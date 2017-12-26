2017 Sydney to Hobart start time: When does the race start? Date, route, full field, broadcast information

The 2017 Sydney to Hobart yacht race will see a field of more than 100 boats including a number of former champions make the treacherous journey south. It is scheduled to start on Sydney Harbour at 1pm (AEDT) on Boxing Day – Tuesday, December 26.

Last year’s line honours champions Perpetual Loyal have been renamed Infotrack under the ownership of Christian Beck and will be looking to defend the crown.

They will face stiff opposition in 2015 champions Commance, formerly an American yacht, has been bought by Jim Cooney and is now an Australian registered yacht and eight-time line honours victors Wild Oats XI.

Key event information: Sydney to Hobart 2017

Start time: Tuesday, December 26 – 1pm (AEDT)

Start location: Sydney Harbour

Finish location: Castray Esplanade, River Derwent, Hobart

Distance: 628 nautical miles

TV: First hour – Channel 7

Online: Plus 7 (first hour), race tracker

2016 line honours winner: Perpetual Loyal – now Infotrack

2016 handicap winner: Giacomo – now Wizard

Full field

Yacht name State/Country (if not Aus) Yacht type Abracadabra NSW Tripp 47 Allegro NSW Warwick 67 Another Painkiller QLD Beneteau 44.7 Arch Rival NSW Jones 39 Ariel NSW Beneteau First 40 Banque de Nouvelle Caledonia New Caledonia Valer / JPK 10.80 Beau Geste Hong Kong Botin 80 Black Jack QLD RP100 Black Sheep NSW Beneteau 45 Blunderbuss VIC Beneteau First 40 Calibre NSW Sydney 38 Celestial NSW TP 52 Chancellor NSW Beneteau 47.7 Charlie’s Dream QLD Bluewater 450 Checkmate of Hollywood USA Peterson 50 China Easyway NSW Jarkan 12.5 Christopher Dragon USA Sydney 43 Chutzpah VIC Caprice 40 Climate Action Now NSW Hick 50 Concubine SA Mills 45 Dare Devil NSW Farr/Cookson 47 Dare to Lead Great Britain Clipper 70 Dark and Stormy VIC Custom 37 Derucci China TP52 Dorade USA S&S Yawl Duende NSW JV52 ENVY Scooters Beachball 52 QLD TP 52 Enchantress SA Muirhead 11 Enigma NSW Beneteau First 47.7 Euphoria II QLD Beneteau First 42 Eve NSW Swan 65 Extasea VIC DK 46 Flying Fish Arctos NSW McIntyre 55 Freyja NSW Atkins Ingrid GBP Yeah Baby NSW Welbourn 50 GREAT Britain Great Britain Clipper 70 Garmin Great Britain Clipper 70 Grace O’Malley NSW Cookson 12 Gun Runner NSW Jarkan Hartbreaker VIC Reichel Pugh 46 Helsal 3 NSW Adams 20 Highfield Caringbah NSW TP52 Hollywood Boulevard NSW Farr 55 HotelPlanner.com Great Britain Clipper 70 Ichi Ban NSW Botin 52 Imalizard NSW Welbourn 12 Indian WA Carkeek 47 Infotrack NSW Juan-K 100 Invictus Games 2018 Down Under United Kingdom Clipper 68 Invictus Games 2018 Game On United Kingdom Clipper 68 Jazz Player VIC Bakewell-White 39 Khaleesi NSW DK46 Kialoa II NSW S&S Yawl Koa NSW Tp52 Komatsu Azzurro NSW S & S 34 LDV Comanche NSW 100 Supermaxi Liverpool 2018 Great Britain Clipper 70 M3 WA TP52 Magic Miles TAS Dynamique 62 Maluka NSW Ranger Mascalzone Latino 32 Italy Cookson 50 Mayfair QLD Beneteau First 40 Merlin NSW Kaiko 52 Merlion VIC Beneteau 40.7 Mister Lucky QLD Jeanneau Sun Fast 3600 Mondo QLD Sydney 38 Nasdaq Great Britain Clipper 70 Ocean Gem QLD Beneteau 445 Opt2Go Scamp QLD Beneteau First 45 Oskana TAS Cookson 50 PSP Logistics Great Britain Clipper 70 PYR-ArnoldCo/Wot Eva NSW Nelson Marek 52 Patrice NSW Ker 46 Pekljus NSW Radford 50 Qingdao Great Britain Clipper 70 Quest NSW Farr Tp 52 Ran Tan II New Zealand Elliott 50 Reve NSW Benteau 45F5 Rockall Germany TP52 SailDNA NSW Farr 50 Sanya Serenity Coast Great Britain Clipper 70 Seamo Racing Mahligai NZ Sydney 46 She QLD Olsen 40 She’s The Culprit NSW Inglis /Jones 39 Smuggler NSW Rogers 46 Snowdome Occasional Coarse Language Too NSW Sydney GTS 43 Sonic South Korea TP52 Donovan St Jude NSW Sydney 47 TSA Management NSW Sydney 38 Takani NSW Hanse 495 Triple Lindy USA Cookson 50 Triton NSW LC60 Unicef Great Britain Clipper 70 Vanishing Point NSW Beneteau 57 Visit Seattle Great Britain Clipper 70 Warrior Won USA XP44 Wax Lyrical NSW X 50 Weddell Poland Grand Mistral 80 Wild Oats X NSW Reichel Pugh Wild Oats XI NSW RP100 Wizard USA Volvo 70 Wots Next NSW Sydney 47 XS Moment BNMH NSW XP44

Broadcast information

The first hour of the race will be broadcast live on the seven network. Their coverage will begin half an hour before the official race start at 12:30pm (AEDT) and run until 2pm (AEDT).

Given it’s impossible to cover the whole race as the fleet race for well over 24 hours on the open ocean and overnight, the coverage will take in the important exit of Sydney Harbour.

To stream the first hour of the race, you will need to use either the 7 Live website or mobile application.

Once the TV coverage ends, the best way to follow the race will be on the official tracker, which is available on the race website.

This will give you up-to-date information on every yacht in the field, as well as all the latest news updates.

Here at The Roar, we will also cover the race with rolling updates on our live blog from start to finish.