 

The Ashes Boxing Day Test live scores, blog: Australia vs England Day 2

Stuart Thomas Columnist

Stuart Thomas

    Australia v England

    Melbourne Cricket Ground, December 26-30, 2017

    4th Test - Australia v England Test Series 2017/2018

    		  
    Australia 1st Inn 327 all out
    Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
    Australia are 327 all out
    Australia Over: 119.0  RR: 2.36
    Batsmen Runs B 4s 6s SR
    J.R. Hazlewood 1 12 0 0 8.33
    N.M. Lyon* 0 10 0 0 0.00
    England
    Bowlers O M R W Econ
    J.M. Anderson 29.0 11 61 3 2.10
    S.C.J. Broad* 28.0 10 51 4 1.82
    Last Wicket: N.M. Lyon, 0 (lbw. Anderson) - 10/327

    After a compelling day in the field where England showed much fight, Australia went to stumps in a strong position despite a slow scoring rate. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary of day two from 10.30am (AEDT).

    The Boxing Day Test moves into day two with both teams thinking they have a chance early in the opening session.

    Two quick wickets to England could see things open right up for the visitors and if Shaun Marsh and Steve Smith continue on their merry way, a huge score looms in Australia’s first innings.

    The ball is incredibly new after Root’s decision to delay its use and the English bowlers will be hoping the already dry and lifeless pitch starts to play a few tricks, which appears likely after some movement late on day one.

    David Warner’s century on day one was the undoubted highlight and Smith looks likely to add a second ton to the Australian scorecard this morning.

    The first session will be crucial as the tourists look to get right into this contest and set up a long innings of their own when they eventually get a chance with the willow.

    Catch all the action on The Roar live coverage from 10.30am (AEDT).

    Stuart Thomas is a sports writer and educator who made the jump from Roar Guru to Expert in 2017. An ex-trainee professional golfer, his sporting passions are broad with particular interests in football, AFL and rugby league. His love of sport is only matched by his passion for gardening and self-sustainability. Follow him on Twitter @stuartthomas72.

