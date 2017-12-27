Why the return of Israel Folau will be a blessing for Michael Cheika

It was a special night. Even though I am not an Australian, I could sense an intangible, special feeling in the air from the moment the Wallabies ran on to the field in their beautifully-designed Indigenous jerseys, and Shannon Ruska began the most heart-felt Welcome to Country speech to date.
That was the night the Wallabies finally overcame the All Black jinx, by 23 points to 18 in Brisbane.
Michael Cheika and his coaches struggled to regain the magic of that evening on the subsequent tour of Europe, beating Wales in the opening game but losing heavily to both England and Scotland afterwards.
Cheika was missing a vital piece of his puzzle, one which has been present for every Australian coach since the series against the British and Irish Lions back in 2013 – Rugby League and AFL convert Israel Folau.
Every Australian supporter who has been clamouring for Folau to be either dropped completely, or at least shifted from full-back also had an opportunity to see what ‘life without Folau’ would look like on that tour.
The results were not very encouraging, and there is little doubt that Cheika will welcome Folau ‘back to country’ with open arms for what promises to be a spiky three-Test series against Ireland in June 2018.
Christmas is a time of beautiful yet bittersweet stories, and it is as good a time as any to dispel some of the myths surrounding the play of the best Australian back of his generation.
Two of the narratives which have become very popular – but which nonetheless deserve debunking – are that:
– Folau lacks the application and technique to defend well near his own goal-line or in critical situations, and
– Folau cannot attack well on right-to-left movements, where the chances to use the lethal sidestep off his right foot tend to be far more limited.
On the evidence of the third Bledisloe game at Brisbane, neither of these criticisms have a great deal of substance.
First, to defence. While there are some areas of Folau’s defensive game which could do with fine-tuning, his defence in the red zone and in the scramble after the line has been broken are not two of them.
When he is up on the end of the line in defence, Folau tends to handle that difficult role with some finesse and excellent reading ability.
His anticipation of play and ability to disguise his intentions were showcased right at the opening of the second game of the season between Australia and New Zealand in Dunedin back in August.
New Zealand are on the attack and threatening to score right from the opening kick-off, and they develop a likely-looking overlap out to their right with one of two key distributors, #15 Damian McKenzie ready to pass the ball.
Disguise is everything in these situations, and in the first frame Folau is partially hidden behind the defender inside him, Henry Speight, from McKenzie’s view.
He doesn’t rush up and block out the pass, he stays ‘under cover’ waiting for the New Zealand full-back to reveal his hand before breaking on the ball.
After he does make the intercept, he has more than enough speed to finish the play off, despite the attentions of Ben Smith and Beauden Barrett.
There was another good example of Folau defending the edge well early in the second half of the game in Brisbane.
Once again, the All Blacks have a temporary three-on-two overlap in this attacking phase only a few metres out from the Australian goal-line. At the two key moments, Folau alters his stance and makes the right decision.
It looks at first from Folau’s stance (with outside foot up) that he wants to break in on the McKenzie pass again, but by the second frame he has measured the space accurately, can see he won’t get there in time, and has dropped off into a short drift (inside foot up).
When Marika Koroibete makes the tackle on Ryan Crotty, Folau is therefore free to jackal for the ball on the floor, and he slows up the New Zealand ruck sufficiently to force a timing issue on the next phase, the pass from Aaron Smith finding grass with the pressure relieved. Australia turned the ball over later in the sequence.
Folau’s work in scramble defence shows that he has the grit to go with his intelligence.
Naholo has broken the first line of defence from a lineout move, but when Crotty goes to make the key pass out of contact which would convert “clean break” to “try” he finds Folau blocking the passing lane!
The Wallaby full-back is successfully blocking out not one, but two unmarked Kiwi attackers outside him, Lima Sopoaga and Rieko Ioane.
The ball was spoiled at the ensuing ruck and Australia escaped unharmed from a situation where New Zealand would typically expect to put their opponents away with clinical precision.
Here New Zealand have made a long break up the right side-line and, as the last line of defence, only Folau stands between Aaron Smith and an All Black score.
A desperate ankle-tap sends Smith tumbling to the floor and captain Kieran Read is penalized for an illegal cleanout on Kurtley Beale at the next ruck. Meanwhile, Folau has reloaded in time to compete for the ball on the ground against Sam Cane.
The other major criticism of Folau, that he does not attack with anything like the same impact on the left side of the field as he does on the right, also lacked foundation at Bledisloe III.
Two of Australia’s tries came directly from right-to-left movements in which Israel Folau was the key attacker.
See tries in the 39th and 55th minutes.
It is hard to find anyone else in the world who can match Folau’s ability to attract the last defender – either delivering a scoring pass or taking the gap himself – so consistently.
