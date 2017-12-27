2017 Sydney to Hobart yacht race: live race updates, blog

After two years of frustration, Wild Oats XI will aim to claim a staggering ninth line honours victory in the 2017 Sydney to Hobart, but once again will face stiff opposition on the 628-nautical mile trek south. Join The Roar for live coverage of the race from 1pm (AEDT) on Boxing Day.
Wild Oats were heavy favourites to break their own record and win a ninth line honours crown until about a week ago, when the yacht was struck by lightning on the dock in Sydney.
It is reported to have fried most of their electrical system and caused unspecified damage, with the crew in a race against time ever since to get Australia’s most famous boat ready for the bluewater classic.
It’s another stroke of bad luck for Wild Oats after they were forced to retire from the race two years in a row – in 2015 with a torn mainsail and in 2016 with keel damage.
The other major favourites are LDV Comanche and Infotrack. Comanche, formerly owned in the USA was bought by former Brindabella owner Jim Cooney. The yacht returns to the race after winning in 2015 and missing last yar.
Infotrack is last year’s line honours winner when it was formerly owned by Anthony Bell and raced under the name Perpetual Loyal.
Black Jack, who has gone under major renovations this year and gave Wild Oats a run for its money in the Sydney-Gold Coast race and won the Big Boats Challenge last week is the other favourite.
The weather forecast may play right into the hands of Black Jack and Wild Oats. The forecast is for a non-spinnaker, relatively slow start with south-easterly winds, before they switch around and a north-easterly wind aids most of the race.
The leaders are then expected to round Tasman Island on Wednesday evening, leaving them stranded in the Derwent River during the typically dead nighttime hours. If the winds remain low and fickle, it should allow Black Jack and Wild Oats to catch the leaders after falling behind Infotrack and Commanche down the coast.
The timing off arrival into the Derwent will be critical, deciding who wins and whether a race record can be broken or not.
Comanche and Infotrack are much better in the heavier, downwind conditions, but once in the river Wild Oats and Black Jack could make significant ground.
The forecast also means the mid-range, 50-foot yachts such as Ichi Ban and Beau Geste will come into favouritism for handicap.
Paul Clitheroe and Bob Steel’s Quest (formerly Balance), Maserati and last year’s winner Wizard (formerly Giacomo) are also expected to be at the front of the field when it comes to handicap and the Tattersalls Cup.
In truth, any boats in the 45-55 feet class could take the handicap, with Celestial and Derucci also rated to be in contention.
11 nations are represented in this years race as well as Australia, alonside 11 yachts from the Clipper World Series.
Prediction
It’s impossible to go past the professional organisation of Wild Oats XI to get back onto the winners list after so much bad luck. If, however, she isn’t racing at full fitness, the conditions point to Black Jack being the best bet.
In the handicap race, the 52-foot Ichi Ban should take victory, finishing early on Wednesday afternoon.
Wild Oats for line honours, Ichi Ban for handicap.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the Sydney to Hobart from start to finish, and don’t forget to drop a comment in the section below.
12:59pm
Scott Pryde said | 12:59pm | ! Report
Plus 1 day, 0 hours, 0 minutes
We have reached the 24-hour mark of racing in the 2017 Sydney to Hobart yacht race and it’s a slow process for Wild Oats, but the gap has come back to nine nautical miles as they approach Coles Bay with about 150 nautical miles to go in total. Comanche have begun their turn back towards the coast, now sailing on a heading of 243.
Wild Oats XI are more or less on a straight lin trajectory down the coast of Tasmania, still tracking at about 20-25 knots. Because the wind is coming from the north-north-east, Comanche are getting a little bit of assistance on their turn back back in and will look to keep ramming home their advantage before getting into the Derwent River later this afternoon.
Black Jack also appear to be locked in, doing a similar pace to Wild Oats and slightly faster than Comanche for the duration of the morning, about 25 miles off the pace – too far back to challenge for line honours you’d have to think.
Infotrack are now 50 miles behind Comanche, but still rated as fifth due to their wider position. Beau Geste have gone more coastal in fourth, but because of the wind direction, I’d expect Infotrack to push ahead with fourth at some point before they get onto the Derwent this evening.
