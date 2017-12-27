A-League at the cross roads

Our national domestic league is potentially a wonderful product, however it is clearly at a cross roads right now.
We must ensure whoever is behind the wheel chooses the right direction otherwise Australian football could end up going backwards into a pit of despair.
Total attendance for the first 10 rounds of the season is down by 12 per cent compared to the same time last year. That is 92,167 fewer fans who have come through the gates.
The average crowd for the league is down to 11,902 from 13,507 in 2016/17. Pay TV viewers are down by 762,000 with free to air television audiences down 18 per cent despite Channel One taking over the coverage this year which includes Saturday night games (and derby football).
Last week’s Sydney derby saw 36,000 turn up, which was 40 per cent down on the season opener last year when over 60,000 fans came. What was most concerning was that a mere 55,000 tuned into One HD to watch the A-League’s marquee match up.
The lack of expansion, affordable tickets, VAR issues, quality on the pitch and too many meaningless games means the league has gone stale and turned off a large number of fans.
Football in this country is fickle at best, we cannot afford to alienate the passionate ones as if they don’t stay what hope do we have of attracting new fans.
At the moment there are only ten teams and six can make the finals, meaning you can lose a few games in a row but still be in with a shot of the finals.
There is no relegation battle to worry about so teams can afford to drop games rendering many games meaningless and boring.
The A-League needs consequence so maybe bringing in a second tier might make games between lower ranked clubs more meaningful and exciting.
Having so few teams also means the same teams play each other over and over again which becomes boring and predictable.
While derby games are always exciting, who wants to see Central Coast play Wellington three times a year or Sydney FC play Newcastle, unless you’re a fan of that particular club?
Having fourteen teams means each team can play each other twice and we can have 26 rounds. The top six to eight teams can fight it out for the finals whereas the bottom five or six can fight it out to avoid relegation.
Whilst we need geographical diversity, geography alone shouldn’t determine who is in the league. Wellington are a team that offers no value to the Australian game, with all due respect to the loyal Wellington fans.
Worse still there doesn’t seem to be any potential to fix this either. The A-League needs to ensure it doesn’t bring in a team just to satisfy the need to tick itself off on the map.
We need to bring in teams from markets that can sustain and afford a team. Derby football is great but there is no way Adelaide or Perth can handle another team at the moment.
Brisbane and Sydney most certainly can and we could do with another team in these regions. More derby football in Qld and NSW would go a long way to boosting the A-League product.
Southern Sydney have rich Chinese owners who are willing to build a stadium out of their own pocket.
They are trying to build a team in a market with over 40,000 registered players. The games would be beamed via TV into the 1.6 billion populated country.
Adding four more derbies to the A-League fixture list would go a long way to boosting numbers in terms of crowds and most importantly TV figures.
Making the game affordable is also important. Money is tight these days with mortgages, rent, school fees and groceries rightly taking priority.
Cheap tickets wont necessarily boost crowds significantly although it helps. Hence why clubs charge the prices they do hoping to cash in on those loyal and dedicated fans.
It has been pleasing to see clubs bring in “kids get in free” rounds to boost the number of families in attendance.
Clubs are not charities though and at the end of the day they dont want to lower the value of the memberships and tickets purchased by the loyal fans. Who wants to spend $300 on a membership when they see someone else getting free or cheaper tickets? Clubs understand the need to be smart with this.
You cant afford to alienate the paying fans by giving away too many freebies. The Wanderers have the right idea with tickets to games giving free public transport access as well as 10 per cent discount on food and merchandise. A healthy balance and increasing value for money.
The VAR has caused a lot of angst recently which has been totally unfair on the referees who do an amazing job.
The VAR has left referees with the winless task of applying the letter of the law meaning decisions on the field which show common sense and leniency being changed to apply the law as it stands.
Hence why we have seen yellow cards being changed to red and so on.
The VAR should have its scope reduced to deciding on goals, penalties, mistaken identity and “off the ball” incidents.
If a referee sees a foul and decides on a sanction or no sanction, that should stand. This takes away a lot of the issues although we will still have coaches arguing a player should or should not have been sent off.
At least if its outside the VAR’s hands we wont have bigger blow ups because someone did have a chance to view it.
The lack of star quality can only be addressed by having marquee players who are not passed their best and who offer speed and skill.
We have had some great marquee signings in Shinji Ono and Alessandro Del Pierro but they are few and far between.
The A-League needs to bring in speed and skill so why not look at Asia? We dont want a league that is purely about physical contests.
Asian players are technically brilliant and the way they dance around the pitch is brilliant to watch.
The A league is stale, we need to do things that make it better so we can ultimately reach our potential. A star wars themed round was innovative if not inspiring. But let’s do something that lets football do the talking!
