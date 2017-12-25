Australia vs England: The Ashes, fourth Test preview and prediction

England may have been comprehensively beaten in the first three Tests, but the lure of a series white-wash still stands for Australia, who will look to keep their foot on the throat in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Despite being in the series at different points, England’s batting has collapsed with regular occurrence in the middle and lower order, concentration lapses landing them a 3-0 series defeat.

There is a familiar trend which has developed throughout the first three Tests where Australia have won all the key moments and then ran away with the series.

In Brisbane, the match was delicately poised until Joe Root got out in the second innings and his side collapsed in a heap, Australia eventually running out ten-wicket winners as David Warner and Cameron Bancroft built an unbeaten 170-run stand.

Then there was Adelaide – the one match England were expected to compete in – but they were blown off the park by a faulty decision at the toss and some terrible execution with the ball.

They got back into the match thanks to a stunning stell from James Anderson under lights, but it wasn’t enough. Chasing 354, they went to stumps at 4 for 176 and with a glimmer of hope as Joe Root held the forte on 67 not out.

But it fell apart just like that. They lost six wickets before the first interval on the final day, crumbling to lose the match by 120 runs.

Chances kept slipping for England. They were on top of things in Perth with Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow guiding them to a commanding 5 for 368, but they again fell in a heap, losing 6 for 35 and being all out for a well below par 403.

They then failed to find a way to get Steve Smith out – a running trend – and conceded 9 for 662 declared. Smith ended up with a double century, while Mitch Marsh made the country eat humble pie scoring 181 as the pair put 301 on for the fifth wicket.

The rest, as they say, is history. England went to stumps on the fourth day with a half shot at saving the match, before we lost 25 overs due to a wet pitch. They then came out and collapsed again, being all out in half the time required as Australia clinched the Ashes.

The hosts haven’t necessarily been at their best, but they have been leaps and bounds above an English team who look like they lack leadership, experience and everything in between – but most of all, the talent and skill to compete.

Both teams will be forced into a change, with Mitchell Starc out for Australia thanks to a heel injury. He is replaced by Jackson Bird, while Craig Overton is likely to miss out for the tourists with a cracked rib.

Looking at the history between the two sides in Melbourne, it’s been a long time since the tourists have won at the famous old ground. Their last win came five tours ago in 1998, although in 55 total Tests, they have won 20.

It makes the ground one of their better grounds away from home – but if recent history is anything to go by, they are right up against it.

The history The 2017-18 Ashes so far

First Test: Australia won by 10 wickets at the Gabba

Second Test: Australia won by 120 runs at the Adelaide Oval (D/N)

Third Test: Australia won by an innings and 41 runs at the WACA Australia lead England 3-0 Last five series

2015 – England 3 defeat Australia 2 in England

2013-14 – Australia 5 defeat England 0 in Australia

2013 – England 3 defeat Australia 0 in England

2010-11 – England 3 defeat Australia 1 in Australia

2009 – England 2 defeat Australia 1 in England Last five matches at the MCG

Dec 26-29, 2013 – Australia defeat England by 8 wickets

Dec 26-29, 2010 – Australia defeat England by an innings and 157 runs

Dec 26-28, 2006 – Australia defeat England by an innings and 99 runs

Dec 26-30, 2002 – Australia defeat England by 5 wickets

Dec 26-29, 1998 – England defeat Australia by 12 runs Overall record: Played 344, Australia 143, England 108, drawn 93

Total series: Played 69, Australia 32, England 32, drawn 5

Series in Australia: Played 34, Australia 18, England 14, drawn 2

Matches in Australia: Played 165, Australia 85, England 56, drawn 24

Matches at Melbourne Cricket Ground: Played 55, Australia 28, England 20, drawn 7

Does it being a dead rubber matter?

Quite often, weird results get thrown up in dead rubbers. Sure, it probably happens more so in ODI series, but it’s not a foreign concept in Test cricket.

The Ashes have been a different point though. Australia have won two of England’s last three tours 5-0 and have no mercy when it comes to crushing the old enemy.

While their minds may start shifting to the upcoming four-Test series of South Africa, winning on Boxing Day is something Australia do for fun, and they will be wanting to come out and do the same here.

Sydney might be a different story, but this fourth Test should have absolutely no impact on the way Australia play.

Even if they do lose Mitchell Starc to injury, the hosts have plenty over England in this series and the mental demons they have faced so far should come back out to play.

Cook and Broad need to show something in Melbourne

One of the great disappointments on this Ashes series has been the performance of England’s experienced veterans, former captain Alastair Cook and opening bowler Stuart Broad. You could throw current skipper Root in there as well, of course, but he isn’t going quite as bad as the aforementioned duo.

Cook and Broad, two of the older players in the side have battled hard. Broad didn’t take a wicket in Perth, but worryingly for England, his economy rate was high as well.

While Broad has struggled for wickets all series (he has just 5 in 113 overs of bowling), he finished with 0 for 142 at more than four runs per over in Perth. That was a change from Brisbane and Adelaide, where he barely went for two runs per over.

For a man supposed to be backing up James Anderson and helping to lead the attack, he has been awful.

The same could be said about Alastair Cook. With plenty of youth and inexperience in the tourists’ squad, the role of Cook was to steady things at the top of the order.

