Why did so many write off Alastair Cook?

The first to shake England’s century-maker Alastair Cook’s hand yesterday at the MCG was David Warner. It was a fitting tribute from the Australian vice-captain who made 103 the previous day.
Cook’s unbeaten 104 matched his unbeaten 104 on debut against India at Nagpur 11 years ago.
Yesterday ended his well below par Ashes run of 2, 7, 37, 16, 7 and 14, but why were so many calling for his sacking?
It’s only four months since Cook cracked 243 against the Windies at Edgbaston, and the 33-year-old still has plenty in the tank to support his stellar career stats.
He leads his peers in the most telling of records.
Most caps for England
- Alastair Cook: 151
- James Anderson: 133
- Alec Stewart: 133
- Ian Bell: 118
- Graham Gooch: 118
- David Gower: 117
Most Test runs
- Alastair Cook: 11816
- Graham Gooch: 8900
- Alec Stewart: 8463
- David Gower: 8231
- Kevin Pietersen: 8181
- Geoff Boycott: 8114
Most Test centuries
- Alastair Cook: 32
- Kevin Pietersen: 23
- Walter Hammond: 22
- Colin Cowdrey: 22
- Geoff Boycott: 22
- Ian Bell: 22
Most times captaining England
- Alastair Cook: 59
- Mike Atherton: 54
- Michael Vaughan: 51
- Andrew Strauss: 50
- Nasser Hussain: 45
- Peter May: 41
That’s an impressive list of achievements within the England camp, which begs the question: how does, and will, Alastair Cook rate on the world stage?
So far there are just ten Test batsmen who have cracked the 11000-run barrier, with Cook the only opener. That in itself is no mean feat, constantly facing the new ball in different conditions in different countries.
Indian Suni Gavaskar is the only other Test opening batsman to figure in this category when he became the first to break the 10000-run barrier in 1973.
The ten among the elite
- Sachin Tendulkar: 15921
- Ricky Ponting: 13378
- Jacques Kallis: 13289
- Rahul Dravid: 13288
- Kumar Sangakkara: 12400
- Brian Lara: 11953
- Shivnarine Chanderpaul: 11867
- Alastair Cook: 11816
- Mahela Jayawardene: 11814
- Allan Border: 11174
Currently eighth, Cook has his crosshairs firmly fixed on Chanderpaul, Lara, and Sangakkara to move into fifth spot, but can he catch Tendulkar?
It’s a compulsive comparison. Apart from his obvious outstanding ability, Tendulkar debuted for India at 16, retired at 40 and is the only one in history to play 200 Tests.
It stands to reason with his ability and longevity he should be leading the Test run-getters. He averaged 79.61 runs per Test. Cook is averaging 78.25 a Test, which is knocking on Tendulkar’s door, but the Englishman is still 4105 runs adrift.
At his current rate Cook needs another 52 Tests to catch him, which would take him to a career 203 Tests, just three more than Tendulkar.
Game on.
December 28th 2017 @ 7:25am
riddler said | December 28th 2017 @ 7:25am | ! Report
am a massive fan of the guy.. he is just one of the guys who oozes class but backs it up with a being a lovely bloke..
very happy for the lad..
can see him doing the next pommie summer and then calling it quits..
the records don’t motivate him.. playing the best cricket he can while holding/justifying his place in the team is his lot..
as said before.. the guy is just class.
December 28th 2017 @ 7:42am
David Lord said | December 28th 2017 @ 7:42am | ! Report
I totally agree with you riddler, Alastair Cook is all class, on and off the field.
But I hope you’re wrong about him putting his bat in the cupboard at the end of next northern summer, he’ll be long time retired so the longer he puts off the inevitable the better.
Bottom line, the only one who will know exactly when it’s time to call halt is Alastair Cook.
December 28th 2017 @ 8:33am
Kangajets said | December 28th 2017 @ 8:33am | ! Report
Cook is a class guy , but as a batsman, it’s too little too late. . The ashes are over
Dead rubber runs don’t win test series .
