Van Gaal to coach Socceroos?

There are less than six months to go until the 2018 FIFA World Cup commences in Russia, and the Socceroos remain without a head coach.

Former head coach Ange Postecgolou resigned shortly after the Socceroos qualified for the World Cup, and speculation as to who Australia’s next head coach will be has been running rife.

With such a short amount of time until the tournament begins, the Socceroos will be looking to hire the right candidate as soon as possible. If a recent News Limited report is to be believed, Australia may not have to wait too much longer before it is decided who will lead the nation in Russia next year.

Football Federation Australia has reportedly made contact with former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal. Van Gaal has not coached since Manchester United’s 2016 FA Cup win. If the FFA believes he is the right man for the job, their prospects of hiring him appear promising.

In an interview with British tabloid, The Daily Mirror, van Gaal ruled out coaching at club level, unless he had the opportunity to lead a big English club over Manchester United.

Interestingly, van Gaal’s comments did not include the possibility of coaching at an international level and may indicate that he would consider the right offer. There have been a number of big names linked to the Socceroos job since Postecoglou’s resignation, and van Gaal is the latest to join that list.

When the nine-person selection committee makes their decision, van Gaal may be the name they announce come February.

Van Gaal, like many others, may find the prospect of leading the Socceroos to be exciting, especially considering he values the same dynamic, possession-focused brand of football which Postecoglou has established in Australian football during his four-year tenure at the top.

Joining van Gaal as genuine contenders for the Socceroos job are Marcelo Bielsa, Jurgen Klinsmann, Graham Arnold and Luiz Felipe Scolari. It is believed that Socceroos assistant Ante Milicic has been ruled out for the job, with van Gaal and Bielsa firming as favourites for the job.

Van Gaal and Bielsa are likely to continue Postecoglou’s style of play, with the intent of reducing disruption to Australia’s World Cup preparation.

Ultimately, the biggest concern is the lack of preparation that the national side will have ahead of the World Cup. With a new coach set to join the fold, the Socceroos have a mighty task ahead of them as they set their sights for Russia.

While many may feel that the lack of preparation time would be offputting for a number of coaches, van Gaal may like his prospects at making a return to football with Australia. After leading the Netherlands to a third-place finish at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, he may be lured by another World Cup appearance.

France, Denmark and Peru will be awaiting the Socceroos, and perhaps van Gaal in 2018, as Australia looks to make the Round of 16 for just the second time in history.