In six innings though, he hasn’t made a good score and has become more and more defensively minded with each innings, heaping the pressure on opening partner Mark Stoneman.

The Ashes, even with a loss, has marked a changing of the guard for England, and the combination of Broad and Cook, which has been a permanent fixture in their team for some time could be coming to an end.

How do England get Steve Smith out?

They can’t. Well, they certainly don’t seem to be able to before he has racked up a stack of runs, and that is a major problem for the tourists.

It goes without saying he is the best batsman in the world right now, only challenged by Indian captain Virat Kohli.

He has two centuries in four innings so far, with the first two Tests played on somewhat ordinary wickets. His 239 in Perth was a stunning innings as he ground down the tourists over a couple of days at the crease and England appear to be a team all out of answers.

Smith’s form suggests he could make a mockery of the England attack in both Melbourne and Sydney, where conditions are likely to play into his hand.

England’s tactics throughout the series have been negative at Smith though and it’s something they need to rectify if they want to be in the battle. Instead of simply trying to get him to rotate strike, they need to attakck, bowl on a fuller length and take wickets that way.

Trying to get Smith scoring singles into the covers and leaving the ball a lot isn’t the way to go. It won’t get him out. Smith is far too patient to let that get to him and if England do, the Aussie captain could again load up at the ‘G’.

It’s time for David Warner to play his natural game

Maybe one of the only concerns for Australia throughout this series has been the form of David Warner. With the tour to South Africa ahead, the Aussies need their vice-captain to be firing at the top of the order.

He has been playing well and truly in his shell so far. Warner has seemed nervous at times – as if he can’t afford to get out – yet, the way he has forged a reputation in Test match cricket is through aggressive cricket and scoring runs quickly.

Now, with the Ashes already won, it’ll be interesting to see if he can get back to his attacking best.

That means going after the English bowling – even if they do stack the field and try to bowl defensive lines and lengths.

Warner at his best is one of the best batsmen in the world, but we just haven’t seen it yet in this series.

Should Mason Crane be given a chance?

Let’s face it, Moeen Ali has been woeful throughout the Ashes. You can’t pin all the blame on him – far from it – but his bowling hasn’t looked good since he got Usman Khawaja out with during his first over of the series in Brisbane and his batting hasn’t been much better.

Having the spinner playing at six and playing four quick bowlers was supposed to be a big advantage for the tourists. It’s been anything but, and for the most part England have been effectively playing with ten.

With Overton likely to miss the side, there is a chance Jake Ball will be recalled. The quick has been uninspiring during both his chances in Australia and for all of his short Test career. To bring him back seems like a step in the wrong direction, yet it may seem likely that’s the way the selectors will go.

Tom Curran has also been mentioned as a likely replacement, but after being left out of the inital selectors squad, it seems a strange move he would be considered.

Crane has struggled in county cricket at times, but has plenty of potential and could be given an opportunity in two dead-rubber Tests.

At worst, he has to be on the radar for Sydney where the pitch is likely to take turn, but there is no way he would do any worse than Ali has done over the first three Tests, should he be picked for Boxing Day.

Key game information: Australia vs England, fourth Test

First ball: 10:30am (AEDT)

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Victoria

TV: Live, Nine Network

Online: Live, Cricket Australia Live Pass

Betting: Australia $1.53, England $4.40, Drawn $5.30

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, S.Ravi

Likely XIs

Australia

1. David Warner

2. Cameron Bancroft

3. Usman Khawaja

4. Steve Smith (c)

5. Shaun Marsh

6. Mitchell Marsh

7. Tim Paine (wk)

8. Jackson Bird

9. Pat Cummins

10. Nathan Lyon

11. Josh Hazlewood

Rest of squad – Peter Handscomb

England

1. Alastair Cook

2. Mark Stoneman

3. James Vince

4. Joe Root (c)

5. Dawid Malan

6. Jonny Bairstow (wk)

7. Moeen Ali

8. Chris Woakes

9. Jake Ball

10. Stuart Broad

11. James Anderson

Rest of squad – Mason Crane, Craig Overton, Ben Foakes, Gary Ballance, George Garton, Tom Curran

Hours of play

Start (AEDT) Finish (AEDT) Duration First session 10:30am 12:30pm Two hours Lunch 12:30pm 1:10pm 40 minutes Second session 1:10pm 3:10pm Two hours Tea 3:10pm 3:30pm 20 minutes Third session 3:30pm 5:30pm Two hours

Note: Sessions may be altered based on match state, weather or over rates. Play may be extended until 6pm (AEDT) each day due to over rates or 7pm (AEDT) for weather.

Prediction

We know for a fact Australia don’t surrender the opportunity to sweep England easily. They have done it in two of their last three home Ashes series, and done it comfortably.

The Australians have been all guns blazing in this series and both on paper and in the contest have been leaps and bounds ahead of the tourists at every junction and key moment.

It’s hard to know where to turn for England. How do they get Smith out? How do they put together a good innings? Can their tail score some runs?

So many questions, so very few answers. Answers we may not get until England get a chance to go back home and move on from this Ashes series.

Regardless, if the weather doesn’t intervene, they have two more kickings to go through first.

Australia to move further ahead in the Ashes.

Don’t forget, The Roar will carry live coverage of each day’s play during the Ashes as well as highlights.