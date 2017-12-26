‘Sports Christmas’: A guide to all the best Boxing Day sport

There are few greater days on the sporting calendar than Boxing Day in Australia. This year promises to be one of the best.

Whatever your taste in sport, you will enjoy what’s on offer throughout the day.

It has been a long-standing tradition of mine, and many people I know, to enjoy a cold beverage or two and settle in for the day with the cricket on the box.

This year is no different. I will be pulling out all the stops on Christmas Eve/Day to ensure I can be left responsibility free for ‘Sports Christmas’.

In recent years we have been inundated with sporting codes who want a piece of the Christmas/Boxing day markets. This year we see a massive 18 hours of sport to choose from.

Below is a list of games available to you on the day, across whatever platform you choose.

Find yourself a comfortable spot on the couch, grab a plate of left-over ham and some pavlova if you are brave enough, and immerse yourself in the greatest day in sport.