2017 Sydney to Hobart yacht race: live race updates, blog

After two years of frustration, Wild Oats XI will aim to claim a staggering ninth line honours victory in the 2017 Sydney to Hobart, but once again will face stiff opposition on the 628-nautical mile trek south. Join The Roar for live coverage of the race from 1pm (AEDT) on Boxing Day.
Wild Oats were heavy favourites to break their own record and win a ninth line honours crown until about a week ago, when the yacht was struck by lightning on the dock in Sydney.
It is reported to have fried most of their electrical system and caused unspecified damage, with the crew in a race against time ever since to get Australia’s most famous boat ready for the bluewater classic.
It’s another stroke of bad luck for Wild Oats after they were forced to retire from the race two years in a row – in 2015 with a torn mainsail and in 2016 with keel damage.
The other major favourites are LDV Comanche and Infotrack. Comanche, formerly owned in the USA was bought by former Brindabella owner Jim Cooney. The yacht returns to the race after winning in 2015 and missing last yar.
Infotrack is last year’s line honours winner when it was formerly owned by Anthony Bell and raced under the name Perpetual Loyal.
Black Jack, who has gone under major renovations this year and gave Wild Oats a run for its money in the Sydney-Gold Coast race and won the Big Boats Challenge last week is the other favourite.
The weather forecast may play right into the hands of Black Jack and Wild Oats. The forecast is for a non-spinnaker, relatively slow start with south-easterly winds, before they switch around and a north-easterly wind aids most of the race.
The leaders are then expected to round Tasman Island on Wednesday evening, leaving them stranded in the Derwent River during the typically dead nighttime hours. If the winds remain low and fickle, it should allow Black Jack and Wild Oats to catch the leaders after falling behind Infotrack and Commanche down the coast.
The timing off arrival into the Derwent will be critical, deciding who wins and whether a race record can be broken or not.
Comanche and Infotrack are much better in the heavier, downwind conditions, but once in the river Wild Oats and Black Jack could make significant ground.
The forecast also means the mid-range, 50-foot yachts such as Ichi Ban and Beau Geste will come into favouritism for handicap.
Paul Clitheroe and Bob Steel’s Quest (formerly Balance), Maserati and last year’s winner Wizard (formerly Giacomo) are also expected to be at the front of the field when it comes to handicap and the Tattersalls Cup.
In truth, any boats in the 45-55 feet class could take the handicap, with Celestial and Derucci also rated to be in contention.
11 nations are represented in this years race as well as Australia, alonside 11 yachts from the Clipper World Series.
Prediction
It’s impossible to go past the professional organisation of Wild Oats XI to get back onto the winners list after so much bad luck. If, however, she isn’t racing at full fitness, the conditions point to Black Jack being the best bet.
In the handicap race, the 52-foot Ichi Ban should take victory, finishing early on Wednesday afternoon.
Wild Oats for line honours, Ichi Ban for handicap.
1:22pm
1:22pm
Plus 0 days, 0 hours, 21 minutes
While all that was going on, the leaders have gone around the second turning marker.
To get an idea of just how slow the start has actually been on the harbour, the race record pace of last year were already over a mile further ahead.
1:19pm
1:19pm
1:19pm
1:19pm
Plus 0 days, 0 hours, 19 minutes
Protest flag is out on Comanche! So, they are going to protest that tack for Wild Oats, claiming they left it far too late to get out of the way. It cost them big time too as they then had to tack in behind and battle the choppy water.
Wild Oats can do penalty turns if they think they were in the wrong. That will cost them, but a protest rubbing them out would be much, much worse.
It’ll be interesting to see exactly what they decide to do here.
1:18pm
1:18pm
Plus 0 days, 0 hours, 17 minutes
So, we are probably lucky to still have both Comanche and Wild Oats XI both in the race here. They came so very close to hitting there. Couldn’t have got much more than a piece of paper in between them for a moment.
Black Jack are flying out ahead as well here, building a big lead as we exit the heads.
1:16pm
1:16pm
Plus 0 days, 0 hours, 16 minutes
Wow oh wow! Comanche were tacking on starboard there, straight into the path of Wild Oats. They had the rights and Wild Oats left their port tack far too late to get out of the way.
They so nearly had a collision. So very nearly. Wow that was close.
Anyway, I’d say Comanche will protest that.
1:14pm
1:14pm
Plus 0 days, 0 hours, 14 minutes
Back out at the front of the race, Black Jack are making the most of these conditions. They need to build as much of a gap as possible before these conditions change around.
The gap to Comanche is opening up, with Wild Oats XI starting to close on Comanche from their wider position on the course as we head for this second turning marker.
1:13pm
1:13pm
Plus 0 days, 0 hours, 13 minutes
Well, we might need to start distinguishing between the two Wild Oats yachts here. Wild Oats X has come through the first turning marker in fourth spot, ahead of Infotrack who are struggling in these light conditions, dropping back to fifth.
So, the order around the marker is.
1. Black Jack
2. Comanche
3. Wild Oats XI
4. Wild Oats X
5. Infotrack.
Yachts now heading for the next turning marker.
1:11pm
1:11pm
Plus 0 days, 0 hours, 11 minutes
Wild Oats definitely making up plenty of ground here as they chase Commanche who are really struggling behind Black Jack.
Mark Richards yacht appears to be a lot wider on the course.
1:11pm
1:11pm
Plus 0 days, 0 hours, 10 minutes
Black Jack will probably be first out of the heads now as we head to the next turning marker. Comanche really struggled having the outside line around that first turning marker there and will now be in ordinary air.
After the shocking start from Wild Oats, they go around the first turning marker in third and start heading a lot wider than the other two. Wild Oats just under a minute behind.
1:09pm
1:09pm
Plus 0 days, 0 hours, 9 minutes
Right, up to the first turning marker now. Black Jack have that inside line and Comanche are almost trying to cut across there.
Comanche can’t tack, but Black Jack made that really difficult for them there. Comanche almost ended up out in the spectator fleet, Black Jack eventually tacking and taking away a half-decent lead for the first time.
1:08pm
1:08pm
Plus 0 days, 0 hours, 8 minutes
So, as it stands, Black Jack and Comanche are both tilted to the right with those winds from starboard. Comanche will be over the moon with the way they have started, given they were expected to be behind at the heads.
Both the front runners approaching the first turning marker now.
1:07pm
1:07pm
Plus 0 days, 0 hours, 7 minutes
Comanche and Black Jack are still neck and neck here, swapping over the lead every few seconds really. They have opened up a huge gap back to Infotrack and Wild Oats XI.
Wild Oats XI appear to have the advantage over Infotrack again, starting to push away.