December 27th 2017 @ 6:54am
Kangajets said | December 27th 2017 @ 6:54am
According to yesterday’s thread
Sydney FC and Newcastle Jets are anonymous teams and that’s why the crowds are down .
December 27th 2017 @ 7:27am
Fadida said | December 27th 2017 @ 7:27am
And now no one wants to see the top 2 playing each other. Apparently.
December 27th 2017 @ 7:37am
punter said | December 27th 2017 @ 7:37am
I’m glad to see Newcastle getting some of the hate & rubbish being talked about them from our friends down in Melbourne. Sydney FC has been copping it for 18 months now. Take it as a compliment. They are an insecure bunch down there.
December 27th 2017 @ 8:04am
Fadida said | December 27th 2017 @ 8:04am
The difference is Punter, Sydney are viewed (unfairly IMO) as effective but dull. The Jets have been brilliant to watch, incessant attacking!
December 27th 2017 @ 9:01am
punter said | December 27th 2017 @ 9:01am
Fadida, you & I watch a lot of football, we like the beautiful game, I too aint happy when Arnold brings Simon on with 10-15 mins to go & Arnold closes up shop.
However, I watch SFC every home game & they play some delightful 1 touch football, led of course by Ninko, Bobo & Adrian, but O’Neill, Carney, Brosque, Brillante also have fairly good 1st touches for Aussies & some of the build up play are just 2 steps above any other team in the country. They, especially Ninko & Adrian are always probing, looking for openings.
Yes i like the more direct (not long ball) jets attacking style, very German like, without Ozil.
Clearly why our Melbourne friends are picking on you guys as well is that SFC & Newcastle easily the best teams in the A-League.
December 27th 2017 @ 8:36am
Kangajets said | December 27th 2017 @ 8:36am
Punter
That’s the problem with Melbourne.
Too many Victorians living there , no wonder the western bulldogs moved to Perth .
December 27th 2017 @ 8:54am
punter said | December 27th 2017 @ 8:54am
Haha.
December 27th 2017 @ 7:36am
Fadida said | December 27th 2017 @ 7:36am
So apparently everything is boring, stale, and disappointing in the league. Wait a minute, the referees are doing an amazing job?! Apparently.
I must be imagining all of the controversy?
It’s great to hear from a new author, but it’d be even better to hear new ideas, rather than a rehashing of the same points yet again.
Can the author, or anyone explain how a second division is funded? Yet again we hear a voice cry, “we need one” and yet again absolutely no blueprint on how it could be funded.
December 27th 2017 @ 8:40am
Kangajets said | December 27th 2017 @ 8:40am
chook raffles
December 27th 2017 @ 8:54am
chris said | December 27th 2017 @ 8:54am
Fad you keep asking for people to provide you with numbers that you would deem as passing whatever benchmarks you have set. Most of us (all?) wouldn’t have the resources to provide you with such numbers. Even those that have tried you have shot down.
What we do need is another level of football to link grassroots to A-League. Yes there will be problems and yes some clubs will probably go under. Football has the distinct advantage in Aus of having a player base that is at least double the nearest rival. That needs to be tapped into and allow players a proper pathway into the elite levels.
December 27th 2017 @ 9:07am
Kangajets said | December 27th 2017 @ 9:07am
Chris
In an ideal world , the A league would have a second division of maybe 10 -14 teams to start with
What chance that Fox Sports provides 5 million total (not each club ) a year to broadcast the second division? Of course this gives 5-7 extra games of content on Fox Sports . Clubs can self fund the rest of their costs .
December 27th 2017 @ 9:36am
Janakan said | December 27th 2017 @ 9:36am
That is the challenge.
At the end of the day you need private investors but you can’t expect people to throw money away. A second tier is hard work.
I wrote another piece on how a second tier could work. I’ll post that soon.
December 27th 2017 @ 10:09am
Janakan Seemampillai said | December 27th 2017 @ 10:09am
DO you ever stop sooking dude?
Yes the referees are doing an amazing job? Dont see the correlation? Referees arent responsible for making the game attractive? The referees arent responsible for the stale and boring league.
December 27th 2017 @ 11:09am
Worried said | December 27th 2017 @ 11:09am
The same cry went up when the A-League was proposed !
But it got done!
December 27th 2017 @ 8:37am
Atawhai Drive said | December 27th 2017 @ 8:37am
It is not mere pedantry to identify a small error in this piece: the reference to One HD. Channel One switched to standard definition broadcasting on March 2, 2016.
