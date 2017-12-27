Carlton legend Ken Hands has passed away

Ken Hands, one of the greatest Carlton players of all time, has died on December 22.

Hands played for the club from 1945 until 1957 (the last six years as captain) and then was coach from 1959 until 1964 (the club’s worst year ever up until that time).

He was replaced by Ron Barassi in 1965, and went on to be a successful commentator on Channel Seven’s World of Sport.

In total, Hands played 211 games for the club and – at the time of his retirement – this placed him second on the club’s top-100 game players, behind only the legendary Rod McGregor.

Nicknamed ‘Solvol’, he was recruited to Carlton from Geelong Scouts, a team playing in an amateur league. A brilliant centre half forward, he played in winning grand finals in 1945 (his first year) and 1947, and also played in the losing 1949 side.

A great drop kick for goal, he booted 188 goals, which earned him ninth position in the club’s top 100 goal kickers at the end of his career.

He also represented his state 12 times, kicking 11 goals.

Even today, 91 years after he was born and 60 years after he retired, he still figures prominently in the club’s top 100, featuring at #28 in games played, and #30 in goals kicked.

His descendants will have many years of representing him at future functions!