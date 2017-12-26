BBL Big Bash live scores, blog, highlights: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars

It’s the red-hot bowling attack of the Perth Scorchers who will be looking to make it two from two when they run into the batting heavy Melbourne Stars in a fiery boxing day Big Bash clash at the WACA. Join The Roar for a live blog from 7:10pm (AEDT).
The Perth Scorchers have had their squad absolutely decimated by injury, national selection and personal issues in the run into BBL07.
Of course, the most successful franchise in BBL history found a way to beat the Sixers on the weekend, on the back of an Andrew Tye hat-trick, and an Ashton Turner masterclass with the bat.
Time and time again, Justin Langer’s side defies the odds (quite literally), and are probably extremely comfortable coming into this game as the bookies’ outsiders. They have a remarkable win record at the WACA, and will be looking to put on a show for their fans.
The Stars on the other hand are the perennial underachievers given their star-studded roster. They lost to the Heat last start despite a Marcus Stoinis masterclass, who took 3-30 before being run out for 99 in one of the most remarkable individual performances in BBL history.
This game will be a belter, and expect it to be a close affair – these two sides always seem to lift a gear when they run into each other.
Where the game will be won
Scorchers with the ball vs Stars with the bat.
The Perth side even with all their injuries have the best bowling roster in the league. Andrew Tye and Jhye Richardson are Australian T20 bowlers, while David Willey, Ashton Agar and an ex-Test quick by the name of Mitchell Johnson are world class limited overs cricketers.
The Stars need to find a way to set a total that their relatively inferior bowling attack can defend. They have the firepower to do that, though, with Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dunk, Kevin Pietersen and Marcus Stoinis just some of the names in their top 7.
Prediction
The Scorchers’ bowling attack is pure class, and the Stars will struggle to score more than 150-160. It could be enough, but I like the Scorchers at long odds to win this one.
Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:10pm (AEDT).
10:14pm
Mattyb said | 10:14pm | ! Report
The Scorchers are unbelievable. They could put any team on the park and it would be a brave person not to tip them to win.
10:14pm
Haydos said | 10:14pm | ! Report
Scorchers just get the job done again. Depleted lineup and written off by most yet they have another convincing win.
10:13pm
Simon said | 10:13pm | ! Report
The Scorchers are really one of Australia’s great sporting teams at the moment. To have those players out and still you just know they can strangle any lineup with the ball, amazing. IMO they’re by far the most entertaining team to watch in the BBL
10:12pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:12pm | ! Report
MATCH RESULT: The Perth Scorchers have made it two-from-two with a wonderful display of defensive bowling against the Melbourne Stars. AJ Tye was the hero, taking 5/22 off his 4 overs.
10:10pm
Josh Elliott said | 10:10pm | ! Report
Scorchers are just too good.
10:12pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:12pm | ! Report
Best defensive bowling unit in the competition – continually undervalued by the bookies too…
10:09pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:09pm | ! Report
END OF OVER 20
Faulkner 35 (31)
Zampa 0 (0)
STARS – 7/130
AJ Tye to bowl the last – probably the best in the business at this. 2 singles off the first 2. So classy.
Third ball is a wide for a bumper over head height. Little sniff for the Stars – 16 off 4 needed.
And that’ll be the game you’d think… Hastings top edges this 3rd ball straight up – and Inglis takes a simple catch.
4th ball is a dot. Tye is so good. 5th ball a single – and Tye will bowl the last ball to Zampa. And he takes his 5th! Straight through his defences and bowls him.
Back to back wins for the Scorchers.
10:04pm
Nick Kelland said | 10:04pm | ! Report
END OF OVER 19
Faulkner 33 (28)
Hastings 5 (8)
STARS – 6/125
David Willey to bowl the 19th, and it’s make or break for the Stars.
First ball and it’s dropped! Faulkner flicks to square leg and Maxy Klinger spills the tough chance. Saves 3 though. Single off the second too – to deep mid off for Hastings. Third ball, half volley and it’s only one again. Poor batting off slot balls you have to say. 4th ball… Single – Hastings to mid off, again. 5th ball into Faulkner and it’s SIX! over midwicket down on one knee – great shot. Take 2 off the last – and the Stars need 18 off the last over.
Stars need 18 off 6 balls.
9:59pm
Nick Kelland said | 9:59pm | ! Report
END OF OVER 18
Faulkner 23 (24)
Hastings 3 (6)
STARS – 6/113
John Hastings faces the second ball after a Faulkner single – and it’s 4 byes – bouncer climbing above a jumping Inglis. Takes a single off the 3rd. Faulkner charges, but can only get one to deep point – cue end of the bat. Stars need boundaries now. Hastings with another single to mid off who is up in the circle. Faulkner takes one off the last.
Stars need 30 off 12 balls.
9:56pm
Nick Kelland said | 9:56pm | ! Report
END OF OVER 17
Faulkner 20 (21)
Hastings 1 (3)
STARS – 6/104
Johnson in again, and it’s a wide first up. Faulkner takes a single, before Hastings punches to Voges! who misses. Would’ve been a second run out for the Scorchers captain, but it’s away. Faulkner takes another single, and Johnson is keeping things very tidy here. Desperation time for the Stars. Bye off the 5th ball as Hastings goes for the big heave-ho over midwicket.
Johnson finishes with 1/24 off his 4. Another brilliant spell from the big quick.
Stars need 39 off 18 balls.
9:51pm
Nick Kelland said | 9:51pm | ! Report
END OF OVER 16
Faulkner 17 (17)
Hastings 0 (1)
STARS – 6/98
Dot to finish, three off AJ Tye’s over. Serious limited overs cricketer.
Stars need 45 off 24 balls.
9:50pm
Nick Kelland said | 9:50pm | ! Report
WICKET!
Quiney 25 (27) – Run Out, A. Voges.
STARS – 6/97
Quiney chips one to Voges at mid on who stands tall and throws down the stumps at the bowlers end. Ice in his veins! Big wicket.
Stars need 46 off 26 balls. (RR: 9.70 RPO)