The example at the end of the first half is relatively straightforward, with Waisake Naholo outgunned by Wallaby numbers on the left edge of the field and Folau able to take the gap between him and Liam Squire.
But the second instance is a thing of beauty. New Zealand have numbered up, with Naholo marking Folau on the inside shoulder and McKenzie covering Koroibete further out.
The following two frames illustrate Folau’s genius on the flank where he is supposed to have no tricks up his sleeve.
New Zealand have what they want defensively – almost. It is a straight two-on-two with Naholo and McKenzie marking Folau and Koroibete.
But it is only ‘almost’, because Folau has space in which to operate. Naholo is inviting Folau to take the outside, and perhaps surprisingly, Folau has the acceleration to take it.
His first three strides – quicker than you’d expect from such a big man – enable him to turn the corner around Naholo, engage McKenzie’s eyes and create enough space for Koroibete to finish the move.
A sequence in 43rd minute reinforced the impression that Folau’s ability to attack down the left-hand side is just as potent as it is on the right.
Again New Zealand seem to have all the bases covered defensively. They have two defenders bracketing Folau and he can’t use his right foot step.
But Folau uses a move off his ‘wrong’ foot instead to beat the first (Sonny Bill Williams), and his strength to bump off the second (Sopoaga), before delivering a wonderful offload to put Koroibete away, just as he hits dirt and his run seems to be dying.
Summary
There is no doubt that Australia missed Israel Folau badly on their end-of-year tour.
They missed his telepathic interplay with Kurtley Beale and Bernard Foley on attack, but they also missed his ability to play in areas of the game where – according to some popular opinion – he is supposed to be deficient!
His accurate defence on the edge of the field was crucial on two or three occasions to Australia’s success against New Zealand in Brisbane, and his capacity to attack right-to-left created two of the Wallaby tries.
Folau is as close to being an irreplaceable asset as there is in the Australian side, and Michael Cheika will welcome his return to the national team as an unreserved Christmas/New Year blessing.
Kane said | December 27th 2017 @ 6:30am | ! Report
You’ve shown the instances where he makes the tackle, but you’ve not shown any where he hasn’t.
It’s like saying Kurtley is perfect under the high ball and showing several instances where he’s caught it but ignoring the other instances where he dropped it?
I would have liked to have seen you present some cases where it has looked like Folau’s fault that the opposition has scored and you show that it wasn’t? Maybe even the try Reiko scored by standing him up in Sydney?
I believe the main narrative that comes to mind when people speak of Folau is his lack of an effective kicking game. Now whether that can be debunked or not I don’t know.
Merry Christmas
December 27th 2017 @ 6:47am
Nicholas Bishop said | December 27th 2017 @ 6:47am | ! Report
Tbh Kane I went into the article with an open mind, to look at Folau’s game without knowing which aspect I would be looking at in advance.
It came as a surprise to note the important contributions he made on defence – and I even had to omit one or two others! His successes were far more typical than his failures – even on one of the AB tries in the highlight.
If you think I’ve missed those failures, I’m happy for you to point out where they are 🙂
I looked at Ioane’s try in this article http://www.theroar.com.au/2017/08/23/wallabies-defensive-woes-show-need-connectivity-communication/ – I’m not sold on the story the try was Folau’s fault.
I’d agree that Folau’s kicking game could be improved, as well as his work in contact – but the rest is in pretty good health!
December 27th 2017 @ 8:27am
Kane said | December 27th 2017 @ 8:27am | ! Report
I had a look back at that article and nowhere do you mention Folau. You do however mention at the time ” It is a positive situation for the Wallabies, and there are six defenders against three attackers in the last shot from behind the posts.”
The picture you show has four Wallabies marking Barrett and Folau marking Reiko. Folau then turns in to make it 5 marking Barrett and lets Reiko stroll round him. I’m interested to hear your opinion on why Folau wasn’t in the wrong here and who’s fault was this try?
December 27th 2017 @ 8:28am
PeterK said | December 27th 2017 @ 8:28am | ! Report
totally agree
Folau seems to be a player many aussies and kiwis have targeted unfairly.
He is far more appreciated in the NH.
Aussies either resent league players , or commonly tall poppy sydrome, and many kiwis react if folau is rated higher than their players.
I have pointed out the NH tour showed how much Folau was missed, especially for handling the highball at the back.
Your article shows that Folau competes at the breakdown as well which is often missed.
December 27th 2017 @ 9:12am
Nicholas Bishop said | December 27th 2017 @ 9:12am | ! Report
I think IF is still improving certain aspects of his play Peter, and a great player who is still willing to work at his game in the second half of his career is huge asset to any team. Witness Ben Smith for the AB’s, Folau’s greatest contemporary.
