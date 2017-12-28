Sydney FC braced for January offers

Sydney FC are renowned for never worrying about the opposition.

But the A-League champions may have to start on January 3 when the January transfer window opens for business.

Saturday night’s home clash with Perth is the Sky Blues’ final match before circling overseas clubs can start making moves to try and poach Graham Arnold’s stars midway through their title defence.

Five points clear at the top, the value of Sydney’s record-breaking squad has continued to swell and the club has already been fielding interest from home and abroad for their 11 off-contract players.

This next month could be a lesson in deterrence.

Arnold has insisted he is not bracing to lose his most prized personnel to the lucrative Asian market, much like Matt Jurman’s move to South Korea this time last year.

Midfielder Josh Brillante only hoped his coach was right, fearing the FFA Cup-winners could become a victim of their own success on the eve of an Asian Champions League campaign.

“It’s definitely a possibility,” Brillante said.

“I hope no one goes away and we all stay here.

“We’ve been playing really well and everyone gets along so well.

“It might cause a little bit of disruption, but that’s the way football is.”

Brillante still has a year to run on his three-year contract and said he was yet to hear of any interest in himself.

His concern for the time being is the visiting Glory – and, in the back of his mind, a long-awaited Socceroos recall in time for the World Cup.

Brillante is enjoying exceptional form as a midfield workhouse alongside Brandon O’Neill.

The 24-year-old has five international caps but hasn’t been called up for three years.

“That’s my goal,” he said.

“It’s been like that for the few years since I haven’t been in there.

“No matter who goes in there as the coach it’s going to be the same thing for me.”

Sydney are undefeated in their last 22 home games and, with a win or draw against Perth on Saturday, can equal Brisbane’s 2010-11 record.

Also in their favour is that the Sky Blues have won the last seven games in all competitions against Kenny Lowe’s side, scoring 22 goals and conceding two in the process.

“It’s hard to pin-point what it is,” Brillante said.

“We’re always trying to play our style, no matter what team it is.

“Maybe it’s something they’re doing and not necessarily us.

“I’m not sure why we have such a good streak against them but we’ll be going out the same way and trying to do the same thing.”

OFF-CONTRACT AT SYDNEY FC: Alex Brosque, Jordy Buijs, David Carney, Bobo, Charles Lokoli Ngoy, Milos Ninkovic, Andrew Redmayne, Matt Simon, Alex Wilkinson, Michael Zullo, Christopher Zuvela.