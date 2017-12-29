 

2018 Hopman Cup live stream: How to watch the tennis online or on TV – dates, venue, teams, full draw

    The Australian summer of tennis is here and it all gets underway with the Hopman Cup in Perth, starting on Saturday, December 30 at 1pm (AEDT) with Roger Federer headlining the field. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to live streaming the tournament online and watching it on TV.

    All matches of the tournament will be held at Perth Arena, with the final to take place from 7pm (AEDT) on Saturday, January 6.

    Unlike other tennis tournaments, the Hopman Cup is a team-based tournament. Eight nations will be represented by one male and one female player, with the teams then split into two groups.

    Across the course of the week, the four teams will play three tie’s against the other teams in their group, with each tie consisting of two singles matches (one male, one female) and a mixed doubles match played under Fast 4 rules.

    The two group winners will then square off in a final on Saturday, January 6 at 7pm (AEDT).

    Last year’s champions were Richard Gasquet and Kristina Mladenovic of France, however, they have not returned to defend their crown.

    Australia’s team has also had a change. Daria Gavrilova returns for another year, however, Nick Kyrgios has decided to play in the Brisbane International and will be replaced by Thanasi Kokkinakis in Perth.

    How to watch the tournament on TV

    Channel Seven hold broadcast rights to the Hopman Cup. They will be broadcasting every match across the course of the week through 7Mate.

    7Mate can be found on Channel 73 in high definition on digital TV or Channel 188 if you are watching through Foxtel.

    Their coverage will start at 1pm (AEDT) for day sessions and 8:30pm (AEDT) for evening sessions.

    How to live stream the tournament online

    The tournament can be live streamed through any of seven’s streaming applications.

    If you are looking to watch online through either desktop or laptop, then you will need to use the 7 Live website.

    For those wanting to stream the Hopman Cup on mobile or tablet, you will need to use either the 7Live or 7Tennis application, which is downloadable for free from the apple or google play store.

    Teams

    Group A

    Australia
    Thanasi Kokkinakis
    Daria Gavrilova

    Belgium
    David Goffin
    Elise Mertens

    Canada
    Vasek Pospisil
    Eugenie Bouchard

    Germany
    Alexander Zverev
    Angelique Kerber

    Group B

    Japan
    Yuichi Sugita
    Naomi Osaka

    Russia
    Karen Khachanov
    Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

    Switzerland
    Roger Federer
    Belinda Bencic

    United States of America
    Jack Sock
    Coco Vandeweghe

    Full tournament schedule

    Date Time (AEDT) Time (local) Group Team 1 Team 2
    Round Robin – Tie 1
    Sat Dec 30 1:00 PM 10:00 AM B Russia USA
    Sat Dec 30 8:30 PM 5:30 PM B Japan Switzerland
    Sun Dec 31 1:00 PM 10:00 AM A Australia Canada
    Mon Jan 1 8:30 PM 5:30 PM A Belgium Germany
    Round Robin – Tie 2
    Tue Jan 2 1:00 PM 10:00 AM B Japan USA
    Tue Jan 2 8:30 PM 5:30 PM B Russia Switzerland
    Wed Jan 3 1:00 PM 10:00 AM A Canada Germany
    Wed Jan 3 8:30 PM 5:30 PM A Australia Belgium
    Round Robin – Tie 3
    Thu Jan 4 1:00 PM 10:00 AM B Japan Russia
    Thu Jan 4 8:30 PM 5:30 PM B Switzerland USA
    Fri Jan 5 1:00 PM 10:00 AM A Belgium Canada
    Fri Jan 5 8:30 PM 5:30 PM A Australia Germany
    Final
    Sat Jan 6 7:00 PM 4:00 PM N/A Winner Group A Winner Group B

