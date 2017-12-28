BBL Big Bash live scores, blog, highlights: Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers

We might be less than halfway through the season, but it’s already getting desperate for the Sydney Sixers who must win when they host the Adelaide Strikers. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:10pm (AEDT).

The Sixers have been unlucky over their first two games. Starting their season with a derby against the Thunder, they looked to have the match under wraps before some woeful bowling allowed Shane Watson to bring his side back.

Watson ended up with 77, while the bowling of Johan Botha and Sean Abbott was questionable at best. Even in the last over, the Thunder needed 16, but Arjun Nair and Aiden Blizzard found a way to get the job done as Abbott offered plenty of width throughout.

It was a frustrating loss for the men in magenta. They then went on to collapse against the Perth Scorchers, falling in a heap for 132 before Ashton Turner blasted Perth to victory.

Even with an extended ten-game season, the Sixers need to start winning. One would expect five or six games to be the mark to play in the top four, so they can ill-afford another loss.

The Strikers got their season underway with a big, yet, in some ways unconvincing victory over the Sydney Thunder at the Adelaide Oval.

None of their batsmen went big, but Alex Carey (44) and Travis Head (36) showed some good form to ensure they would reach a defendable score of 6 for 163. In the end, they got Watson early and the Thunder were no match, falling for just 110 as Peter Siddle took 2 for 6 and Ben Laughlin picked up four wickets.

While they were far from flawless, the Strikers had enough strong individual performances to suggest they have enough X-Factor. Even with two losses though, it appears the Sixers aren’t far away from hitting their stride.

Moises Henriques is yet to hit a big innings, while Nic Maddinson, Daniel Hughes and Jason Roy have shown plenty of promise at the top of the order. The Sixers’ biggest problem has been scoring enough runs, and it’s something they must address here.

Prediction

The Sixers have missed out twice to start their season and desperately need to turn things around. They haven’t been that far away though, and the Strikers weren’t overly convincing against the Thunder.

Sixers to turn things around.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the Big Bash from 7:10pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.