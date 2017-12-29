BBL Big Bash live scores, blog, highlights: Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers

The Melbourne Renegades have never beaten the Perth Scorchers, but they will never get a better chance than right now. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the Big Bash League from 7:10pm (AEDT).
Melbourne have always struggled against Perth, but they are rated one of the top chances to take out the tournament this year, their squad being the most experienced by a considerable distance.
It has shown in their first two games of the season as they beat both the Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat by seven wickets each.
While Dwayne Bravo – listed at No.6 in both games – hasn’t had the chance to pick up the bat yet, he has been far and away their best player. He leads the tournament for wickets and has total figures of 8 for 55 from eight overs, which is about as good as it gets in T20 cricket.
Add to that the seemingly endless quality of Brad Hogg and the fact that much of their top order – including Cameron White, Tom Cooper and Brad Hodge most notably – appear in good form, this team could be close to unbeatable.
As mentioned though, they have never beaten Perth. The Scorchers have outperformed all expectations to start this season.
They had just nine fit players from their original squad for the season opener, yet somehow still limited the Sydney Sixers to 132 before Ashton Turner led the chase to get there four down.
The more surprising result was their win against glamour club the Melbourne Stars. Despite their opposition’s wall-to-wall talent, the Scorchers managed to defend 142, proving their bowling is a major strength again this season.
While Mitchell Johnson leads the charge, he is receiving plenty of back up from English international David Willey and young quick Jhye Richardson, the pair reducing opposition batting line-ups to rubble and making life a little bit easier for the Scorchers, who are slowly returning to something near a full complement of players.
It’ll still be an uphill battle away from home, but with Michael Klinger still in the side, it adds plenty of strength to the top order. If he and Adam Voges can lead from the front, then there’s no reason the Scorchers can’t go three and zero.
Prediction
In saying that, there are just too many if’s around the Scorchers and their ability to score enough runs. Their bowling has saved them so far, but the experience in the Renegades line-up should ensure they land on a good enough score.
Renegades to remain undefeated.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the Big Bash from 7:10pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
10:52pm
Doctor Rotcod said | 10:52pm | ! Report
I was a bit short on Maxi.And the extra wickets…
Scorchers’ bowling and fielding looked a class above. Mitch is a beauty
Allowing for dumb run-outs they ran well,they picked up at least twenty runs off ricochets,misfields,feet on rope.
Was that down to real pressure or just perception?
Will someone pick them as favourites against the Sixers at Lilac Hill?
10:39pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:39pm | ! Report
Thanks for joining me this evening on The Roar for our live coverage of the 2017-18 Big Bash League as the Perth Scorchers got past the Melbourne Renegades.
Hopefully you enjoyed the coverage.
I’ll be back from 10am (AEDT) tomorrow morning for the final day of the fourth Ashes Test.
In terms of BBL action, it’ll be Kishan Badrinath to take you through the Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder tomorrow night from 7:10pm (AEDT).
Bye for now.
10:37pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:37pm | ! Report
MATCH SCORECARD
Innings of: Perth Scorchers
Batting
Bowling
Sundries: 4 (B 1, W 3)
TOTAL: 7/133 (19)
10:32pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:32pm | ! Report
MATCH SCORECARD
INNINGS OF: Melbourne Renegades
Batting
Bowling
Sundries: 10 (LB 9, W 1)
TOTAL: 9/130 (20)
10:29pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:29pm | ! Report
Thoughts on the match Roarers?
10:34pm
Alex said | 10:34pm | ! Report
Scorchers favourites for the title again?
10:38pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:38pm | ! Report
Absolutely. Their bowling is fantastic.
10:40pm
TheCunningLinguistic said | 10:40pm | ! Report
And considering how many first choice players are out?!
12:58am
Ryan H said | 12:58am | ! Report
As usual, Scorchers setting the benchmark
10:25pm
Matthew Pearce said | 10:25pm | ! Report
Stupid shot from Agar almost costing them here, far closer than it needed to be.
A few of those dismissals were pretty unnecessary. They never needed more than six an over, being “unselfish” makes things far more difficult than it needs to be.
10:24pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:24pm | ! Report
Well, that was a dramatic finish, but in the end, the Renegades were at least 15 runs short of what they needed. The Scorchers did their best to make things interesting with some dumb shots and a few run outs, but in the end they get away with it.
Mitchell Johnson was the star with the ball earlier, taking 3 for 13 from his 4, before Michael Klinger held the innings together with 37 and Ashton Turner finished it off with a big six.
Brad Hogg brought the Scorchers back into the game with a few wickets, going for just 16 from his four, but they made some mistakes in the field, and in the end, the better team won.
Scorecards in a moment.
10:44pm
TheCunningLinguistic said | 10:44pm | ! Report
I think that was 3/13 for MJ, Scott.
10:45pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:45pm | ! Report
Yup, you’re right. Been a long day. Fixed now.
11:10pm
TheCunningLinguistic said | 11:10pm | ! Report
Thanks for your coverage, mate- much appreciated!
10:21pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:21pm | ! Report
SIX! Scorchers win!
What a way to bring it up! Richardson misses his spot with a bit of width, Turner backs away and creates some space and then sends the square drive over point for a six!
Ashton Turner is a man on fire. He closes out another game for the Scorchers, who win this one by 3 wickets to remain undefeated.
Over: 19
Perth Scorchers: 7/133
Required score: 131
10:20pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:20pm | ! Report
It’s all happening here! Turner bunts this into the offside and takes off for a quick single. He made it with a direct hit, then they take another on the ricochet.
4 off 7.
Over: 18.5
Perth Scorchers: 7/127
Required score: 131