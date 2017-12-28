BBL Big Bash live scores, blog, highlights: Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers

We might be less than halfway through the season, but it’s already getting desperate for the Sydney Sixers who must win when they host the Adelaide Strikers. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:10pm (AEDT).
The Sixers have been unlucky over their first two games. Starting their season with a derby against the Thunder, they looked to have the match under wraps before some woeful bowling allowed Shane Watson to bring his side back.
Watson ended up with 77, while the bowling of Johan Botha and Sean Abbott was questionable at best. Even in the last over, the Thunder needed 16, but Arjun Nair and Aiden Blizzard found a way to get the job done as Abbott offered plenty of width throughout.
It was a frustrating loss for the men in magenta. They then went on to collapse against the Perth Scorchers, falling in a heap for 132 before Ashton Turner blasted Perth to victory.
Even with an extended ten-game season, the Sixers need to start winning. One would expect five or six games to be the mark to play in the top four, so they can ill-afford another loss.
The Strikers got their season underway with a big, yet, in some ways unconvincing victory over the Sydney Thunder at the Adelaide Oval.
None of their batsmen went big, but Alex Carey (44) and Travis Head (36) showed some good form to ensure they would reach a defendable score of 6 for 163. In the end, they got Watson early and the Thunder were no match, falling for just 110 as Peter Siddle took 2 for 6 and Ben Laughlin picked up four wickets.
While they were far from flawless, the Strikers had enough strong individual performances to suggest they have enough X-Factor. Even with two losses though, it appears the Sixers aren’t far away from hitting their stride.
Moises Henriques is yet to hit a big innings, while Nic Maddinson, Daniel Hughes and Jason Roy have shown plenty of promise at the top of the order. The Sixers’ biggest problem has been scoring enough runs, and it’s something they must address here.
Prediction
The Sixers have missed out twice to start their season and desperately need to turn things around. They haven’t been that far away though, and the Strikers weren’t overly convincing against the Thunder.
Sixers to turn things around.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the Big Bash from 7:10pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
10:14pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:14pm | ! Report
Thanks for joining me this evening on The Roar for our live coverage of the Big Bash League as the Adelaide Strikers got the better of the Sydney Sixers, who slump to a 0-3 record.
Hopefully you enjoyed the call.
Tomorrow is a huge day of cricket. I’ll be on from 10:30am (AEDT) for Day 4 of the fourth Test between Australia and England, and then again from 7:10pm (AEDT) as the Melbourne Renegades take on the Perth Scorchers.
Bye for now.
10:12pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:12pm | ! Report
Thoughts on the match Roarers?
10:17pm
Alex said | 10:17pm | ! Report
3 wickets down and batsmen left in the shed means 167 is unacceptable.
Why did Siddle only get 3 overs?
Sixers look a very weak team they are gone
10:12pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:12pm | ! Report
WICKET! Steve O’Keefe, Bowled Michael Neser 28 (15)
That was a superb final four balls from Neser and he holds the game for the Strikers. Another yorker to finish and O’Keefe misses trying to swing it over mid wicket, the ball taking the base of the stumps.
The Adelaide Strikers have defeated the Strikers by 6 runs.
Over: 20
Sydney Sixers: 8/161
Required score: 168
10:11pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:11pm | ! Report
The Strikers are going to win it then… Well, you’d expect. Yorker length ball to finish, on the stumps and it’s an inside edge for a single.
A six for O’Keefe takes it to a super over.
Over: 19.5
Sydney Sixers: 7/161
Required score: 168
10:10pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:10pm | ! Report
This must be the best death over Neser has ever bowled. Yorker, right outside the off stump and Dwarshuis comes up with another swing and miss.
8 off 2 now.
Over: 19.4
Sydney Sixers: 7/160
Required score: 168
10:10pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:10pm | ! Report
Maybe just a little bit overpitched that time. A low full toss and Dwarshuis swings it out to mid wicket. Really poor fielding and they charge back for 2.
8 off 3 needed.
Over: 19.3
Sydney Sixers: 7/160
Required score: 168
10:09pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:09pm | ! Report
Neser executes this time. He gets a wide yorker in, slower pace and Dwarshuis misses. Third man was up in the circle there.
Over: 19.2
Sydney Sixers: 7/158
Required score: 168
10:09pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:09pm | ! Report
SIX
BEN DWARSHUIS! Oh wow! What a start to the over for the Sixers. Right in the slot as Neser misses the yorker and Dwarshuis smacks it over mid wicket for a six.
10 off 5.
Over: 19.1
Sydney Sixers: 7/158
Required score: 168
10:08pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:08pm | ! Report
Michael Neser to bowl.