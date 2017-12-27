BBL Big Bash live scores, blog: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder

It may only be early in the Big Bash season, but Wednesday’s clash looms as a vital match for the Brisbane Heat and the Sydney Thunder. Join The Roar for live scores from 7:05pm (AEDT).
The Heat and Thunder have had identical starts to kick-off BBL07. After a winning start to their respective campaigns, the two teams were brought back down to earth with a loss in their second match.
Poor batting performances were at the crux of the losses, with the Heat limping to 8/132 against the Renegades, while the Thunder were bundled out for 110 chasing 163 against the Strikers.
Brisbane are likely to have their batting line-up bolstered, however, with explosive star Chris Lynn expected to play his first match of the tournament.
Arguably the most damaging batsman in the competition, Lynn has been plagued by injuries in recent times, with hamstring and shoulder ailments preventing him for playing in the first two matches.
Despite his stop-start career, Lynn has proved near unstoppable when healthy – still ranking among the top five run scorers in last year’s Big Bash even though he only played five games.
Former Australian opener Joe Burns is also a chance to return to the line-up, after missing the Heat’s match against the Renegades due to a groin strain.
The Thunder meanwhile will be hoping international import Jos Butler will find some form, after the big hitting Englishman failed to fire in the first two matches.
Sydney’s other international import Mitchell McClenaghan, has fared far better, picking up four wickets to open his Big Bash campaign.
Along with spinners Fawad Ahmed and Arjun Nair, the Thunder boast a varied bowling attack which could trouble the Heat on the Gabba deck.
This should be a close contest with the Thunder possessing a bowling attack that might pose issues for the Heat’s big hitters on the pacey Gabba wicket.
Shane Watson and Butler offer plenty of international experience and quality at the top of the order and will be hard to stop if they get going.
However, with the likely returns of Lynn and Burns bolstering the batting and Pakistan import Shadab Khan adapting well to Australian conditions, the Heat’s talent looks like it will be too much for the Thunder.
Ross might be the most underrated batsman in the comp at the moment. Great game to watch.
That’s all from me tonight, hope you enjoyed tonight’s game! Be sure to stay tuned to the Roar for all your cricket news and highlights.
The Heat have won a rain interrupted thriller by six wickets with only one ball left! Joe Burns and Jimmy Pierson anchored the Heat innings with 45 and 43 respectively, whilst some quick fire innings from Chris Lynn and Alex Ross just got Brisbane home against a plucky Sydney Thunder.
Spare a thought for Thunder skipper Shane Watson who was brilliant with the ball and the bat today – perhaps he or Chris Green should’ve bowled the last over of the match rather than Fekete.
Brisbane Heat
4/153 after 16.5 chasing 151
Burns 45
Ross 25
FOUR
The Heat win!!
Fekete bowls a waist high full toss which Ross flicks to deep backward square leg. Blizzard would’ve probably caught this comfortably had he stayed put, but instead he charges in and can only get one hand on it ,as the ball is squeezes through his hand to reach the boundary.
What a game
The Heat are able to scramble a single after Burns works the ball to square leg. 2 of 2 with Ross on strike.
Burns tries to finish the game with one strike but misses the slower ball. 3 of 3.
SIX
That is huge from Burns! A nothing ball from Fekete is smacked over deep square leg for six. Just 3 from required now!
Brisbane Heat
4/148 after 16.2 chasing 151
Burns 44
Ross 21
Watson gives the ball to Fekete for the last over.
SIX
Ross delivers for the Heat on the last ball of the over, slamming a half volley straight down the ground for the six! 9 required from the last over.
Brisbane Heat
4/141 after 16.0 chasing 151
Burns 37
Ross 21