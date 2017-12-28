Your guide to the 2018 Australian summer of tennis (Part 3)

Some of the world’s biggest names have started ramping up their preparations ahead of the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, the Australian Open.

As always, this preview will be divided into three parts: in Part 1, I covered the Brisbane International, the Hopman Cup and the Shenzhen Open, while in Part 2, I covered the Maharashtra Open, the Qatar ExxonMobil Open and the ASB Classic.

Here, in Part 3, I will cover the Sydney and Hobart Internationals and, of course, the big one – the Australian Open.

Sydney International

7-13 January

Defending champions: Gilles Muller (LUX) and Johanna Konta (GBR)

Drawcards: Kei Nishikori (JPN), Albert Ramos Vinolas (ESP), Gilles Muller (LUX), Venus Williams (USA), Jelena Ostapenko (LAT), Johanna Konta (GBR), Sloane Stephens (USA).

The presence of seven-time Major champion Venus Williams and recent champions Jelena Ostapenko and Sloane Stephens will make this edition the strongest it has been for a while.

Venus returns for the first time since 2001, when she participated in only the doubles tournament with her sister, Serena, but this will be the first time she has played singles in Sydney since winning the Olympic gold medal in 2000.

Defending champion Johanna Konta also returns, and will have a large fan-base to draw on as the sister-in-law of former Greater Western Sydney Giants player Shane Mumford (in fact, the Giants’ headquarters are located just up the road).

Ostapenko and Stephens will look to build on their strong 2017 seasons, which saw them claim Grand Slam glory at Roland Garros and Flushing Meadows, respectively.

Former US Open champion Samantha Stosur has been granted a wildcard, her ranking having dropped due to injuries and poor form.

On the men’s side, while there are no top 20 players, the field is still quite strong, led by former US Open finalist Kei Nishikori and defending champion Gilles Muller, who by winning here last year secured his first career title, at the age of 33.

Former Australian Open semi-finalist Fernando Verdasco is also popular with the fans, and his presence will also no doubt attract the female fans to the Harbour City, while Australian pair Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson have both been awarded wildcards.

Hobart International

January 8-14

Defending champion: Elise Mertens (BEL)

Drawcards: Zhang Shuai (CHN), Elise Mertens (BEL), Sorana Cirstea (ROU), Alize Cornet (FRA), Eugenie Bouchard (CAN).

For the fourth consecutive year there are no top-20 players on the Apple Isle, with 35th-ranked Zhang Shuai the top seed for the tournament.

She is joined by defending champion Elise Mertens, who sacrificed the chance to qualify for the Australian Open to chase her maiden WTA title, as well as 2016 champion Alize Cornet and crowd favourite Eugenie Bouchard.

The Canadian’s presence will at the very least attract her biggest fans, and provide the tournament some much-needed spark to an otherwise-weak player entry list rankings-wise.

Still, fans can still be entertained to what the lower-ranked female players have to offer.

Australian Open

January 15-28

Defending champions: Roger Federer (SUI) and Serena Williams (USA)

Drawcards: Rafael Nadal (ESP), Roger Federer (SUI), Novak Djokovic (SRB), Stan Wawrinka (SUI), Andy Murray (GBR), Nick Kyrgios (AUS), Serena Williams (USA), Venus Williams (USA), Simona Halep (ROU), Garbine Muguruza (ESP), Karolina Pliskova (CZE) and Ashleigh Barty (AUS).

All eyes will once again be on Roger Federer, to see whether he can land a record-breaking 20th Major title, while his long-time rival, Rafael Nadal, will be keen to bury the demons of last year’s five-set defeat and attempt to complete a double career Grand Slam for the fourth time.

Federer and Nadal contested a Major final for the ages last January, with the Swiss overturning a poor record against the Spaniard in Major finals to claim his first Australian Open crown since 2010.

It came after both players endured injury-plagued 2016 seasons, that year being the first since 2002 in which neither player reached a Major final.

Last year’s top two seeds, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, will be hoping to emulate their efforts after both 30-year-olds endured injury-plagued 2017 seasons, finishing the year ranked 16th and 12th respectively.

Once again, Nick Kyrgios will bear the burden of local expectations, and with only a second round appearance from last year to defend, the Canberran will be hoping that a strong result will help him finally realise his potential.

The impending return of Serena Williams will be one of the major subplots in the women’s tournament, the American having given birth to a baby girl in September this year.

The 36-year-old has not struck a ball in anger since defeating her sister, Venus, in the final of the 2017 Australian Open, calling time on her season after accidentally revealing she was pregnant on Snapchat in April.

Williams will attempt to become the first player since Kim Clijsters at the 2009 US Open to win her first Major tournament back from maternity leave, something that eluded Victoria Azarenka, who fell to Simona Halep in the fourth round at Wimbledon back in July.

Speaking of Azarenka, the two-time champion’s participation is in doubt after she withdrew from the Auckland Open recently. A custody battle over her one-year-old son saw her miss the US Open in September.

The Belarussian contested just two events last year, and despite a world ranking outside the top 200, has been granted a wildcard into the tournament she won in 2012 and 2013.

World number one Simona Halep, reigning Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza and French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko headline the long list of contenders hoping to stake their claim for glory at Melbourne Park.

Local hopes will hinge on Ashleigh Barty, who finished 2017 as the top-ranked Aussie, as well as Daria Gavrilova, who has reached the fourth round in each of the past two years.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova is the only notable absence so far; this will be the first time she is absent from the Australian Open since 2001.

A full preview of the Australian Open, in which the men’s and women’s contenders will be previewed, will be provided prior to the tournament’s start.