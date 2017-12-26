Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Big Bash preview and prediction

The Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars lock horns in a Boxing Day battle at the WACA in front of a sold-out crowd in Perth. Can the Scorchers make it back-to-back wins, or will the Stars hit back after a first-up loss?

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars at the WACA

Head-to-head: Melbourne Stars 6, Perth Scorchers 5

Last five: Melbourne Stars 3, Perth Scorchers 2 Perth Scorchers 13-man squad

Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Johnson, Michael Klinger, Mitch Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Joel Paris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Adam Voges (c), Sam Whiteman, David Willey. Melbourne Stars 13-man

squad Michael Beer, Scott Boland, Jackson Coleman, Ben Dunk, James Faulkner, Seb Gotch, Evan Gulbis, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, John Hastings (c), Ben Hilfenhaus, Glenn Maxwell, Kevin Pietersen (Eng), Rob Quiney, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Luke Wright (Eng), Adam Zampa.

The Scorchers play their first home game of the season with a Boxing Day bonanza against the Melbourne Stars at the WACA.

Despite being heavily undermanned, the Scorchers pulled off a convincing upset win over the Sydney Sixers at the SCG on Saturday, winning by six wickets.

The Melbourne Stars went down by 15 runs in a high scoring game at The Gabba against the Brisbane Heat.

Big batting battle – Ashton Turner vs Ben Dunk

These two had contrasting fortunes in their first game of the season, with Turner playing a match-winning role in the Scorchers win.

Dunk was a big money signing for the Stars this year, after being the leading run scorer in BBL06, and he will be desperate to make an impact after missing out first up.

Turner’s 52 not out included five big sixes at the SCG, with his ability to clear the ropes much needed in a Scorchers’ batting line-up missing some big names at the moment.

Big bowling battle – Andrew Tye vs Scott Boland

Andrew Tye kicked off BBL07 in style, picking up four wickets including a hat-trick, in another superb display against the Sixers.

Tye has become a gun for hire in several T20 leagues around the world and made light work of the Sixers’ middle to lower order on Saturday.

Boland was well below his best on Wednesday at the Gabba, serving up a number of loose balls in taking 1/48 from three overs, and conceding 16 runs per over.

Boland was the best of the Stars’ bowlers last year, and needs to bowl far better if the Stars are to get wickets up front and contain sides at the end.

Ground dynamic – The WACA

The Scorchers’ pace attack has made the WACA wicket a graveyard for opposition teams over the years. Not only do they have a parochial home crowd behind them, but the wicket often has good pace and bounce which is the opposite to what some visiting sides play on at their home ground.

The outfield is the fastest in Australia, so batsmen get full value for shots and will enjoy the pace of the wicket once in.

The straighter boundaries are small, so expect the spinners to be targeted down the ground, and both team’s pace attacks to try some short stuff.

The Prophet’s Pick (4-1) – Melbourne Stars

“I am backing the Stars to bounce back here after a flat first-up run. The Scorchers will be up fired up at home however the Sixers dead set gift wrapped them that game in Sydney.”

The Prophet’s 10-unit bank (Running Tally is -8 Units)

7 Units on Melbourne Stars at $1.65.

1 Unit on 10-11 overall 6s for the match at $4.50.

1 Unit on High Bat/Bowler double for Stars of Maxwell/Hastings at $20.

1 Unit on High Bat/Bowler double for Scorchers of Cartwright/Wiley at $23.