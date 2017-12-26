Boxing Day BBL start time: When does Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars start? Date, venue, teams, broadcast information

The Perth Scorchers will open their Big Bash League campaign when they host the competition’s glamour club, the Melbourne Stars at the WACA. The match is scheduled to start at 7:10pm (AEDT) – 4:10pm (local time) on Tuesday, December 26.

Perth are the defending champions, having beaten the Sydney Sixers in the final of BBL06 to claim their third title.

The Stars played the Brisbane Heat last Wednesday and are again one of the favourites to win the competition, despite their inability to do so in similar situations previously. In six seasons of Big Bash cricket, they have been knocked out of the semi-finals on five separate occasions.

Key game informartion: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars, BBL07 Match 7

First ball: Tuesday, December 26 at 7:10pm (AEDT) – 4:10pm (local time)

Venue: WACA, Perth

TV: Live, Network Ten

Online: Live, Cricket Australia Live Pass

Overall record: Played 11, Stars 7, Scorchers 4

Last meeting: BBL|06 SF – Scorchers defeat Stars by 7 wickets

Umpires: Simon Fry and Simon Lightbody

Squads

Perth Scorchers

Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Johnson, Michael Klinger, Mitch Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Joel Paris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Adam Voges (c), Sam Whiteman, David Willey (England)

Melbourne Stars

Michael Beer, Scott Boland, Jackson Coleman, Ben Dunk, James Faulkner, Seb Gotch, Evan Gulbis, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, John Hastings (c), Ben Hilfenhaus, Glenn Maxwell, Kevin Pietersen (England), Rob Quiney, Marcus Stoinis, Dan Worrall, Luke Wright (England), Adam Zampa.

Broadcast information

The match, like every match in BBL|07 will be broadcast exclusively live on Network Ten. Their coverage will start at 7pm (AEDT).

If you want to watch the match online, you will need to use the Cricket Australia live pass.

The Roar will also be covering the match with a live blog and highlights of all the action from Perth.