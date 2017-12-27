Steve Smith’s simple description of his run-getting spree

“I just love batting,” was how Australian captain Steve Smith explained his magnificent run of big Test scores in a recent interview.

He could have been more accurate by saying – “I just love batting, batting, batting, and batting”.

He resumes this morning on 65 with Shaun Marsh at the MCG on day two of the fourth Ashes Test, and the Australian’s 3-244 after winning the toss for the first time in this Ashes series.

Cameron Bancroft deserves a special salute.

Everyone who has played cricket has had an off day batting when nothing has been normal, the ball hard to find, and rarely has it been struck in the sweet spot.

That was Bancroft, and to his credit he stuck it out with his 26 off 96 to help Australia to a century opening stand.

David Warner posted his 22nd Test ton, but went through sections of blazing and strange quiet periods, treading water in the 90s for an out of character 40 minutes before being caught for 99, but recalled for a Tom Curran no-ball.

Usman Khawaja potted around for 17 off 65 to be out of touch, and Shaun Marsh not only survived two leg before decisions in the first two deliveries he faced, but finished the day with 31 off 93.

The only batsman to be his normal self was Steve Smith, treating every ball on its merits. He’s come a long way since he debuted as a leg break bowler who batted at nine.

Even now there’s nothing about his batting that can be found in the text books. His strokeplay can be compared to the very unusual golf swings of Kel Nagle, and Jim Furyk, best described as good for killing snakes.

But when it comes to the hitting area where it counts Smith, Nagle, and Furyk have always been close to perfection. How they got there is immaterial.

The difference is Smith’s major plus is his unlimited concentration.

I once asked West Indian batting legend Brian Lara how he could possibly concentrate for eight hours in scoring the world’s highest first class score of 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham at Edgbaston in 1994, and his world record Test score of 400 not out against England at St John’s in 2004 that took 13 hours?

“The only time I concentrated was when the bowler started his run-up.”

“The rest of the time I looked for points of interest in the crowd, or what the opposition captain was doing with his field, and made sure I didn’t wander about too much using energy.

“I chilled out until it counted”.

That’s basically what Steve Smith does with the exception he spends far more time fidgeting than Lara ever did.

And how Smith loves the MCG, and the Boxing Day Test atmosphere.

Since he started batting four, Smith has rattled off 192, 14, 134*, 53*, 165*, and yesterday’s unconquered 65.

That’s a staggering average of 311.50.

And it’s a fair comment that he’s been even more consistent across the board since he’s been captain.

In the 30 Tests before he was captain, Smith scored 2540 runs at 51.83, making eight Test tons and 11 half-centuries.

In his 30 Tests as skipper, Smith has scored 3321 at 75.47, with 14 Test centuries, and 11 half-centuries.

Leadership has made the man, he’s thrived on it.

So how do those stats compare with the previous five long-term Australian captains?

Michael Clarke

As captain (47 times) – 3946 runs at 51.92 with 14 tons, and seven 50+.

Non-captain (68) – 4697 at 46.97 – 14/20.

Ricky Ponting

As captain (77) – 6542 at 51.51 – 19/35.

Non-captain (91) – 6824 at 52.19 – 22/27.

Steve Waugh

As captain (57) – 3714 at 52.30 – 15/10.

Non-captain (111) – 7213 at 50.44 – 17/40.

Mark Taylor

As captain (50) 3250 at 39.63 – 7/16.

Non-captain (54) – 4275 at 46.97 – 12/24.

Allan Border

As captain (93) – 6623 at 50.94 – 15/36.

Non-captain (63) – 4551 at 50.01 – 12/27.

And for interest sake, let’s include the iconic Sir Donald Bradman

As captain (24) – 3147 at 101.51 – 14/7.

Non-captain (28) – 3849 at 98.69 – 15/6.

Smith is the only one of the seven to be far more successful as skipper, even though his non-captaincy average was more than 50.

The big unanswered question is where will he end up down the track?