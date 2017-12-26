Turning A-League negatives into positives

Language is everything when it comes to football clubs.
During both pre-season and the competition proper, managers, administrators and captains continue their positive speak around all things football.
No matter how bad things might look or be, discussion will always swing back to the ‘week at a time’ approach. Managers will reference the wonderful opportunities presented to their talented yet inexperienced young players; those asked to step in and fill roles made vacant by injury and poor form, but reiterate the clubs ability to rebound from poor recent performances.
It is quite rare for a manager or captain to throw their pupils or peers under the bus, call a spade a shovel and admit to major failings within their squad.
We did witness it last week as Wanderers captain Mark Bridge described the performance of his embattled Club as being something near ‘all over the shop’.
However, the general default position of football clubs is to maintain an exterior positivity that may defy some of the real issues lying below the surface.
In fact, each and every club faces those challenges, albeit to differing degrees and being able to turn potential negatives into positives is an immeasurable art form.
Being able to face, combat and rise from these challenges as a better team is what football and sport is all about.
Season thirteen of the A-League has already seen a number of clubs faced with immense challenges that required solving with some lateral thinking, flat out hard work and a touch of fortune.
The Newcastle Jets are the talk of not only their town, but a significant part of mine as well. In short, they are entertaining. Whilst things look terrific right now, the loss of import Ronny Vargas in October loomed as the potential derailment of their season.
Throw in the injury to Roy O’Donovan that has bothered him for the past month and the suggestion that their run could potentially hit a hurdle would not have appeared a rash statement.
In response, Andrew Nabbout has finally taken the step that I, and others, always felt of which he was capable. Playing more centrally and with less wide running on the left, Nabbout has taken on the up-front responsibility usually provided by O’Donovan.
Along with the sparkling form of Dimi Petratos, the Jets attack has turned a potential negative into a host of options for Ernie Merrick and the way he sets up his attacking weapons.
Sydney FC have continued their wonderful form of 2016/17 and will be favourites for the A-League deep into the home and away fixtures.
However, it is important to remember the considerable difficulties they faced leading into the season. With the losses of Bernie Ibini, Danny Vukovic and marquee Filip Holosko, as well as the release of mainstay Milos Dimitrijevic, the sky blues were always going to look a different squad.
Much of the shuffling was no doubt made in an effort to keep Johnny Warren medallist Milos Ninkovic on the books and the risk associated with placing eggs in such a valuable basket is always high.
Rhyan Grant’s ACL, which ruptured last July, further complicated the recruitment dilemma for Graham Arnold. Moreover, replacing Vukovic looked near impossible after his efforts in the Grand Final.
However, similar to Newcastle, a distinct positive has emerged from their predicament.
At thirty-six, Luke Wilkshire has proven a masterstroke, with his ability to play a similar running role to Grant, moreover, Andrew Redmayne has exceeded all expectations and made very few errors in goal.
Nothing really needs to be said about the late acquisition of Adrian Mierzejewski, he has been astonishing, however, so delayed and mysterious was his arrival, Sydney fans feared the worst. Ironically they appear to have inherited the best.
Arnold now takes on the same challenges as Merrick, with selection headaches resulting from good form.
Melbourne Victory have faced more negative and curious press coverage than any team thus far, after starting their campaign with only one win in the first eight weeks.
Personally, I kept tipping them, assured they would turn things around, however the thumping four-one loss to Newcastle in round eight appeared to have galvanised the concerns of many.
Kevin Muscat was strangely composed yet must have started to question his approach.
Despite Leroy George looming as a new A-League star and Besart Berisha back from suspension and starting to find form, it appeared a different Victory to years past.
Subsequently, the dire straits in which they found themselves after that clash against Newcastle have calmed somewhat, based on three wins from their last four, including a derby triumph against their cross town rivals last Saturday.
All of a sudden, Muscat’s men sit fourth, looking dangerous and getting better all the time.
Paul Okon’s Central Coast Mariners have also ridden a roller-coaster throughout the season and the manager must be craving a sequence of solid, unadventurous results for his young squad.
Written off by many, Central Coast have started to gel, with their imports Wout Brama and Tom Hiariej leading the way, despite the fact that they have let more points slip from winning positions than any other team.
Losing O’Donovan, Paul Izzo, Fabio Ferreira and releasing Jacques Faty and Mickael Tavares in the off season appeared to create a crater requiring much filling and the short space of time at the Manager’s disposal made that seem unlikely.
However, the spaces and gaps afforded chances to players like Daniel De Silva and Ben Kennedy and along with the Dutchmen, Okon has his team playing attractively and many would say, unluckily.
While not inside the six right now, they probably should be and if their steady progression continues, Okon’s men, despite some poor refereeing decisions and youthful errors, could still overcome their challenges and cement a place in the finals frame.
All four clubs have faced clear hurdles and challenges thus far yet they have turned troublesome issues into rewarding opportunities.
Perhaps this is what the good sides do and come seasons end, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if all four of them are in the mix.
Kangajets said | December 26th 2017 @ 6:58am | ! Report
On the subject of crowd atmosphere the active support in bay 1 was huge in Newcastle on Friday night .
This was created on social media by ceo Laurie McKenna and club legend Joel Griffiths and Michael Bridges .
This is fantastic engagement by the club towards the fans and shows the A league clubs what can by done . It just took Lawrie doing some personal Facebook posts and personal engagement with the fans .
I’m absolutely positive that the jets players fed off this positive vibe from the crowd .
December 26th 2017 @ 7:04am
Kangajets said | December 26th 2017 @ 7:04am | ! Report
Stuart
What Ernie Merrick has done is remarkable. He has actually made Ben kantaarovski look like a good footballer and made Jason Hoffman take that finish and score with aplomb against wsw. Amazing what a bit of confidence does to a player .
