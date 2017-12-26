Boxing Day BBL live stream: How to watch Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars online or on TV

Boxing Day cricket will continue with the Big Bash League as the Perth Scorchers take on the Melbourne Stars. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to streaming the match online and watching it on TV.

The seventh match of the BBL season is set to be played on Boxing Day – Tuesday, December 26 at the WACA in Perth, with the first ball set for 7:10pm (AEDT).

This is the second game of the season for both teams after the Scorchers played the Sixers and the Stars travelled to Brisbane for their season opener.

How to watch the Big Bash League on TV

Channel Ten hold live coverage rights to the Big Bash League. They will broadcast every game of the competition on their main channel with a ten-minute pre-game.

That means coverage of this game will start at 7pm (AEDT) and run until shortly after the final ball of the match.

How to stream the match online

Because Cricket Australia retain all digital rights to their matches, the only way to stream the action will be through their streaming service, known as the Cricket Australia live pass.

This gives you access to every match played by the Australian national team in Australia, as well as every BBL game and all televised WBBL games.

It will cost you either $29.95 for a ‘365 pass’, which gives you 24 months of access or $5.99 for a day pass, which expires 24 hours after you buy it.

If you are with Optus, check your mobile plan as you may be eligible for a free live pass.

Here at The Roar, we will also be providing coverage of the match with a live blog and highlights of all the action.

How to listen to the match on radio

If you are listening to this game in either Western Australia or Victoria, you will be able to do so via Macquarie Radio.

However, other states will need to tune into the call online through the Cricket Australia website. For this, you’ll need to register for a free Cricket Australia ID and then follow the prompts to access radio coverage online.