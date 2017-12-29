The Ashes Boxing Day Test live scores, blog: Australia vs England Day 4

England are finally showing some fighting spirit in the Ashes, with Australia under pressure for the first time in the series at the MCG. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of Day 4 from 10:30am (AEDT).
The tourists were bruised and battered throughout the first three Tests, and looked to be heading the same way after Boxing Day.
With the exception of the first session of the match, they kept Australia’s scoring rate in check and bowled reasonably well on a pitch which was doing little. They only took three wickets on Day 1, but then wrapped up the tail, taking the final seven wickets for just 67 runs.
Alastair Cook has then led the charge for England. Chasing 327, they reached stumps on Day 2 at 9 for 491, giving them a lead of 164. With the exception of Cook, only Joe Root and Stuart Broad made it past 50, but the going hasn’t been that tough with the tourists clicking along at 3.4 runs per over.
The former England captain sits on 244 not out at stumps, having batted for well over a day, setting out to prove his doubters wrong.
The pitch has played a little slow at times, but it’s not that difficult for batting and while England are on top, they will be keen to keep the game moving on Day 4.
Given the way Australia’s middle and lower order capitulated in the first innings, there will be a genuine level of concern in the hosts’ camp about what they will be able to achieve when they eventually get into their second innings.
Unfortunately, the weather forecast for Day 4 suggests there is a good chance of us losing some time through rain.
Day 4 Prediction
Despite the fact we have only seen 19 wickets in three days, this isn’t the easiest of pitches to bat on. Warner and Cook have made it look easy, and so England are certainly in the driver’s seat right now with their big lead, even having to bat last and potentially chase a total.
They will be trying to get it as close to batting once as possible. Of course, nine down, that’ll prove difficult, but if they can add another 20 or 30 runs this morning, it could make all the difference.
Whichever way you look at it, the Aussie batsmen are going to be under extreme pressure. This will be a superb test of their skills ahead of the upcoming South African series, but expect them to be on level terms or slightly ahead with some wickets in the shed come stumps today.
2:22pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:22pm | ! Report
Covers are on the way off. Start scheduled for 2:30pm (AEDT).
2:13pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:13pm | ! Report
Looks as if the whole square has been covered up now with the rain getting a little bit heavier. There is another quite large band behind this on radar, so even if we do get back on, it might not be for long. If not, this could be a significant delay.
2:09pm
Stuart Bywater said | 2:09pm | ! Report
Just to add further spice to Scott’s coverage during the rain delay, I have proposed my early squad of 16 to tour SA in Ronan’s column today. My squad is the current XI plus Starc, with Maxwell, Burns, Rainbird and O’Keefe.
2:15pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:15pm | ! Report
Hi Stuart,
Good to have you on board.
Interesting to see you have Rainbird there. I couldn’t argue with the other three, but I’m not sold on Rainbird yet, although he has been reasonably consistent this season. I think Chadd Sayers will be picked ahead of him, regardless.
2:28pm
Stuart Bywater said | 2:28pm | ! Report
Thanks Scott, I selected Rainbird as left handed fat medium to add variety to the attack that contains 3 right handed quicks plus Mitch’s medium pace. Mitch does seem to bowl at a similar speed to Jackson although Jackson has a few more birds up his sleeve. (Pun intended)
I am glad we agree re S O’K. I believe he is a great bowler and still has a few good years left. I hope he gets selected for Sydney but I do not know who to “rest.”
2:17pm
Brian said | 2:17pm | ! Report
Who is rainbird?
Warner
Renshaw
Bancroft
Khawaja
Smith
S Marsh
Maxwell
M Marsh
Paine
Lyon
Agar
Starc
Cummins
Hazlewood
Beherndorf
Coulter-Nile
I’d like renshaw back in the XI
2:22pm
Adam said | 2:22pm | ! Report
Will James Pattinson be fit again by then?
2:19pm
Adam said | 2:19pm | ! Report
Just listening to ABC radio now, there’s no shield games before the SA test squad picked. Hard for anyone not already having made runs at the start of the season to push for selection. I feel we’ll see players picked on BBL form or on ‘potential’ again.
2:26pm
Thomas English said | 2:26pm | ! Report
Drop Bancroft he’s a joke
2:27pm
Ronan O'Connell said | 2:27pm | ! Report
Rainbird? Now that is left field!
Personally I’d have him way back in the pack. With Pattinson and Behrendorff out for the summer, Tremain is the guy I think should be elevated to the Test squad if they go for a back-up quick other than Bird or Sayers.
Tremain’s Shield numbers over the past three summers are stunning – he’s averaged 21, 18 and 21 across those three seasons.
And, while Tremain’s an accurate and economical bowler, he also has that extra pace that is so valuable at the highest level – he was clocked at up to 147kmh in his debut ODI series in SA last year.
2:03pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:03pm | ! Report
Not only is the rain going to be an issue, but bad light this evening as well. It’s already pretty dark in Melbourne.
The groundstaff haven’t put the big cover down yet, so that’s a positive sign.
2:00pm
Scott Pryde said | 2:00pm | ! Report
Curran goes back of a length and Smith defends off the back foot.
Rain! Here is some rain.
The covers are being raced out in Melbourne and the players and umpires are on their way off. Plenty of showers on radar. Could be a little on and off here for the next little bit.
We have an hour up our sleeve before we start losing any overs.
Over: 35.2
Score: 2/86
1:59pm
Scott Pryde said | 1:59pm | ! Report
At the moment, the only real source of entertainment is coming from Warner’s issue with the light and the Barmy Army’s consistent singing.
Anyway, here’s some action. Warner works one off the hips for a single with Curran getting too straight from around the wicket.
Over: 35.1
Score: 2/86
1:58pm
Brian said | 1:58pm | ! Report
This pitch is really poor. D/N boxing day tests please.
1:57pm
Scott Pryde said | 1:57pm | ! Report
Another maiden then.
Over: 35
Score: 2/85
1:56pm
Scott Pryde said | 1:56pm | ! Report
Smith looks to push a cover drive off the back foot this time with a bit of width on offer, but he can’t beat the fielder at cover.
Over: 34.3
Score: 2/85