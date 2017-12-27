The Ashes Boxing Day Test live scores, blog: Australia vs England Day 2

After a compelling day in the field where England showed much fight, Australia went to stumps in a strong position despite a slow scoring rate. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary of day two from 10.30am (AEDT).

The Boxing Day Test moves into day two with both teams thinking they have a chance early in the opening session.

Two quick wickets to England could see things open right up for the visitors and if Shaun Marsh and Steve Smith continue on their merry way, a huge score looms in Australia’s first innings.

The ball is incredibly new after Root’s decision to delay its use and the English bowlers will be hoping the already dry and lifeless pitch starts to play a few tricks, which appears likely after some movement late on day one.

David Warner’s century on day one was the undoubted highlight and Smith looks likely to add a second ton to the Australian scorecard this morning.

The first session will be crucial as the tourists look to get right into this contest and set up a long innings of their own when they eventually get a chance with the willow.

Catch all the action on The Roar live coverage from 10.30am (AEDT).