December 27th 2017 @ 8:35am
PeterK said | December 27th 2017 @ 8:35am | ! Report
NB – The other narrative is that Folau has poor positional play.
IMO that isn’t the case because when he last defended solely at f/b was in 2015 and his positional play in defense, under the highball was very good in the rc.
In 2016 and 2017 he has played more a roving wing role in defense and is positioned more on a wing than at f/b so yes it looks like he is out of position as a f/b because he is in fact on the wing most of the time.
December 27th 2017 @ 8:47am
Machooka said | December 27th 2017 @ 8:47am | ! Report
Correct Pete… and well pointed out. Suffice to say, every player, at times, looks out of position in the defensive backline when playing for the Wallaby!
Happy NY to you and yours Pete… and hope we all have a successful season ahead 🙂
December 27th 2017 @ 9:02am
PeterK said | December 27th 2017 @ 9:02am | ! Report
thanks, happy ny to you as well
December 27th 2017 @ 9:13am
Nicholas Bishop said | December 27th 2017 @ 9:13am | ! Report
He prob has better instincts in line defence than he does in the backfield Peter – although it can be hard to tell how much is individual error and how much is system error…
December 27th 2017 @ 11:36am
hello said | December 27th 2017 @ 11:36am | ! Report
agree PeterK
I ca no longer work out if anyone is out of position with the current defensive system we use
December 27th 2017 @ 9:35am
Kane said | December 27th 2017 @ 9:35am | ! Report
Thanks Nicholas, I’ve replied but it appears to moderated…
December 27th 2017 @ 9:39am
Nicholas Bishop said | December 27th 2017 @ 9:39am | ! Report
okay – the gist? 🙂
December 27th 2017 @ 10:36am
Kane said | December 27th 2017 @ 10:36am | ! Report
You didn’t seem to mention Folau in that article you listed.
You showed a photo with four men on Barrett and Folau on Reiko, yet Folau turns in toward Barrett making it 5 on 1 and Reiko goes around him. Interested to hear how Folau wasn’t in the wrong here and whos fault it was?
December 27th 2017 @ 12:32pm
PeterK said | December 27th 2017 @ 12:32pm | ! Report
Read between the lines
should allow Sio to attack Barrett directly and Genia to flood up into the space between Barrett and his only receiving option (Rieko Ioane) and block the path of the pass.
At least, that’s what Andy Farrell’s Lions would have done. Instead, the Wallabies stand off and wait for the All Black magic to happen.
The whole defensive response was wrong in being passive.
Then in detail Sio didn’t move on Barret and Genia didn’t get in between the pass.
December 27th 2017 @ 1:27pm
Kane said | December 27th 2017 @ 1:27pm | ! Report
Regardless of the system being passive why did Folau move off a man and leave him unmarked to jon four others marking up on another player?
Any player with half a defensive brain would not have done that regardless of what defensive system they were using at the time. You’ve got to be able to think on your feet if situations change. Folau did here and did the wrong thing. That try resulted from his mistake. Yes Genia et al could have done something different but at the very worst Ioane should have had a one on one with Folau. What he did have was an open line.
December 27th 2017 @ 7:35am
Machooka said | December 27th 2017 @ 7:35am | ! Report
Thanks Nicholas… and thanks again for an article that dispels popular myth, and counters it with fact not fiction.
I suppose it’s an Aussie thingy… the old tall poppy syndrome thingy when it comes to players like Izzy, and I’ve gotta say it does my head in. If you can’t see the worth of Izzy, then you can’t see. Period.
He’s not the best of the best, but on his day he’s one of the best. And any team would want him.
I hope you enjoyed your Christmas… and, likewise, all the very best for 2018.
Happy New Year to all ROARers!
December 27th 2017 @ 7:38am
Nicholas Bishop said | December 27th 2017 @ 7:38am | ! Report
You must have read my mind Chook – the ‘tall poppy’ syndrome occurred to me too while thinking about the article…
As you say, Izzy is one of the best, and in any company.
Happy Xmas and NY to you and yours!
December 27th 2017 @ 9:05am
Machooka said | December 27th 2017 @ 9:05am | ! Report
I forgot to mention my appreciation regards your comments about the BrisVegas Test v the almighty ABs… the Indigenous jersey was superb.
Likewise, the Welcome to Country was the best I’ve heard. Thanks for the shout-out… and I’m really happy that ‘magic’ came through whilst you watched from far flung shores 😉
December 27th 2017 @ 9:10am
Nicholas Bishop said | December 27th 2017 @ 9:10am | ! Report
Yep it really made me sit upright, esp when Shannon Ruska whooped out the indigenous greeting in his address Chook!
December 27th 2017 @ 12:50pm
Ruckin Oaf said | December 27th 2017 @ 12:50pm | ! Report
Part of the problem could be that when a fullback misses a tackle or makes a miss in defence it’s quite often a try. Lot’s of replays in slow mo showing the error over an over again.
