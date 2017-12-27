Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Big Bash preview and prediction

The Brisbane Heat take on the Sydney Thunder at a sold-out Gabba. With both sides coming off losses, who will get back on the winner’s sheet?

Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder @ The Gabba

Head to Head History – Brisbane Heat 5, Sydney Thunder 1

Last 5 – Brisbane Heat 4, Sydney Thunder 1 Brisbane Heat 13-man squad

Brendon McCullum (c), Ben Cutting, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Gannon, Sam Heazlett, Shadab Khan, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Lalor, Chris Lynn, Jimmy Peirson, Alex Ross, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson Sydney Thunder 13-man squad

Shane Watson (c), Kurtis Patterson, Aiden Blizzard, Callum Ferguson, Ben Rohrer, Ryan Gibson, Joe Buttler +, Chris Green, Fawad Ahmed, Nathan McAndrew, Arjun Nair, Mitch McClenaghan, Andrew Fekete

Both the Heat and Thunder will be desperate to bounce back from defeats as they lock horns at The Gabba on Wednesday night. Both sides were soundly beaten in their last start, with the Thunder going down by 53 runs to the Strikers, while the Heat lost by 7 wickets against the Renegades in Melbourne.

Big batting battle – Jimmy Peirson vs Jos Buttler

These players might not be the two biggest names in their respective teams, however, as opening batsmen they have big roles to play in the fortunes of their franchises.

Peirson has managed scores of just 12 and 1, while Buttler has fared no better scoring 10 and 0 in his first two games in Thunder colours.

There is more pressure on Buttler given he is the overseas import in a Thunder line-up lacking quality and experience with the bat, while Peirson can slip under the radar somewhat, with the likes of McCullum and Lynn in a powerful side that bats deep.

However, he will know he needs a couple of contributions soon to hold his spot at the top of the order.

Big bowling battle – Mitchell Swepson vs Fawad Ahmed

I’m very interested in the battle of these two leg spinners tonight, given they have both made good starts to the season.

The Gabba can be a difficult place to bowl spin, with its fast and true surface and given its short straight boundaries are difficult to defend.

Expect both Mitch Swepson and Fawad Ahmed to bowl a bit flatter and operate through the middle overs and be heavily relied upon to squeeze the run rate for their respective sides.

Ground dynamic – The Gabba

The Gabba is the only ground this year, so far, through seven BBL07 games, where both sides have scored over 170. While this might say more about some of the poor batting this year, and quality bowling we have seen from teams, it also suggests the Gabba is still the best T20 venue to bat in the country.

The Heat managed 205 here in their opening home game. Yet, despite having the Stars four wickets down early, they were still under pressure towards the end of the match with the visitors managing 192 from a hopeless position.

The team batting first needs a score of around about 190 here to feel confident of a victory.

The Prophet’s pick (4-3) – Brisbane Heat

“I have to take the Heat at home, despite a few favourites letting me down this year. The Thunder are paddling with the bat and just can’t match the Heat’s firepower.”

The Prophet’s 10-unit bank (Running tally = -18 Units)

6.5 Units Brisbane Heat @ $1.55

1.5 Units Brisbane Heat by 21-40 runs or 5-7 Wickets @ $3.75

1 Unit on McCullum/Khan high bat/bowler double for the Heat @ $11.38

1 @ Unit on Watson/Ahmed high bat/bowler double for the Thunder @ $15.75