BBL Big Bash live scores, blog, highlights: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars

It’s the red-hot bowling attack of the Perth Scorchers who will be looking to make it two from two when they run into the batting heavy Melbourne Stars in a fiery boxing day Big Bash clash at the WACA. Join The Roar for a live blog from 7:10pm (AEDT).

The Perth Scorchers have had their squad absolutely decimated by injury, national selection and personal issues in the run into BBL07.

Of course, the most successful franchise in BBL history found a way to beat the Sixers on the weekend, on the back of an Andrew Tye hat-trick, and an Ashton Turner masterclass with the bat.

Time and time again, Justin Langer’s side defies the odds (quite literally), and are probably extremely comfortable coming into this game as the bookies’ outsiders. They have a remarkable win record at the WACA, and will be looking to put on a show for their fans.

The Stars on the other hand are the perennial underachievers given their star-studded roster. They lost to the Heat last start despite a Marcus Stoinis masterclass, who took 3-30 before being run out for 99 in one of the most remarkable individual performances in BBL history.

This game will be a belter, and expect it to be a close affair – these two sides always seem to lift a gear when they run into each other.

Where the game will be won

Scorchers with the ball vs Stars with the bat.

The Perth side even with all their injuries have the best bowling roster in the league. Andrew Tye and Jhye Richardson are Australian T20 bowlers, while David Willey, Ashton Agar and an ex-Test quick by the name of Mitchell Johnson are world class limited overs cricketers.

The Stars need to find a way to set a total that their relatively inferior bowling attack can defend. They have the firepower to do that, though, with Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dunk, Kevin Pietersen and Marcus Stoinis just some of the names in their top 7.

Prediction

The Scorchers’ bowling attack is pure class, and the Stars will struggle to score more than 150-160. It could be enough, but I like the Scorchers at long odds to win this one.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:10pm (AEDT).