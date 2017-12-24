White-hot Renegades down Heat in BBL

Another Cameron White half-century has propelled the Melbourne Renegades to a comfortable seven-wicket Big Bash League win over the Brisbane Heat.

White made 51 runs from 43 balls as the home side reached a modest target of 133 with eight balls to spare on Saturday night at Etihad Stadium.

It was the in-form veteran batsman’s second half-century in as many games as the Renegades stayed unbeaten after two matches.

White shared a match-winning 89-run partnership with Tom Cooper, who top-scored with an unbeaten 52 from 44 balls and hit the winning runs with his second six.

“I’ve felt in pretty good form all year … I’m just in a good place mentally,” White said.

“I’m not premeditating things too much, which is kind of difficult to do in Twenty20 cricket, but things are probably just going my way.

“When you’re in form little things tend to go your way so I’ll take it while it’s going.”

Openers Aaron Finch (eight from nine) and Marcus Harris (nine from 13) went cheaply, but the Renegades were rarely troubled after that in front of 20,567 fans.

Pakistani legspinner Shadab Khan was the pick of the Heat’s bowlers with figures of 2-17 from his four overs.

Earlier, career-best figures from Jack Wildermuth helped to restrict the Heat to 8-132 after they were sent in by the Renegades.

In his first outing against his old side, Wildermuth was the Renegades’ best bowler with 3-16 from four overs.

Alex Ross top-scored for the visitors with 48 runs from 44 balls.

The Heat struggled to get their innings going, with wickets falling regularly thanks to an inspired spell from Wildermuth.

Brad Hogg (2-25 from four) and Dwayne Bravo (2-27 from four) were also important.

Hamstring soreness kept Heat big-hitter Chris Lynn out of the game and Joe Burns was ruled out of the squad due to a sore groin.

“You want your best players playing but I think we have a squad that can survive when those guys are out,” Heat coach Daniel Vettori told AAP.

“I thought we bowled pretty well, we fought, but we were just a little bit short with the bat and when you come on these wickets you’ve got to show a little bit more nous than we did.”