The Ashes Boxing Day Test start time: When does Australia vs England start? Date, venue, teams, broadcast information

England will begin their quest to avoid a series sweep in the Ashes when they take on Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the fourth Test. The match is scheduled to start on Boxing Day – Tuesday December 26 at 10:30am (AEDT).
The tourists have been comprehensively beaten across the first three Tests, going down by an innings and 41 runs in Perth to lose the series.
Even with an unassailable lead to the Australians, England still have plenty to play for with a series sweep on the line. They were beaten 5-0 in both the 2005-06 and 2013-14 series.
Australia will want to keep their foot on the pedal though and continue to build form and consistency ahead of a difficult trip to South Africa in February and March.
The Test in Melbourne is normally the biggest of the summer, with a sell out of more than 90,000 people expected for Day 1 on Boxing Day.
Key game information: Australia vs England, fourth Test
First ball: 10:30am (AEDT)
Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Victoria
TV: Live, Nine Network
Online: Live, Cricket Australia Live Pass
Betting: Australia $1.53, England $4.40, Drawn $5.30
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, S.Ravi
Overall record: Played 344, Australia 143, England 108, drawn 93
Matches in Australia: Played 165, Australia 85, England 56, drawn 24
Matches at Melbourne Cricket Ground: Played 55, Australia 28, Australia 20, drawn 7
Likely XIs
Australia
1. David Warner
2. Cameron Bancroft
3. Usman Khawaja
4. Steve Smith (c)
5. Shaun Marsh
6. Mitchell Marsh
7. Tim Paine (wk)
8. Mitchell Starc
9. Pat Cummins
10. Nathan Lyon
11. Josh Hazlewood
England
1. Alastair Cook
2. Mark Stoneman
3. James Vince
4. Joe Root (c)
5. Dawid Malan
6. Jonny Bairstow (wk)
7. Moeen Ali
8. Chris Woakes
9. Jake Ball
10. Stuart Broad
11. James Anderson
Hours of play
|Start (AEDT)
|Finish (AEDT)
|Duration
|First session
|10:30am
|12:30pm
|Two hours
|Lunch
|12:30pm
|1:10pm
|40 minutes
|Second session
|1:10pm
|3:10pm
|Two hours
|Tea
|3:10pm
|3:30pm
|20 minutes
|Third session
|3:30pm
|5:30pm
|Two hours
Note: Sessions may be altered based on match state, weather or over rates. Play may be extended until 6pm (AEDT) each day due to over rates or 7pm (AEDT) for weather.
Broadcast Information
The match will be broadcast exclusively in Australia on the Nine Network. Their coverage will start at 9:30am (AEDT) each day and conclude shortly after the close of play.
If you want to stream the match, you will need to do so via the Cricket Australia live pass.
The Roar will also cover the match with a live blog and highlights.