BBL07: Sixers vs Scorchers recap

The Scorchers kicked off their BBL07 campaign with a victory in the grand final replay over the Sixers. Here are my five main takeaways.

1. Scorchers start BBL07 with a win

The Perch Scorchers once again got the better of the Sydney Sixers as they opened their BBL07 campaign with a 6-wicket victory at the SCG on Saturday afternoon. An undermanned Scorchers limited the host side to just 132, before an unbeaten 70-run fifth wicket partnership between Ashton Turner (52n/o) and Adam Voges (21n/o) saw the Scorchers over the line with 11 balls to spare.

Sean Abbott picked up 3/28 but it wasn’t enough for the hosts who now drop to 0-2 on the season. Earlier in the day, the Scorchers deep seam bowling attack had dismantled the Sixers with Mitchell Johnson, David Willey and Jhye Richardson all taking two wickets. However the star was once again Andrew Tye who took his third T20 hat trick of the year to finish with 4/21 from his four overs.

2. Scorchers’ winning culture is real

I have to be honest – I gave the Scorchers very little chance in this game. On paper at least, this was a mismatch in terms of the quality of the batting line-ups being put on the park.

However, under Justin Langer this is very well drilled and deep squad that know how to get into a contest and win. They retain a quality fast bowling line up, and they had the Sixers under the pump from the outset, allowing them to control the game.

The Scorchers were missing the likes of the Marsh brothers, Michael Klinger and Sam Whiteman, huge players of their best sides over the past couple of seasons, while the Sixers boasted a Top 5 that have all played, or are playing 50 over cricket for their respective countries as batsmen.

While they wouldn’t have wanted to be chasing more than 150, the Scorchers knew their limitations with the bat.

3. Ashton Turner continues strong T20 form

The Scorchers relied on two of their more experienced campaigners to get them over the line when things started to get a bit hairy with the bat. Ashton Turner and Adam Voges came to the crease with the Scorchers run chase teetering somewhat at 4/66 in the 12th over.

However, the pair played intelligently, knowing the Scorchers had no real recognised batsman to come afterward. The pair used the big expanses of the SCG to their advantage, chipping a number of twos into the outfield and running hard.

Turner then cranked things up, targeting the short square boundary to take Daniel Sams for 16 in what was a decisive 15th over. Turner was outstanding in BBL6 and picked up from where he left off here, striking five sixes to break the back of the chase. His boundary to win the game also took him to 52 not out from just 27 balls.

4. Sixers BBL campaign off to awful start

The Sixers have their work cut out for them now after starting 0-2 in what were two winnable games on paper. With the season having been extended to ten games this season, the losses are far from fatal, however if they don’t improve sharply they will be left behind this season. Experienced and proven T20 players like Maddinson, Hughes and Henriques have not fired a shot yet in the Sixers struggles.

In both games now the Sixers Top 6 have woefully underperformed, leaving their bowlers with far too much work to do. The Sixers often make so states to BBL campaigns so I am not writing this side off quite yet.

5. Sixers need more from Roy and Billings

Jason Roy and Sam Billings might be in England’s best 50-Over side, however they have not elevated this Sixers’ franchise since joining last season. The theme of teams doing well so far this season has been overseas players making an immediate impact; however that couldn’t be further from the case at the Sixers.

Roy was again out in pretty tame fashion, chipping ball to midwicket for 19, just when he appeared set. Billings was out first ball as the Sixers slumped to 4/41 in the sixth over. Both Englishman will be desperate to make an impact otherwise you would have to think both might not be seen in the BBL in the near future if they can’t impress.