MCG Test the best chance for England to avoid whitewash

The first day of the Boxing Day Test was reminiscent of many of the others in the Ashes so far. England toiling hard for wickets, Joe Root being completely clueless on the field and Australia having the honors at the close of play with Steve Smith looking good for yet another hundred.

Australia ended the day at 244-3 after David Warner got them off to a flyer with 102-0 in the first session. The aggressive opener finally got his first hundred of the tour and the 21st of his career, making him the joint second fastest to reach the milestone with the great Matthew Hayden.

But despite Warner’s kaboom at one end the English kept the other quiet.

Cameron Bancroft and Usman Khawaja perished after getting starts. Even Warner was struck in his nineties for 40 minutes. And fell soon after getting his hundred.

Steve Smith, like always, looked in great nick from ball one, reaching his 2second half century, while Shaun Marsh looked patchy in his 31*.

England seemed to pull off the ball after being all over the place in first session by giving away only 43 runs in 26 overs of second session 99 in the final session of the play.

Tom Curran, who was picked over Mason Crane, had a not so memorable debut, appearing to get Warner out before he was revealed to have overstepped.

However other than that, he showed fantastic attitude and more importantly surprised the batsman with his occasional slower delivery.

Stuart Broad finally got a wicket after 66 overs while James Anderson too toiled hard.

But in all England, despite not taking many wickets, didn’t give away many runs which was once thought they would.

The pitch does not have lateral or sideways moment and going by what’s happened in Sheffield Shield matches this season, the pitch will slow down as the game progresses without breaking much, which means there will be little help for the spinners either.

Most dissmals will be involve getting caught out in close areas.

With the new ball just four overs old, if England can somehow get the wicket of Steve Smith that could open up the floodgates and realistically they could bundle them out for 350.

In the batting department for someone like Alastair Cook it’s going to be a test of patience rather than character and with Mitch Starc not playing he can breathe freely in the initial few overs.

Joe Root will be another batsman who hasn’t got big runs this series who will be wanting to have a crack at this pitch.

If these two manage to hang on then no doubt with guys like Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, James Vince to follow, they can go for a big first innings score. Even the tail will be breathing lightly on Starc missing out.

Jackson Bird hasn’t played for nearly a year and isn’t as fast as Mitch Starc. And with not much spin even Moeen Ali will be relieved to face Nathan Lyon.

England’s batting failure is what made them trail in the series by 3-0. Yet this pitch is what England could need to revive their confidence in the batting department, and that confidence would surely rub off on the bowlers and fielders too if they can bowl Australia out cheaply and get a sizeable lead.