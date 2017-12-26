2017 Sydney to Hobart start time: When does the race start? Date, route, full field, broadcast information

The 2017 Sydney to Hobart yacht race will see a field of more than 100 boats including a number of former champions make the treacherous journey south. It is scheduled to start on Sydney Harbour at 1pm (AEDT) on Boxing Day – Tuesday, December 26.
Sydney to Hobart live blog
Last year’s line honours champions Perpetual Loyal have been renamed Infotrack under the ownership of Christian Beck and will be looking to defend the crown.
They will face stiff opposition in 2015 champions Commance, formerly an American yacht, has been bought by Jim Cooney and is now an Australian registered yacht and eight-time line honours victors Wild Oats XI.
Key event information: Sydney to Hobart 2017
Start time: Tuesday, December 26 – 1pm (AEDT)
Start location: Sydney Harbour
Finish location: Castray Esplanade, River Derwent, Hobart
Distance: 628 nautical miles
TV: First hour – Channel 7
Online: Plus 7 (first hour), race tracker
2016 line honours winner: Perpetual Loyal – now Infotrack
2016 handicap winner: Giacomo – now Wizard
Full field
|Yacht name
|State/Country (if not Aus)
|Yacht type
|Abracadabra
|NSW
|Tripp 47
|Allegro
|NSW
|Warwick 67
|Another Painkiller
|QLD
|Beneteau 44.7
|Arch Rival
|NSW
|Jones 39
|Ariel
|NSW
|Beneteau First 40
|Banque de Nouvelle Caledonia
|New Caledonia
|Valer / JPK 10.80
|Beau Geste
|Hong Kong
|Botin 80
|Black Jack
|QLD
|RP100
|Black Sheep
|NSW
|Beneteau 45
|Blunderbuss
|VIC
|Beneteau First 40
|Calibre
|NSW
|Sydney 38
|Celestial
|NSW
|TP 52
|Chancellor
|NSW
|Beneteau 47.7
|Charlie’s Dream
|QLD
|Bluewater 450
|Checkmate of Hollywood
|USA
|Peterson 50
|China Easyway
|NSW
|Jarkan 12.5
|Christopher Dragon
|USA
|Sydney 43
|Chutzpah
|VIC
|Caprice 40
|Climate Action Now
|NSW
|Hick 50
|Concubine
|SA
|Mills 45
|Dare Devil
|NSW
|Farr/Cookson 47
|Dare to Lead
|Great Britain
|Clipper 70
|Dark and Stormy
|VIC
|Custom 37
|Derucci
|China
|TP52
|Dorade
|USA
|S&S Yawl
|Duende
|NSW
|JV52
|ENVY Scooters Beachball 52
|QLD
|TP 52
|Enchantress
|SA
|Muirhead 11
|Enigma
|NSW
|Beneteau First 47.7
|Euphoria II
|QLD
|Beneteau First 42
|Eve
|NSW
|Swan 65
|Extasea
|VIC
|DK 46
|Flying Fish Arctos
|NSW
|McIntyre 55
|Freyja
|NSW
|Atkins Ingrid
|GBP Yeah Baby
|NSW
|Welbourn 50
|GREAT Britain
|Great Britain
|Clipper 70
|Garmin
|Great Britain
|Clipper 70
|Grace O’Malley
|NSW
|Cookson 12
|Gun Runner
|NSW
|Jarkan
|Hartbreaker
|VIC
|Reichel Pugh 46
|Helsal 3
|NSW
|Adams 20
|Highfield Caringbah
|NSW
|TP52
|Hollywood Boulevard
|NSW
|Farr 55
|HotelPlanner.com
|Great Britain
|Clipper 70
|Ichi Ban
|NSW
|Botin 52
|Imalizard
|NSW
|Welbourn 12
|Indian
|WA
|Carkeek 47
|Infotrack
|NSW
|Juan-K 100
|Invictus Games 2018 Down Under
|United Kingdom
|Clipper 68
|Invictus Games 2018 Game On
|United Kingdom
|Clipper 68
|Jazz Player
|VIC
|Bakewell-White 39
|Khaleesi
|NSW
|DK46
|Kialoa II
|NSW
|S&S Yawl
|Koa
|NSW
|Tp52
|Komatsu Azzurro
|NSW
|S & S 34
|LDV Comanche
|NSW
|100 Supermaxi
|Liverpool 2018
|Great Britain
|Clipper 70
|M3
|WA
|TP52
|Magic Miles
|TAS
|Dynamique 62
|Maluka
|NSW
|Ranger
|Mascalzone Latino 32
|Italy
|Cookson 50
|Mayfair
|QLD
|Beneteau First 40
|Merlin
|NSW
|Kaiko 52
|Merlion
|VIC
|Beneteau 40.7
|Mister Lucky
|QLD
|Jeanneau Sun Fast 3600
|Mondo
|QLD
|Sydney 38
|Nasdaq
|Great Britain
|Clipper 70
|Ocean Gem
|QLD
|Beneteau 445
|Opt2Go Scamp
|QLD
|Beneteau First 45
|Oskana
|TAS
|Cookson 50
|PSP Logistics
|Great Britain
|Clipper 70
|PYR-ArnoldCo/Wot Eva
|NSW
|Nelson Marek 52
|Patrice
|NSW
|Ker 46
|Pekljus
|NSW
|Radford 50
|Qingdao
|Great Britain
|Clipper 70
|Quest
|NSW
|Farr Tp 52
|Ran Tan II
|New Zealand
|Elliott 50
|Reve
|NSW
|Benteau 45F5
|Rockall
|Germany
|TP52
|SailDNA
|NSW
|Farr 50
|Sanya Serenity Coast
|Great Britain
|Clipper 70
|Seamo Racing Mahligai
|NZ
|Sydney 46
|She
|QLD
|Olsen 40
|She’s The Culprit
|NSW
|Inglis /Jones 39
|Smuggler
|NSW
|Rogers 46
|Snowdome Occasional Coarse Language Too
|NSW
|Sydney GTS 43
|Sonic
|South Korea
|TP52 Donovan
|St Jude
|NSW
|Sydney 47
|TSA Management
|NSW
|Sydney 38
|Takani
|NSW
|Hanse 495
|Triple Lindy
|USA
|Cookson 50
|Triton
|NSW
|LC60
|Unicef
|Great Britain
|Clipper 70
|Vanishing Point
|NSW
|Beneteau 57
|Visit Seattle
|Great Britain
|Clipper 70
|Warrior Won
|USA
|XP44
|Wax Lyrical
|NSW
|X 50
|Weddell
|Poland
|Grand Mistral 80
|Wild Oats X
|NSW
|Reichel Pugh
|Wild Oats XI
|NSW
|RP100
|Wizard
|USA
|Volvo 70
|Wots Next
|NSW
|Sydney 47
|XS Moment BNMH
|NSW
|XP44
Broadcast information
The first hour of the race will be broadcast live on the seven network. Their coverage will begin half an hour before the official race start at 12:30pm (AEDT) and run until 2pm (AEDT).
Given it’s impossible to cover the whole race as the fleet race for well over 24 hours on the open ocean and overnight, the coverage will take in the important exit of Sydney Harbour.
To stream the first hour of the race, you will need to use either the 7 Live website or mobile application.
Once the TV coverage ends, the best way to follow the race will be on the official tracker, which is available on the race website.
This will give you up-to-date information on every yacht in the field, as well as all the latest news updates.
Here at The Roar, we will also cover the race with rolling updates on our live blog from start to finish.