December 27th 2017 @ 7:36am
Galatzo said | December 27th 2017 @ 7:36am | ! Report
Seasons Greetings, Nicholas, from me and Mrs Dai Bread and the wise cats that didn’t come. It must be admitted that the Wallabies that toured were only on the edge of competence, and the lack of two such outstanding players as Folau and Pocock stood out like a Broadway neon. Folau’s absence was particularly felt as he’s the breakaway guy and the try scorer. I watched some of the earlier games you illustrate with a pal from the States who’s unfamiliar with rugby and he said of Folau, “That guy’s a great runner and if he got a walkon with most NFL teams they’d grab him as a tight end.”
High praise indeed as my friend is deep within one of the NFL franchises.
December 27th 2017 @ 10:05am
Nicholas Bishop said | December 27th 2017 @ 10:05am | ! Report
Yes G, that comparison with the NFL is always a telling one.
Folau could make an excellent TE or wide receiver over there, a big target in the Randy Moss mould!
Guys like Pocock and Folau get some stick don’t they… but when they’re not there the gaps start to show.
Happy New Year to you and Mrs Dai Bread 😀
December 27th 2017 @ 12:00pm
Kane said | December 27th 2017 @ 12:00pm | ! Report
Agree he could make a good tight end but he lacks the acceleration and outright speed to be a wide receiver.
December 27th 2017 @ 12:34pm
PeterK said | December 27th 2017 @ 12:34pm | ! Report
Agree, NFL not being my forte would Folau make a good fullback or running back or a kick returner in NFL?
December 27th 2017 @ 8:46am
Lostintokyo said | December 27th 2017 @ 8:46am | ! Report
Merry Christmas Nick. “The best Australian back of his generation”- I agree with this assessment and the stats back this up.
His ability to beat the first man and his skills in the air are second to none.
Pity he did not participate in the end of year tour as he was on track to beat the world record for rugby international tries in a season. And it certainly would have helped the Wallabies cause. He will be welcomed back.
December 27th 2017 @ 9:23am
adastra32 said | December 27th 2017 @ 9:23am | ! Report
No doubting Folau’s talent – whatever the rights and wrongs of whether he is this or that. If I were a WB fan, it would just worry me that so much apparently hangs on if this one guy plays (well) or not.
December 27th 2017 @ 10:15am
Rhys Bosley said | December 27th 2017 @ 10:15am | ! Report
Folau wouldn’t have made a winning difference to those end of year tour floggings by England and Scotland, the Wallabies were comprehensively outplayed by better drilled teams that used better tactics. Just like they were over the previous year by England, Ireland and Scotland, all games where Folau was present. And one or two decent games in defence doesn’t make up for all the times that he has gone missing or the fact that after nearly five years as a rugby fullback, Folau still has no kicking game.
The reason that people get annoyed at him is that he gets paid over a million dollars a year, which means that he should get everything right or near too it. I don’t think it is tall poppy syndrome, nobody would begrudge him being rewarded for his talent if he was consistent, but get rightly angry when a player on such good money is cruising and when the money could be used to develop the game elsewhere.
Unfortunately though Folau represents a wider cultural problem in the Wallabies, where they field players who are gifted in one or two aspects of the game, but who are deficient in other areas that would be considered essential elsewhere. Aside from Folau not being able to kick, other examples of our “star’s” failures are that Pocock is still a poor attacking player who can’t pass left to right or draw a defender and offload, Beale still has brain fades like the one where he failed to shepherd the ball out during the English game, Foley has no kicking game and has streaks of misses at goal, and Genia still can’t box kick without being charged down.
The number of gifted but flawed players that Australia seems to produce has kept us doing pretty well against most nations except New Zealand until now. However, with good coaches from the Southern Hemisphere moving to the Northern Unions, the Wallabies aren’t getting away with this any more and i think it is only going to get worse for them over the next couple of years. I can’t see them doing very well in the next World Cup unless something changes dramatically, but that isn’t going to happen as we have a deeply ingrained urge to blow smoke up the backsides of these guys, which is why they never really develop to be the players they should be.
Some people need to learn the hard way.
December 27th 2017 @ 12:40pm
PeterK said | December 27th 2017 @ 12:40pm | ! Report
scotland and england beat the wallabies by record scores when folau didn’t play so at least he made a difference to the margin of the loss comparing the games.
December 27th 2017 @ 12:42pm
PeterK said | December 27th 2017 @ 12:42pm | ! Report
also Folau CAN kick, the game plan just calls for him to run it.
He can kick long and with reasonable accuracy, lack s a short kicking game and he needs time to wind up his kick just like Hodge does.