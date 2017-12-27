Reds outlast the Mariners in A-League

Adelaide United have defeated the Central Coast Mariners 1-0 at Coopers Stadium to move up to fourth in the A-League.

Ryan Kitto scored the game’s only goal on 14 minutes, to take his season tally to five and leave the Mariners four points adrift of the top six.

The Boxing Day clash kicked-off with temperatures in the low 30s and the game was just as hot with both sets of players going toe-to-toe in a thrilling first half.

The hosts broke the deadlock after some brilliant interplay between Ryan Strain and Nikola Mileusnic brought the 10,313-strong crowd to their feet.

Strain and Mileusnic linked up on the right flank before Strain whipped in a low, first-time cross which Kitto knocked in from close range with a neat finish.

Reds goalkeeper Paul Izzo made a string of fine saves in the first half to keep his side ahead, denying Kwabena Appiah-Kubi on more than one occasion.

The former Mariners No.1 was forced into an impressive reflex save after the ball skimmed off Jordan Elsey’s head and was travelling goal-bound from a corner.

A minute later and Izzo was called upon again, keeping out a cheeky attempt from Andrew Hoole who went for goal with his free kick from the edge of the area when a ball into the box looked more likely.

Adelaide almost doubled their lead in first-half injury time when Kitto’s volley from close range was superbly kept out by Ben Kennedy.

After an energy-sapping first half, the second 45 minutes failed to reach any great heights, with the Mariners the more likely in front of goal.

Connor Pain on 74 minutes worked his way into the area and stung the palms of Izzo with a powerful shot.

Central Coast had another opportunity 10 minutes later when substitute Trent Buhagiar headed an effort over the bar.

Reds skipper Isaias was again a standout while young fullback Strain continued to impress, as did the lively Kitto.

Adelaide coach Marco Kurz was happy to collecting maximum points after the hard-fought win.

“It was a good game for both teams,” he said.

“It was very offensive, a very offensive line up from both teams.”

His counterpart Paul Okon was disappointed to be leaving Adelaide empty handed but praised his troops on their performance.

“Disappointing from that perspective,” he said.

“But the attitude of the players, and the approach, was first class.”