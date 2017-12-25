Time for Stuart Broad to lift his game

Ask any Test batsmen who they would rather face between the Courtney Walsh-Sir Curtly Ambrose West Indian new-ball combination and England’s pairing of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, and it would be the latter by the length of the straight.

But when Anderson captured four wickets at the WACA in the recent third Ashes Test, the Englishmen became the most successful wicket-taking opening bowler combination in Test cricket history.

They took their career tally to 765 wickets in their 100th Test together, leaving the West Indian pair behind with their 762 from 95 Tests together.

The Englishmen would be a lot further ahead had Broad played his part on the Ashes tour.

So far he’s claimed only five Australian wickets at a very expensive 61.80 apiece, while Anderson tops England’s wicket-takers with 12 at a respectable 25.83.

Nonetheless, it’s lofty recognition of the Englishmen when there’s been so many magnificent new-ball pairings over the years.

Walsh and Ambrose were dynamic, and physically dangerous, but Pakistan’s Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis were very different in far fewer Tests,

The left-arm Wasim, and the right-arm Waqar, were the perfect combo claiming 559 wickets in just 61 Tests together. Both were brisk and made the ball move either way and late, constantly having opposition batsmen on the defensive.

South African Jacques Kallis, arguably the greatest all-rounder in Test cricket history, steps into the frame with Shaun Pollock, and Makaya Ntini.

Kallis and Pollock captured 547 wickets in 93 Tests together, with Kallis and Ntini claiming 538 from 93 as well.

Pollock and Ntini combined for 487 wickets from 119 innings, while Aussies Glenn McGrath and Jason Gillespie grabbed 479 wickets from only 105 innings.

Englishmen Bob Willis and Sir Ian Botham, took 476 wickets in 110 innings bowling together. I must admit I thought it would be more as they spent so much time at the top and were consistently successful.

The same applies to South Africans Allan Donald, and Pollock, with their 346 wickets from 44 Tests, as well as McGrath and Brett Lee with their 228 wickets from 29 Tests.

Let’s turn the clock back to post World War II, when Test cricket was very limited.

Two of the finest new-ball combinations were Australians Ray Lindwall and Keith Miller, with England’s Freddie Trueman and Brian Statham.

Their stats make interesting comparisons.

Lindwall, with the classical approach, and the debonair Miller claimed 230 wickets in tandem from 33 Tests – Lindwall 126 of them at 24.17, Miller 104 at 24.81.

Trueman was all aggression and Statham, a whirlwind of arms and legs, took 283 wickets from 35 Tests together – Trueman 142 at 25.78, Statham 141 at 25.72.

But any recognition of highly successful bowling partners must include Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne, with the Sri Lankan pair of Muttiah Muralitharan and Chaminda Vaas.

The McGrath-Warne pace-spin combination is the only one to crack the 1000-wicket mark from 104 Tests together – 1001 to be precise.

Little wonder when McGrath is the most successful fast bowler in history, and Warne the most successful leggie – a superb combination that dominated world cricket for over a decade.

Medium pacer Vaas was the junior partner with Test cricket’s most successful bowler Murali. Between them they claimed 895 wickets in the 95 Tests they played together.

Records are made to be broken, but it will be some time before James Anderson and Stuart Broad will lose their record they will improve on in the next two Ashes Tests.

But the 1001 wicket record belonging to McGrath and Warne will be there for all time.

Wishing all Roarers a merry and safe Christmas.