So? Well, if you’ve been exposed to HD broadcasts of sport, there really is no turning back. The Friday night A-League broadcasts on SBS2, aka Viceland, were in HD. Standard definition just doesn’t cut it any more.
Through a variety of means, some devious, I see some A-League games in high definition on Foxtel, but the Saturday game on Channel One is an exception. It seems that the free-to-air deal is not taken all that seriously by the host broadcaster.
December 27th 2017 @ 8:53am
AR said | December 27th 2017 @ 8:53am
“It seems that the free-to-air deal is not taken all that seriously by the host broadcaster.”
Fair point. But it’s not much of a deal when the host broadcaster paid zero dollars for a free Foxtel stream.
Does TEN take it seriously?
Yes of course, but only as much as it has to.
December 27th 2017 @ 11:16am
Worried said | December 27th 2017 @ 11:16am
If thats a big IF they take it seriously;
Where is the Channel TEN Commentary team?
Where is the point of difference between TEN, SBS and FOX coverage.
They are ALL doing it on the cheap. Little to NO investment, yet they expect to reap rewards from Advertisers during the program?
IF channel TEN and SBS want o be taken seriously, provide your own distinctive commentary instead of just relaying FOX’s.
December 27th 2017 @ 12:00pm
AR said | December 27th 2017 @ 12:00pm
Huh?
SBS *did* have it’s own commentary team.
It *did* have pre and post match analysis.
It *did* pay (a reported) $7M a year for the rights.
Yet for some reason, Gallop publicly attacked SBS for not doing a good enough job…even when SBS has been the home of soccer for decades.
And ALeagues fans jumped in…bagging SBS and predicting a big upswing if/when the big Saturday matches were sold to a commercial FTA network.
We now know that SBS, despite all the unwarranted hostility, were doing a very good job with the content it had.
December 27th 2017 @ 1:04pm
punter said | December 27th 2017 @ 1:04pm
Gallop again!!!!! Haha.
December 27th 2017 @ 9:30am
chris said | December 27th 2017 @ 9:30am
On a side note…whats with the commentator on the side video pronouncing Leicester City “LieSter” ? Where do they find these people?
December 27th 2017 @ 9:47am
Kangajets said | December 27th 2017 @ 9:47am
And the winner is syd er née
December 27th 2017 @ 10:18am
Grobbelaar said | December 27th 2017 @ 10:18am
26 rounds would be too short a season, we need to get to 16 clubs as quickly as possible, and that would mean a 30 round season.
There are no shortage of bidders to be an A-League franchise: extra teams from Melbourne, Sydney, Geelong, Canberra, Tasmania, Townsville and the Gold Coast, they are all in the mix.
The Chinese are wanting to invest $300 million in a new club and new stadium, nothing to sneeze at.
An average attendance of 11,900 strikes me as a very good metric, nothing wrong with that at all. The average attendance of the opening season was around 11,500, so even in what is meant to be a down year, we are still seeing strong growth .
Last night’s crowd of 10,300 is pretty good for the time of year, especially in one of Australia’s smaller cities.
Also let’s not forget the strong growth of the W-League and the Matildas (who might soon be world champions).
There are as many positives as there are negatives, although it’s true that ratings are well down, and our foray into commercial FTA has been an absolute flop.
It’s unheard of to go from a special public broadcaster to commercial FTA and actually drop in ratings ( even with the inclusion of marquee fixtures), in fact, it’s hard to believe that this has actually happened.
December 27th 2017 @ 11:50am
punter said | December 27th 2017 @ 11:50am
The Chinese thanks to Kochie are finding out what real Professional sport is all about.
December 27th 2017 @ 1:21pm
R King said | December 27th 2017 @ 1:21pm | ! Report
R King said | December 27th 2017 @ 1:21pm
December 27th 2017 @ 1:27pm
punter said | December 27th 2017 @ 1:27pm
Very much so.
December 27th 2017 @ 12:10pm
Kangajets said | December 27th 2017 @ 12:10pm
Grobelaar
Yesterday you quoted that regional teams are not ratings winners for the a league
Yet today you include regional teams from Geelong Canberra Townsville Gold Coast and tasmania .
Get your story straight dude
December 27th 2017 @ 11:39am
Cousin Claudio said | December 27th 2017 @ 11:39am
I’m still waiting for the end of the A-League that was supposed to happen when North Queensland Fury and Gold Coast folded. It actually led to a better A-League comp with the birth of West Sydney Wanderers and Melbourne City.
Looking forward to the next end of the A-League with great delight. There are several A-League licence bids that the FFA is considering. Expansion will happen next season at the right time.
There is also decline in interest in cricket and NBL too.
While Junior football registrations and women’s football on the rise.
Its not as bad as it looks.
Happy new year all.