The race record marker is now 71 miles behind.
Still just the one withdrawal with Rockall battling back to port (it appears to be going to Tamboon) at about 4 knots.
Any talk of Comanche doing the double (line honours/handicap) appears dashed. They are down in 13th now.
The next update will be at about 2pm (AEDT). I’ll keep them hourly until they are on the Derwent, then aim to increase as they approach the line this evening.
12:04pm
Scott Pryde said | 12:04pm | ! Report
Plus 23 day, 0 hours, 5 minutes
Things are just starting to get a little bit interesting here. The gap between Comanche and Wild Oats XI at the head of affairs has fallen to below ten nautical miles, with Comanche sitting on 168 to go, currently east of St Helens Point.
Given that gap was up as high as 14 and 15 nautical miles this morning, it’s been a good effort from Mark Richards and his crew to find some favourable conditions on the east coast of Tasmania. They have stayed much closer to land, while Comanche continue to swing wider, looking for the wind. They are currently tracking on a heading of between 165 and 175, compared to Wild Oats who are generally going due south, just slightly moving away from the coast to line up with the rounding point at Tasman Island.
Wild Oats are obviously taking a huge risk, trying to narrow the route as much as possible, but it could well pay off as Comanche continue to go wide.
Wild Oats have regularly been over 20 knots in the last hour and a half, with Comanche just struggling to match them for pace. While they are still on track for a very early finish, things are getting a bit interesting, noting what could happen up that final 11-mile stretch of the Derwent River.
The race record of Loyal from last year is now 72 miles behind Comanche, so one way or another, it looks like that is definitely going to fall this evening when they come over the finish line at Constitution Dock.
The gap between Oats and Black Jack for third position is still about 25 miles, with Infotrack and Beau Geste on different lines, but locked in a battle for fourth about ten miles back. Beau Geste are not that far away from Flinders Island due east, compared to Infotrack who are further out.
Wizard are also currently in front of the old record as they head across Bass Straight.
Ichi Ban have found some good pace in the last hour as well, currently eighth on line honours and leading the race for handicap.
We have also had our first withdrawal of the race, with Rockall currently on the way back to port.
Next update at about 1pm (AEDT).
10:54am
Scott Pryde said | 10:54am | ! Report
10:26am
Scott Pryde said | 10:26am | ! Report
Plus 0 days, 21 hours, 25 minutes
The pace is still hot as we begin to head down the coast of Tasmania. Comanche are 60 miles east of Eddystone point currently, with just under 200 nautical miles remaining in the race. They have got their speed back over 20 knots consistently and are still tracking for a finish before 8 or 9pm (AEDT) this evening, about 75 miles ahead of the race record.
The gap to Wild Oats XI is down to 11 nautical miles, with Oats finding plenty of favourable conditions as they approach Tasmania.
Black Jack are still hanging onto third, finding some good pace about 25 miles further back, while Beau Geste are still surprising everyone, hanging onto fourth spot ahead of supermaxi Infotrack – the same yacht which broke the race record 12 months ago.
Wizard and Ichi Ban are still the favourites for handicap right at the moment in what looks like being a very closely run race for the Tattersalls Cup – one which will continue to evolve throughout the course of today.
The next update will be around midday (AEDT).
9:07am
Scott Pryde said | 9:07am | ! Report
Plus 0 days, 20 hours, 5 minutes
It’s hard to say Comanche are in a spot of bother, but despite that forecast of strong winds down the coast, they may be just a little too far out to sea to get the best of it. Their speed has dropped to an average of under 20 knots as they go past Cape Barren Island, and with Wild Oats closer to Flinders Island. still picking up about 25 or 26 knots of speed, the gap between the two leaders is just starting to close a fraction.
As we speak, Comanche have 226 nautical miles to go, with Wild Oats cutting their lead to 12 miles and sailing a straight line for Tasman Island. The route Comanche have taken means they will need to cut back at a point, and it could hurt them, remembering the later they get to the Derwent, the more chance there is that they are going to be caught because of the calmer winds at night.
