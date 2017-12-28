Sydney Sixers v Adelaide Strikers Big Bash preview and prediction

The Sydney Sixers will be desperate to avoid a 0-3 start when they host the Adelaide Strikers at the SCG tonight.

Sydney Sixers v Adelaide Strikers at the SCG

Head to Head History – Adelaide Strikers 4, Sydney Sixers 3

Last 5 – Adelaide Strikers 3, Sydney Sixers 2 Sydney Sixers 13-Player Squad

Moises Henriques (c), Nic Maddinson, Daniel Hughes, Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Jordan Silk, Johan Botha, Sean Abbott, Stephen O’Keefe, Peter Nevill +, Harry Conway, Ben Dwarshuis, Daniel Sams Adelaide Strikers 13 Player Squad

Travis Head (c), Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Jono Dean, Colin Ingram, Rashid Khan, Ben Laughlin, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Jake Weatherald, Jonathan Wells

The Sixers have been the most disappointing team in BBL07 to date, slumping to two losses against understrength Thunder and Scorchers teams in their first two games. Whilst the Strikers will be fresh from six days off after an impressive first up 53-run victory over the Thunder at Adelaide Oval.

Big batting battle – Nic Maddinson v Travis Head



I have gone for the battle of the number threes here, with both Maddinson and Head being key cogs in turning around the fortunes of their respective side’s batting.

Both had disappointing BBL06 campaigns, and Maddinson has looked in good touch scoring 31 in both games, but failing to fully capitalise on his good form.

Similarly, Head looked in imperious touch for his 36, as the new Adelaide skipper threatened to take the game away from the Thunder before his dismissal.

Big bowling battle – Sean Abbott v Ben Laughlin

Both Abbott and Laughlin were among the top five seamers in the BBL last year, with Abbott finishing leading wicket taker, and Laughlin having the second best economy rate among pacemen.

Abbott starred for the Sixers on Saturday, taking four wickets and dragging them back into the contest, defending a low total against the Scorchers.

Laughlin started his season in barnstorming fashion, taking 4/46 against the Thunder, as he proved, despite his advancing years, he remains one of the canniest seamers around in the T20 format.

Ground dynamic – the SCG

The new wicket at the SCG looked like a belter on Saturday with some decent pace in it, however the Sixers shot themselves in the foot with some poor shots.

The outfield was lightning fast so 170-plus will be the total the team batting first will want. Yet sometimes at second use wickets can be a bit two-paced at the SCG, so we will just wait and see.

However, both sides will be keen to get their spinners involved and controlling the middle overs.

The Prophet’s pick (5-3) – Sydney Sixers

“Dead set I’m giving these paddlers one last chance. They might be dominating on the circuit but they’re giving us doughnuts on the field so far this year. Surely they turn up tonight.”

The Prophet’s 10-unit bank – (Running tally = – 12 Units)

6 Units on Sydney Sixers to win @ $1.80

2 Units on Daniel Hughes +0.5./Over 46.5 runs v Jason Roy @ $3.60

1 Unit on Henriques/Abbott High Bat/Bowler double for the Sixers @ $15.75

1 Unit on Head/Stanlake High Bat/Bowler double for the Strikers @ $22