 

2017 Sydney to Hobart start time: When does the race start? Date, route, full field, broadcast information

    The 2017 Sydney to Hobart yacht race will see a field of more than 100 boats including a number of former champions make the treacherous journey south. It is scheduled to start on Sydney Harbour at 1pm (AEDT) on Boxing Day – Tuesday, December 26.

    Last year’s line honours champions Perpetual Loyal have been renamed Infotrack under the ownership of Christian Beck and will be looking to defend the crown.

    They will face stiff opposition in 2015 champions Commance, formerly an American yacht, has been bought by Jim Cooney and is now an Australian registered yacht and eight-time line honours victors Wild Oats XI.

    Key event information: Sydney to Hobart 2017

    Start time: Tuesday, December 26 – 1pm (AEDT)
    Start location: Sydney Harbour
    Finish location: Castray Esplanade, River Derwent, Hobart
    Distance: 628 nautical miles
    TV: First hour – Channel 7
    Online: Plus 7 (first hour), race tracker
    2016 line honours winner: Perpetual Loyal – now Infotrack
    2016 handicap winner: Giacomo – now Wizard

    Full field

    Yacht name State/Country (if not Aus) Yacht type
    Abracadabra NSW Tripp 47
    Allegro NSW Warwick 67
    Another Painkiller QLD Beneteau 44.7
    Arch Rival NSW Jones 39
    Ariel NSW Beneteau First 40
    Banque de Nouvelle Caledonia New Caledonia Valer / JPK 10.80
    Beau Geste Hong Kong Botin 80
    Black Jack QLD RP100
    Black Sheep NSW Beneteau 45
    Blunderbuss VIC Beneteau First 40
    Calibre NSW Sydney 38
    Celestial NSW TP 52
    Chancellor NSW Beneteau 47.7
    Charlie’s Dream QLD Bluewater 450
    Checkmate of Hollywood USA Peterson 50
    China Easyway NSW Jarkan 12.5
    Christopher Dragon USA Sydney 43
    Chutzpah VIC Caprice 40
    Climate Action Now NSW Hick 50
    Concubine SA Mills 45
    Dare Devil NSW Farr/Cookson 47
    Dare to Lead Great Britain Clipper 70
    Dark and Stormy VIC Custom 37
    Derucci China TP52
    Dorade USA S&S Yawl
    Duende NSW JV52
    ENVY Scooters Beachball 52 QLD TP 52
    Enchantress SA Muirhead 11
    Enigma NSW Beneteau First 47.7
    Euphoria II QLD Beneteau First 42
    Eve NSW Swan 65
    Extasea VIC DK 46
    Flying Fish Arctos NSW McIntyre 55
    Freyja NSW Atkins Ingrid
    GBP Yeah Baby NSW Welbourn 50
    GREAT Britain Great Britain Clipper 70
    Garmin Great Britain Clipper 70
    Grace O’Malley NSW Cookson 12
    Gun Runner NSW Jarkan
    Hartbreaker VIC Reichel Pugh 46
    Helsal 3 NSW Adams 20
    Highfield Caringbah NSW TP52
    Hollywood Boulevard NSW Farr 55
    HotelPlanner.com Great Britain Clipper 70
    Ichi Ban NSW Botin 52
    Imalizard NSW Welbourn 12
    Indian WA Carkeek 47
    Infotrack NSW Juan-K 100
    Invictus Games 2018 Down Under United Kingdom Clipper 68
    Invictus Games 2018 Game On United Kingdom Clipper 68
    Jazz Player VIC Bakewell-White 39
    Khaleesi NSW DK46
    Kialoa II NSW S&S Yawl
    Koa NSW Tp52
    Komatsu Azzurro NSW S & S 34
    LDV Comanche NSW 100 Supermaxi
    Liverpool 2018 Great Britain Clipper 70
    M3 WA TP52
    Magic Miles TAS Dynamique 62
    Maluka NSW Ranger
    Mascalzone Latino 32 Italy Cookson 50
    Mayfair QLD Beneteau First 40
    Merlin NSW Kaiko 52
    Merlion VIC Beneteau 40.7
    Mister Lucky QLD Jeanneau Sun Fast 3600
    Mondo QLD Sydney 38
    Nasdaq Great Britain Clipper 70
    Ocean Gem QLD Beneteau 445
    Opt2Go Scamp QLD Beneteau First 45
    Oskana TAS Cookson 50
    PSP Logistics Great Britain Clipper 70
    PYR-ArnoldCo/Wot Eva NSW Nelson Marek 52
    Patrice NSW Ker 46
    Pekljus NSW Radford 50
    Qingdao Great Britain Clipper 70
    Quest NSW Farr Tp 52
    Ran Tan II New Zealand Elliott 50
    Reve NSW Benteau 45F5
    Rockall Germany TP52
    SailDNA NSW Farr 50
    Sanya Serenity Coast Great Britain Clipper 70
    Seamo Racing Mahligai NZ Sydney 46
    She QLD Olsen 40
    She’s The Culprit NSW Inglis /Jones 39
    Smuggler NSW Rogers 46
    Snowdome Occasional Coarse Language Too NSW Sydney GTS 43
    Sonic South Korea TP52 Donovan
    St Jude NSW Sydney 47
    TSA Management NSW Sydney 38
    Takani NSW Hanse 495
    Triple Lindy USA Cookson 50
    Triton NSW LC60
    Unicef Great Britain Clipper 70
    Vanishing Point NSW Beneteau 57
    Visit Seattle Great Britain Clipper 70
    Warrior Won USA XP44
    Wax Lyrical NSW X 50
    Weddell Poland Grand Mistral 80
    Wild Oats X NSW Reichel Pugh
    Wild Oats XI NSW RP100
    Wizard USA Volvo 70
    Wots Next NSW Sydney 47
    XS Moment BNMH NSW XP44

    Broadcast information

    The first hour of the race will be broadcast live on the seven network. Their coverage will begin half an hour before the official race start at 12:30pm (AEDT) and run until 2pm (AEDT).

    Given it’s impossible to cover the whole race as the fleet race for well over 24 hours on the open ocean and overnight, the coverage will take in the important exit of Sydney Harbour.

    To stream the first hour of the race, you will need to use either the 7 Live website or mobile application.

    Once the TV coverage ends, the best way to follow the race will be on the official tracker, which is available on the race website.

    This will give you up-to-date information on every yacht in the field, as well as all the latest news updates.

    Here at The Roar, we will also cover the race with rolling updates on our live blog from start to finish.