December 26th 2017 @ 10:27am
Fadida said | December 26th 2017 @ 10:27am | ! Report
Agree Kanga, the change in Kenya is nothing short of a Christmas miracle!
December 26th 2017 @ 8:07am
Buddy Holly said | December 26th 2017 @ 8:07am | ! Report
Dimi Petratos is full of confidence. In retrospect to his days at the roar it looks like he is allowed to play his natural game. His potential at the roar showed but was never unleashed. Ernie Merrick has got the best out of him.
December 26th 2017 @ 8:29am
Kangajets said | December 26th 2017 @ 8:29am | ! Report
Merrick has given petratos a free reign to attack with the holding midfielder ugarchovic and kanta behind him
and Nabbout and O’Donovan or who ever else up front to press.
So that allows petratos to move the ball quickly forward .
That’s my rough description of how it’s working .
December 26th 2017 @ 9:50am
Cousin Claudio said | December 26th 2017 @ 9:50am | ! Report
Nice summation Stuart.
Jets have 2 defining games in the next 2 weeks – away to Victory on Friday and then the big one first up in 2018 away to Sydney FC on Weds 3rd Jan.
Then the F3 derby against a resurgent Mariners.
Win all of those and you would have to take Merrick’s Merry Men seriously as contenders for the GTS of 2017/18.
December 26th 2017 @ 11:13am
Kangajets said | December 26th 2017 @ 11:13am | ! Report
Claudio
The jets could lose both and still be 2 Nd position with 13 matches left , or win both and still be second.
The jets will get Rodriguez and magree for the ccm game
Then Georgievski, O’Donovan, Duncan and Vargas back too.
What the next 2 matches provide is a good opportunity for the fringe players to prove their value . Hoping for entertaining 5 goal thrillers against victory and Sydney FC
Cheers mate
December 26th 2017 @ 10:24am
Nemesis said | December 26th 2017 @ 10:24am | ! Report
Two things that have become very apparent from this season & until a solution is found, ALeague remains at risk of forever having its season narrative negatively influenced.
1) Whilst Sydney & Jets are flying high this season, it’s obvious the on-field success of these two NSW teams is being wasted by their off-field anonymity and insignificance across the football community..
Let’s be perfectly honest, if WSW & MVFC were having the success this season as Sydney & Jets are having, the mood around the competition would be buzzing.
If Sydney FC can’t get the media gushing about them, like they gushed about Brisbane at their peak under Ange, or get more fans to turn up to watch them when they’ve gone nearly 2 years without losing at home, heaven help them when they have a season like WSW currently
2) The ALeague needs more teams. We need ALeague to touch more people in more parts of Australia directly – by having a team to support – and indirectly – by creating more storylines & subplots of potential promotion to the ALeague, for neutrals.
The ALeague is doing fine. But, we rely too heavily on the 2 big clubs – WSW & MV – to provide the big stories that get neutral fans & media excited.
December 26th 2017 @ 10:47am
Grobbelaar said | December 26th 2017 @ 10:47am | ! Report
This is something we need to acknowledge as A-League fans.
The league is at it’s most exciting when the Victory and Wanderers are up and about, and when the more anonymous teams like the Jets, Mariners and Nix are at the bottom.
But whenever the Jets, Mariners and SFC are flying, it brings the excitement levels of the whole league down.
All clubs might be equal, but some are more equal than others.
Thank goodness the Nix continues to play its proper part by holding up the rest of the league at the bottom.
December 26th 2017 @ 10:58am
not so super said | December 26th 2017 @ 10:58am | ! Report
yeah, Western Sydney is great. said no one ever
December 26th 2017 @ 11:21am
Kangajets said | December 26th 2017 @ 11:21am | ! Report
Grobelaar
How did you rate Xmas presents?
A) better the bbl
B)better then afl w
C) better then a Gilmore girls and friends Netflix session
D) all of the above
December 26th 2017 @ 11:13am
jamesb said | December 26th 2017 @ 11:13am | ! Report
“we rely too heavily on the 2 big clubs – WSW & MV”
It is a sign of a league that is poorly administrated.
December 26th 2017 @ 11:16am
Kangajets said | December 26th 2017 @ 11:16am | ! Report
The Newcastle media is football friendly 365 days a year . They actually have something exciting to report on this season .
The Sydney media is far more right wing and run by cranky old white men who don’t care much for us soccer type of people .
December 26th 2017 @ 12:53pm
At work said | December 26th 2017 @ 12:53pm | ! Report
I’d like to understand with what measure anyone thinks WSW is a bigger club than SFC :/
– SydFC have always averaged larger home crowds
– SydFC have brought in better (& more) marquee players
– SydFC have more money and spend more on football operations
Not saying WSW aren’t a big club, I just fail to see how they’re bigger then SydFC.
Plus when SydFC were playing poorly they were actually getting better crowds than currently, so they have experienced the poor league position WSW currently finds themself in.
December 26th 2017 @ 1:01pm
Kangajets said | December 26th 2017 @ 1:01pm | ! Report
The biggest club in Sydney is Sydney FC
Wsw fans won’t even travel 30 minutes to Homebush to watch their team
The above comments from grobelaar are just because he is an afl fanboy and tries to jump in and state rubbish fake news
And nemesis is getting all bravado again because Melb victory have won 2 in a row .
December 26th 2017 @ 11:34am
Kangajets said | December 26th 2017 @ 11:34am | ! Report
So It’s got to be a West Sydney v Melb victory
grand final or
the A league is dead .