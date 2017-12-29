2018 Hopman Cup live stream: How to watch the tennis online or on TV – dates, venue, teams, full draw

The Australian summer of tennis is here and it all gets underway with the Hopman Cup in Perth, starting on Saturday, December 30 at 1pm (AEDT) with Roger Federer headlining the field. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to live streaming the tournament online and watching it on TV.

All matches of the tournament will be held at Perth Arena, with the final to take place from 7pm (AEDT) on Saturday, January 6.

Unlike other tennis tournaments, the Hopman Cup is a team-based tournament. Eight nations will be represented by one male and one female player, with the teams then split into two groups.

Across the course of the week, the four teams will play three tie’s against the other teams in their group, with each tie consisting of two singles matches (one male, one female) and a mixed doubles match played under Fast 4 rules.

The two group winners will then square off in a final on Saturday, January 6 at 7pm (AEDT).

Last year’s champions were Richard Gasquet and Kristina Mladenovic of France, however, they have not returned to defend their crown.

Australia’s team has also had a change. Daria Gavrilova returns for another year, however, Nick Kyrgios has decided to play in the Brisbane International and will be replaced by Thanasi Kokkinakis in Perth.

How to watch the tournament on TV

Channel Seven hold broadcast rights to the Hopman Cup. They will be broadcasting every match across the course of the week through 7Mate.

7Mate can be found on Channel 73 in high definition on digital TV or Channel 188 if you are watching through Foxtel.

Their coverage will start at 1pm (AEDT) for day sessions and 8:30pm (AEDT) for evening sessions.

How to live stream the tournament online

The tournament can be live streamed through any of seven’s streaming applications.

If you are looking to watch online through either desktop or laptop, then you will need to use the 7 Live website.

For those wanting to stream the Hopman Cup on mobile or tablet, you will need to use either the 7Live or 7Tennis application, which is downloadable for free from the apple or google play store.

Teams

Group A

Australia

Thanasi Kokkinakis

Daria Gavrilova

Belgium

David Goffin

Elise Mertens

Canada

Vasek Pospisil

Eugenie Bouchard

Germany

Alexander Zverev

Angelique Kerber

Group B

Japan

Yuichi Sugita

Naomi Osaka

Russia

Karen Khachanov

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Switzerland

Roger Federer

Belinda Bencic

United States of America

Jack Sock

Coco Vandeweghe

Full tournament schedule

Date Time (AEDT) Time (local) Group Team 1 Team 2 Round Robin – Tie 1 Sat Dec 30 1:00 PM 10:00 AM B Russia USA Sat Dec 30 8:30 PM 5:30 PM B Japan Switzerland Sun Dec 31 1:00 PM 10:00 AM A Australia Canada Mon Jan 1 8:30 PM 5:30 PM A Belgium Germany Round Robin – Tie 2 Tue Jan 2 1:00 PM 10:00 AM B Japan USA Tue Jan 2 8:30 PM 5:30 PM B Russia Switzerland Wed Jan 3 1:00 PM 10:00 AM A Canada Germany Wed Jan 3 8:30 PM 5:30 PM A Australia Belgium Round Robin – Tie 3 Thu Jan 4 1:00 PM 10:00 AM B Japan Russia Thu Jan 4 8:30 PM 5:30 PM B Switzerland USA Fri Jan 5 1:00 PM 10:00 AM A Belgium Canada Fri Jan 5 8:30 PM 5:30 PM A Australia Germany Final Sat Jan 6 7:00 PM 4:00 PM N/A Winner Group A Winner Group B

Here at The Roar we will be providing a live blog of Australia’s ties throughout the tournament.