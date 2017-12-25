What do the AFL clubs want for Christmas?

Christmas Day, the 25th of December every year. Everyone loves the presents and finally crossing things off their wish list. But what would the AFL clubs want for Christmas?

Adelaide – To win the premiership, and get revenge against Richmond

The Crows were easily the best team during the 2017 home-and-away season, but were embarrassed by a hungry Tigers outfit on the first Saturday of October. The Crows will be hoping to put some fear into the Tigers early next season and get revenge, and win a premiership now that they have the ‘missing piece’ to the puzzle, Bryce Gibbs, at the club.

Brisbane – To finish outside the bottom four in 2018

The Lions have plenty of young talent on their list, as well as some fantastic warriors to lead them. Lions fans will be hoping for their team to finish off the bottom, and for Luke Hodge to assist in fast tracking the development of their future.

Carlton – To add some attacking flair to our game

The Blues are on the right track, but need to add some attacking flair to their game to start to make an impact on the competition. They only averaged 72.45 points per game in the 2017 season, and will need more than that to win games.

Collingwood – To improve and show that there is a future in finals with Nathan Buckley steering the ship

Nathan Buckley was surprisingly given a contract extension despite not making finals in 2017. He will be wanting to repay the faith to the Pies board by at least steering them within the top ten, and then aim for finals in 2019.

Essendon – To feature in September action and win a final

The Bombers haven’t won a final since 2004, and will be hoping that that changes in 2018. They were demolished by the near-unbeatable Swans in 2017, but they will be hoping that the recruitments of Devon Smith, Jake Stringer, and Adam Saad change that.

Fremantle – For at least half of their 2017 draft class to make an immediate impact in 2018

The Dockers drafted young players who are the future of the club, whom they will be hoping can make an impact immediately as well. They drafted Andrew Brayshaw, Adam Cerra, Hugh Dixon, Mitch Crowden, Tom North, Lloyd Meek, Sam Switkowski, and Scott Jones in the national draft. Andrew Brayshaw and Adam Cerra definitely look like making an immediate impact, while late picks North, Switkowski, and Jones could all play at some stage in 2018.

Geelong – For Gary Ablett to play sixteen or more games next season

The little master Gary Ablett has returned to the Cattery; however, it has been well documented that he has had injury troubles over the past four seasons, having played less than fifteen games in all four of the seasons. The Cats will be hoping that his injuries don’t flare up again in 2018.

Gold Coast – To win at least two games

The Suns are near on restarting their rebuild, as if it were 2011 and they only just entered the competition. They have a new coach in Stuart Dew, and Gary Ablett isn’t on their list for the first time in their short existence. Dew will be hoping to blood plenty of young talent and at least win two games in the process.

GWS – To make it to the grand final

The Giants are stock-filled with talent on every line. The defence has Phil Davis, Heath Shaw, and Aidan Corr. The midfield has Dylan Sheil, Callan Ward, and Stephen Coniglio. The forward line has Jeremy Cameron and Jonathon Patton.

That’s only a short list of talent at the Giants. However, they have only made it to the preliminary finals in the past two seasons, and have lost two eventual premiers Richmond and the Bulldogs in both of them. They will be hoping fortune finally gives them a grand final appearance.

Hawthorn – To continue to develop their next batch of premiership stars

The Hawks are in the middle of developing their list, and will be hoping many of their young stars start to gel together as a group and form their next premiership team.

Melbourne – To feature in September action

Dees fans have been starved of September action since 2006, and will be hoping to be there in 2018. They were so close in 2017, but stumbled at the last hurdle, but Jake Lever will hopefully assist their defence and make an immediate impact.

North Melbourne – For Luke Davies-Uniacke to win the 2018 Rising Star Award and announce himself as a future star

Pick 4. The Roos earliest pick since they had pick 3 in the 2006 draft, whom they used to select Lachie Hansen. It has been well documented that North Melbourne don’t have many A-Grade stars on their list, and they will be hoping Luke Davies-Uniacke becomes just that, an A-Grade star.

Port Adelaide – For their recruits to fire in 2018 and make the top four

The Power went all out in trade period, recruiting Steven Motlop, Tom Rockliff, Trent McKenzie, Jack Trengove, Jack Watts, and Lindsay Thomas. They will be hoping that their shopping spree pays off and at least four of their recruits fire in 2018 to repel them into the top four.

Richmond – To not have a premiership hangover in 2018

There’s not much for Richmond to have on their wish list. They’ve won a final, won a premiership, and reached 70,000 members prior to Christmas. They will be hoping that they don’t repeat what the Dogs did and end up with a premiership hangover to miss finals in 2018.

St Kilda – For Patrick McCartin to stay injury-free and play more than fourteen senior games

With Nick Riewoldt hanging up the boots, Patrick McCartin suddenly has increased pressure. He’s had plenty of concussion issues over the past couple of years, and the Saints will be hoping he can put it behind him and make an impact at senior level next year.

Sydney – To win at least one of their first six games, and make the top four

The Swans limped their way to 0-6 in the first six games, before suddenly re-emerging and only losing three on their next nineteen games. They will be hoping to win one of those first six games, and challenge for the top four and a premiership before the window closes and their older players start to slow down.

West Coast – To develop some exciting youngsters in 2018

The Eagles are entering a new era, and they will be hoping that many of their youngsters are exciting players with plenty of potential. 2018 will be the year to start developing them and build a strong lead-pad to the future.

Western Bulldogs – For Tom Boyd to repay the faith the Bulldogs have shown him

Tom Boyd played a great game on grand final day in 2016, but that was his last good game, having struggled with depression and form in 2017. The Dogs will want him to play to his potential and kick a few bags in 2018.