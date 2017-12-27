 

BBL Big Bash live scores, blog: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder

    Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder

    Brisbane Cricket Ground, December 27, 2017

    Match 8 - KFC T20 Big Bash League 2017/2018

    		  
    Sydney Thunder 1st Inn 4/149
    Brisbane Heat 1st Inn 4/153
    Sydney Thunder won the toss and elected to bat.
    Brisbane Heat win by 6 wickets (DLS Method)
    Brisbane Heat Over: 16.5  RR: 8.20
    Batsmen Runs B 4s 6s SR
    J.A. Burns 45 35 1 1 128.57
    A.I. Ross* 25 9 2 2 277.78
    Sydney Thunder
    Bowlers O M R W Econ
    M.J. McClenaghan 4.0 0 45 2 11.25
    A.L. Fekete* 1.5 0 22 0 12.00
    Last Wicket: B.C.J. Cutting, 3 (c. Watson b. McClenaghan) - 4/112

    It may only be early in the Big Bash season, but Wednesday’s clash looms as a vital match for the Brisbane Heat and the Sydney Thunder. Join The Roar for live scores from 7:05pm (AEDT).

    The Heat and Thunder have had identical starts to kick-off BBL07. After a winning start to their respective campaigns, the two teams were brought back down to earth with a loss in their second match.

    Poor batting performances were at the crux of the losses, with the Heat limping to 8/132 against the Renegades, while the Thunder were bundled out for 110 chasing 163 against the Strikers.

    Brisbane are likely to have their batting line-up bolstered, however, with explosive star Chris Lynn expected to play his first match of the tournament.

    Arguably the most damaging batsman in the competition, Lynn has been plagued by injuries in recent times, with hamstring and shoulder ailments preventing him for playing in the first two matches.

    Despite his stop-start career, Lynn has proved near unstoppable when healthy – still ranking among the top five run scorers in last year’s Big Bash even though he only played five games.

    Former Australian opener Joe Burns is also a chance to return to the line-up, after missing the Heat’s match against the Renegades due to a groin strain.

    The Thunder meanwhile will be hoping international import Jos Butler will find some form, after the big hitting Englishman failed to fire in the first two matches.

    Sydney’s other international import Mitchell McClenaghan, has fared far better, picking up four wickets to open his Big Bash campaign.

    Along with spinners Fawad Ahmed and Arjun Nair, the Thunder boast a varied bowling attack which could trouble the Heat on the Gabba deck.

    Prediction
    This should be a close contest with the Thunder possessing a bowling attack that might pose issues for the Heat’s big hitters on the pacey Gabba wicket.

    Shane Watson and Butler offer plenty of international experience and quality at the top of the order and will be hard to stop if they get going.

    However, with the likely returns of Lynn and Burns bolstering the batting and Pakistan import Shadab Khan adapting well to Australian conditions, the Heat’s talent looks like it will be too much for the Thunder.