The next few hours are going to be extremely interesting if Wild Oats can pick up an extra boost because of their course, although, one might expect Comanche to start surfing again shortly.
No real update on handicap and it’ll be hard to say much until Comanche or Wild Oats XI set a time to beat at the finish line tonight.
The next update will be at around 10:30am (AEDT).
8:24am
Scott Pryde said | 8:24am | ! Report
And they are 50 miles behind.
8:21am
Scott Pryde said | 8:21am | ! Report
It’s also worth noting the Tasmanian Bureau of Meteorology have issued a strong coastal wind warning for winds of up to 30 km/h from the north – north east. Perfect for high speed yachts.
8:50am
Mark Richmond said | 8:50am | ! Report
These conditions are playing to Comanche’s strengths, she’s going to be hard to beat if they stay like this.
Thanks for the updates Scott, you’re doing a great job😊
9:09am
Scott Pryde said | 9:09am | ! Report
Yup, although they have just struggled a little in the last hour or so, the lead being cut by two miles. I’m not totally sure, but it seems the conditions may be better closer to the coast – or more suited to Wild Oats – who knows.
Thanks for that as well Mark!
8:07am
Scott Pryde said | 8:07am | ! Report
Plus 0 days, 19 hours, 0 minutes
Good morning all and welcome back to The Roar for our rolling coverage of the 2017 Sydney-Hobart yacht race.
The conditions overnight have stayed extremely favourable as the fleet begin to cross Bass Straight, and Comanche have been pulling speeds of over 25 knots for most of it. As we speak, the leaders of the race are due east of Flinders Island and flying towards the coast of Tasmania.
A race record appears to be all but a certainty at this point with just under 250 nautical miles remaining. Based on the same time as last year, they hold an insane 74 mile advantage over Anthony Bell’s Perpetual Loya, with some estimates saying they could be finished as early as 8 or 9pm (AEDT) this evening, depending on the winds up the River Derwent.
The blistering pace set by Jim Cooney’s yacht overnight also has it in the running for overall handicap victory at this point.
Wild Oats XI are also coasting along at about 30 knots and have had a strong night, but are starting to run out of time. Without the dead nighttime hours likely to come into play on the Derwent thanks to the conditions remaining favourable, they are going to need something of a miracle, still sitting 13 nautical miles behind Comanche.
Interestingly enough, Mark Richards yacht had a minor course change overnight, with the eight-time champions tacking across and moving closer to the Tasmanian mainland.
The race for line honours, even if it looks over, is down to a two-horse race. Black Jack have had a torrid time of it overnight, tacking both ways to try and find some pace before entering Bass Straight. They are coasting along now, but sit more than 38 nautical miles off the pace.
If Black Jack had a bad night, then Infotrack went horrifically. So bad in fact, they have been overtaken by Beau Geste for fourth position in line honours. It’s only a four mile gap between the pair, but they both sit more than 50 off the lead and are battling to hold off Wizard for fifth, who have shown genuine pace early this morning.
As mentioned, Comanche do have the lead of handicap, with Wizard and Beau Geste sitting second and third. Neither are that far behind though and even a slight drop off in winds up the Derwent for the super maxi should swing that around., Wild Oats XI aren’t that far behind, while Ichi Ban are still lurking to take out the Tattersalls Cup.
Line honours current standings
1. LDV Comanche (243nm to go)
2. Wild Oats XI (+13nm)
3. Black Jack (+38nm)
4. Beau Geste (+52nm)
5. Infotrack (+57nm)
The next update will be around 9am (AEDT).
12:09am
Scott Pryde said | 12:09am | ! Report
0 days, 11 hours, 10 minutes
Comanche are going from strength to strength here and as they approach the Bass Straight, have moved ahead of race record pace. They are still surfing along at about 25 knots, speeds occasionally getting over 30 knots. The biggest challenge for Conney’s crew is to keep the yacht in one piece, such is their pace.
If you look at the comparison to the race record from last year though, Anthony Bell and Loyal had an incredible run down the coast of Tasmania and up the River, so there is plenty of reason to keep questioning whether they could finish ahead of it.