December 28th 2017 @ 9:17am
David Lord said | December 28th 2017 @ 9:17am | ! Report
Kangajets, try telling Tom Curran on debut for England at a 90,000 MCG on Boxing Day his first cap is meaningless, the Ashes are lost.
Try telling a devastated Curran his first Test “wicket” was Australian vice-captain David Warner on 99 didn’t mean anything, until replays showed it was a no-ball.
Try telling Curran that his first Test wicket went one rung higher by bowling Australia’s captain and best batsman Steve Smith for 76.
EVERY Test is meaningful Kangajets, or there would be two sets of series stats – those when the series are alive, and another with what you call a dead rubber.
There’s no such thing as a dead robber, only the media makes that classification.
December 28th 2017 @ 11:29am
Kangajets said | December 28th 2017 @ 11:29am | ! Report
David
You have gone off topic re Curran , u can’t chsnge your narrative now , to win a debate.
Re cook, class batsman, but has not been up to the job in the first 3 tests
December 28th 2017 @ 9:27am
paul said | December 28th 2017 @ 9:27am | ! Report
Sorry David,
I completely agree about Cook being a class act off the field but am not convinced about his abilities on the field.
England needed him to stand up and face a world class attack in the first 3 Tests and he failed miserably. This can only be put down to a lack of confidence or a lack of technique. He then goes out, when the pressure’s off and makes runs on a good batting pitch against a side sans Starc and with an unwell Cummins.
As a senior player, he should have been a leader, but instead, he has helped cost his country the Ashes. No doubt he knows that, so I’m sure while he’s pleased to have scored this century, he’d be more unhappy about how he and other let their team down when it counted.
December 28th 2017 @ 9:40am
Big Daddy said | December 28th 2017 @ 9:40am | ! Report
You don’t score over 11000 runs by having no ability.
Not a pommie supporter but you admire his tenacity.
On the flip side we have the marshes so it all evens out.
December 28th 2017 @ 10:19am
David Lord said | December 28th 2017 @ 10:19am | ! Report
paul, there’s an old saying in cricket, you are only as good as your last dig.
As Alastair Cook managed a Test ton in his last dig, that’s good.
But The Don scored the most famous duck in history in his last, and it would be a brave critic to say he couldn’t bat.
December 28th 2017 @ 11:07am
Barmyfarmer said | December 28th 2017 @ 11:07am | ! Report
Brilliant article David, those stats can’t be ignored and for many he will go down as one of the greats. You do have to laugh at that comment from Paul… “not convinced about his abilities on the field”. Poor Cooky, the guy has scored more test runs than any other opening batsmen in history, with the vast majority of those runs coming on seaming and swinging pitches, facing a brand new duke ball at the top of the order in bowler friendly conditions and yet people still question this guys talent?
December 28th 2017 @ 11:28am
David Lord said | December 28th 2017 @ 11:28am | ! Report
Barmyfarmer, the great Australian knocker is still alive and well. No country has more knockers than Australia.
December 28th 2017 @ 11:29am
Paul D said | December 28th 2017 @ 11:29am | ! Report
I remember once an English journo was referencing Cook’s farming background when he was growing up, and had a great analogy for Cook’s batting – “he collects runs like he’s collecting eggs, 1 there, 2 there…”
Very patient and methodical. Not exactly spellbinding stuff, but when he’s in and set he must be awful to bowl to.
December 28th 2017 @ 11:30am
Rob said | December 28th 2017 @ 11:30am | ! Report
You should always respect the numbers and Alastair Cook has the numbers. He’s not old. Some Australians with short memories have been questioning his ability but he has been coming up against some really high quality pace bowling in the last 2 series. He has been the recipient of some absolutely cracking nuts from Johnson, Harris, and a terrific caught and bowled from Hazelwood just last Test. He was due a bit of luck and as with many great batsmen he’s cashing in on his opportunity.
The way he acknowledge his 100 was all class and much better than the absolutely embarrassing theatrics and verbal abuse from Warner the day before.