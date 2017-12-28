Shadab impresses in Heat cameo

Shadab Khan’s three-game Big Bash cameo is over, but it has left the Brisbane Heat wanting more from cricket’s smiling assassin.

The 19-year-old wrist spinner made an immediate impact in his first visit to Australia, picking up two wickets in each of his three matches.

The teenager, who helped Pakistan to the Champions Trophy title earlier this year, will now join the national squad on a tour of New Zealand with countryman Yasir Shah already in Brisbane as a like-for-like replacement.

The Heat are hopeful of regaining Shadab if the franchise qualifies for the BBL finals, in which case Yasir would make way.

Shadab’s fast, skidding variations proved too cunning for some while his bubbly demeanour won over the sold-out Gabba crowd in Wednesday’s last-over defeat of the Sydney Thunder.

Shadab said that big smile, and his ability to deceive the batsman, had a lot to do with former Pakistan spinner-turned National Cricket Academy coach Mushtaq Ahmed.

“Before the match I call him and ask him how I should bowl on this pitch,” Shadab said of Mushtaq, himself a bubbly, upbeat operator across his 52 Tests.

“It’s a good league (the BBL), a good experience for me and maybe some similar pitches to what I’ll see in New Zealand.”

Heat captain Brendon McCullum was already aware of his talent, having played with Shadab in the Caribbean Premier League, while star batsman Chris Lynn hinted they would like to see him back.

“A lot of energy, lot of smiling and a genius with the ball,” Lynn said.

“He’s definitely someone we’ll look to get back next year but Yasir, he’s another skilful bowler and hopefully he’ll slot straight into Shadab’s boots.”

Brisbane’s next match is against Adelaide on New Year’s Eve, with Yasir likely to slot straight into the side.