What we have to start locking away is that, barring a major disaster, Comanche will be first around Storm Bay and Tasman Island in well under 24 hours from now. Their lead over a struggling Wild Oats XI is up to 15 nautical miles, with the speed gap between the two yachts regularly over 5 knots, which a significant distance when it keeps up for as long as it has.
Infotrack continue to keep going out to sea here, and while they are on a similar line to Comanche, are well wide of Wild Oats XI at this stage and are now sitting about six miles behind them. Black Jack have also moved a little further away from the coast, just inside the line being set by Wild Oats, the former Alfa Romeo yacht just 1.5 nautical miles behind Infotrack, which, in these conditions is a shock.
Wizard have also shot back into fifth ahead of Beau Geste, while Ichi Ban, who are on the approach to Montague Island have taken the lead of handicap for now.
It’s also worth noting that, so far, there have been no withdrawals from the 2017 Sydney to Hobart, and the backmarker of the fleet is Freyja, with the 102nd-placed yacht currently east of Kiama.
This will be the final update for the evening. I’ll be back on deck tomorrow morning, with the first update of all the overnight proceedings scheduled for sometime between 7am and 7:30am (AEDT).
Line Honours standings
1. LDV Comanche (415nm to go)
2. Wild Oats XI (+16nm)
3. Infotrack (+22nm)
4. Black Jack (+24nm)
5. Beau Geste (+30nm)
6. Wizard (+31nm)
7. Wild Oats X (+43nm)
8. Ichi Ban (+59nm)
9. Hollywood Boulevard (+65nm)
10. Quest (+66nm)
11:18pm
RobC said | 11:18pm | ! Report
Have watched the Syd/Hba since my uncle skippered Siandra to a couple of victories in the early ‘60’s. Now in China I appreciate your coverage. Thanks for that and Go Comanche!
11:59pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:59pm | ! Report
Great to have you on board Rob!
11:04pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:04pm | ! Report
Plus 0 days, 10 hours, 0 minutes
We have reached the ten-hour mark of the 2017 Sydney to Hobart yacht race, and it’s all about Comanche. They might as well have an outboard engine strapped to the yacht (they don’t, of course), but Jim Cooney’s yacht is absolutely flying.
They are now just 38 nautical miles north of Green Cape, traditionally the start of Bass Straight – it is of course, where all the yachts in the field must confirm they have a working radio before starting Bass Straight – something Wild Oats XI almost got pinged for not doing a few years ago in one of their eight line honours victories.
Anyway, the lead for Comanche over Wild Oats has extended to 12 miles and it’s clear the only way they are going to be caught is if there is an unlikely drop off in the wind sometime in the next 12 hours, or if they get to the Derwent late in the night and it’s dead – that’s looking even more unlikely than the wind dropping off at this point, although the two are directly linked.
What Wild Oats XI are doing is keeping second place firmly in their grasp. Infotrack are now more than four miles off the pace of the eight-time winners, and struggling to keep up despite the downwind conditions, which should have suited them to a Tee.
Black Jack sit a further four miles back, with Beau Geste starting to run away with fifth place from Wizard. It’s something they need to do for their own handicap aspirations, but Ichi Ban, who are still in the top ten for overall are right up there as well and could take it off the both of them. Sonic, owned by Kwangmin Rho South Korea, has also shot into calculations as it nears Batemans Bay for the time being. The handicap race will continue to evolve over the next 24 hours.
The next update will be shortly before midnight (AEDT).
11:24pm
Stuart Thomas said | 11:24pm | ! Report
Scott, is the fat lady mounting the rostrum or is Wild Oats still in with a shot? I can’t sleep I am so excited. What is the wind doing?
11:59pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:59pm | ! Report
Wind is gusting up to 30 km/h from the north east, making it quite heavy conditions and really suiting Comanche. It’s all going to come down to whether they can get into the Derwent River early enough tomorrow. If they do, then yes, the fat lady will start singing. If not, Comanche might get stuck and the finish won’t be until the sun is up on Thursday morning.