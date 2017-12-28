The Ashes Boxing Day Test live scores, blog: Australia vs England Day 3

The fourth Ashes Test is getting interesting after England had the better of Day 2 against Australia at the MCG. Day 3 will see both sides fighting hard to turn the match in their favour. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 10:30am (AEDT).
After the runs from David Warner, Shaun Marsh and Steve Smith on the opening day, the home fans would have been expecting their team to put England to the sword and pile on more pain.
But instead, we saw a proper collapse. Smith was out for the first time at the MCG since 2014 and the Aussies then lost their last seven wickets for just 67 runs.
Stuart Broad impressed for the English. He had only taken five wickets in the three preceding Tests, but in this innings he ended up with figures of 4-51.
England really needed their seasoned pros to perform in this series and Broad will have been as disappointed as anyone with his lack of ability to stop the Aussie batsmen so far.
Speaking of seasoned pros, Alastair Cook finally found some form and while it is far too late in terms of the series, it was good to watch a class batsman get a big score. His century was his first in an Ashes series for almost seven years and while it might not stop the discussions about whether he should retire soon, it has given England a great platform for Day 3.
Without Starc, the Australian bowling attack hasn’t looked as scary and the slower MCG wicket has made it easier for batsmen no matter how hard the Aussie quicks are charging in.
The wicket has delivered a few balls that have kept low and this could become critical to whoever ends up batting last.
When play starts on Thursday, England will have Cook and Joe Root at the crease and both will be wanting to go big. They are still 135 behind and the aim will surely be for them to draw level without losing both Root and Cook.
If the team can put on a lead of over 100 then they will give their bowlers a chance to put the Aussies under real pressure in their second innings.
Smith meanwhile will be hoping that the Australians can create another collapse similar to the one we saw from England in Adelaide and Australia here. If they can rip out three wickets in the first session on Thursday then that will really change things.
It’s going to be a really interesting day ahead.
2:24pm
Oliver Matthews said | 2:24pm | ! Report
Lyon – who has figures of 3-73 – continues and is bowling around the wicket to Cook.
Cook strides forward and drives but mid off fields
Over: 42.2
Score: 6/324
2:23pm
Oliver Matthews said | 2:23pm | ! Report
The Aussies have a number of catchers in close on the off side in a ring around Cook. He cuts and picks up another single
Over: 41.6
Score: 6/324
2:22pm
Oliver Matthews said | 2:22pm | ! Report
Another wide one from Marsh but Cook chases this one and almost makes contact. Instead it keeps a bit low and goes through to Paine
Over: 41.5
Score: 6/323
2:21pm
Oliver Matthews said | 2:21pm | ! Report
Woakes clips this one through mid wicket for a single as England get closer and closer to a first innings lead
Over: 41.4
Score: 6/323
2:20pm
Oliver Matthews said | 2:20pm | ! Report
Marsh into Woakes – the ball is on a good length around the line of off stump and Woakes just defends and pushes it out to the off side
Over: 41.3
Score: 6/322
2:20pm
Oliver Matthews said | 2:20pm | ! Report
This one is a bit short and wide and Cook cuts it out to deep point for another run
England are now 5 behind
Over: 41.2
Score: 6/322
2:19pm
Oliver Matthews said | 2:19pm | ! Report
Mitch Marsh is back on and is bowling over the wicket to the left handed Cook – he watches the first ball slide past the off stump
Over: 41.0
Score: 6/321
2:17pm
Oliver Matthews said | 2:17pm | ! Report
Woakes continues to defend and look pretty comfortable against the off spinner
Over: 40.4
Score: 6/321
2:16pm
Oliver Matthews said | 2:16pm | ! Report
Lyon is on and Cook knocks him through the offside for one more and Cook moves up in the all time run scorers in test match cricket
England are just 6 runs behind now.
Over: 40.4
Score: 6/321