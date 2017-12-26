Ashes to Ashes: MCG 2010-11 vs MCG 2017-18

With Ashes fate firmly sealed at 3-0 lead by Australia, England and Australia will look to go for 4-0, while for England 3-1 scoreline will look much better.

Throwback seven years ago at MCG when the series at tied at 1-1 at same ground, England managed to beat the Aussies to retain the Ashes. Can England come up with performance of that sort or anywhere close to it this time around?

England dominated the proceeding last time around right from winning the toss on a green deck, to dismantling Australia for 98 in the first innings with James Anderson and now retired Chris Tremlett taking four wickets each.

The conditions were much like the ones in England with weather of ten degrees Celsius and a green deck. The toss was as crucial – there was no doubt the team which won the toss would have put the opposition straight in to bat.

England did the same, but surely after the decimation in last Test at WACA no one expected them to bounce back so strongly.

Perhaps the confidence of a draw at Brisbane and winning Test at Adelaide in previous matches had rubbed off on entire team to take the decimation by Ryan Harris and Mitch Johnson like a one-off day. They came back like a wounded tiger on a mission.

For England the victory was assured on Day 1 itself, after the day’s play England were 157-0 with all wickets intact and in-form guys yet to come.

In first innings they scored 513 with unbeaten century (168*) from Jonathan Trott and good contribution from England wicket keeper Matt Prior (85).

After that it was just matter of not if but when England would get victory and the Poms did so with an innings and 157 runs, the biggest win over Australia since 1956 at Old Trafford.

In second innings Tim Bresnan was excellent with four wickets. Graeme Swann provided an excellent support act like he did throughout the tour with his bowling and lusty hitting.

Seven years later, the tour seems to be going the same way as the one last time around in 2013-14, when controversies took more time from the captain than team strategy.

In 2013-14, Trotty went home after playing one match, Swann retired mid-series while KP was becoming a lone man with each match and Prior, one of the heroes of the last tour, was dropped after failing.

In 2017, the England team has been marred by Ben Stokes boozing incident, Johny Bairstow headbutt incident and Jake Ball pouring alcohol over James Anderson.

Certainly, history seems to be repeating itself and for young team the hammering could have long-lasting mental effect.

The man who is vulnerable to take more beating is the captain Joe Root. Taking a cue from Alastair Cook book, he just wasn’t the same man after 5-0 nil drubbing in 2013-14.

From his debut in 2006 until that series he made 23 centuries. But after that he could muster only seven centuries in the past four years.

England certainly have the team to challenge Australia on paper but their recent form does not paint a rosy picture. It forewarns a catastrophic series by the time the Poms end their tour.