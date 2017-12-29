BBL Big Bash live scores, blog, highlights: Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers

The Melbourne Renegades have never beaten the Perth Scorchers, but they will never get a better chance than right now. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the Big Bash League from 7:10pm (AEDT).

Melbourne have always struggled against Perth, but they are rated one of the top chances to take out the tournament this year, their squad being the most experienced by a considerable distance.

It has shown in their first two games of the season as they beat both the Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat by seven wickets each.

While Dwayne Bravo – listed at No.6 in both games – hasn’t had the chance to pick up the bat yet, he has been far and away their best player. He leads the tournament for wickets and has total figures of 8 for 55 from eight overs, which is about as good as it gets in T20 cricket.

Add to that the seemingly endless quality of Brad Hogg and the fact that much of their top order – including Cameron White, Tom Cooper and Brad Hodge most notably – appear in good form, this team could be close to unbeatable.

As mentioned though, they have never beaten Perth. The Scorchers have outperformed all expectations to start this season.

They had just nine fit players from their original squad for the season opener, yet somehow still limited the Sydney Sixers to 132 before Ashton Turner led the chase to get there four down.

The more surprising result was their win against glamour club the Melbourne Stars. Despite their opposition’s wall-to-wall talent, the Scorchers managed to defend 142, proving their bowling is a major strength again this season.

While Mitchell Johnson leads the charge, he is receiving plenty of back up from English international David Willey and young quick Jhye Richardson, the pair reducing opposition batting line-ups to rubble and making life a little bit easier for the Scorchers, who are slowly returning to something near a full complement of players.

It’ll still be an uphill battle away from home, but with Michael Klinger still in the side, it adds plenty of strength to the top order. If he and Adam Voges can lead from the front, then there’s no reason the Scorchers can’t go three and zero.

Prediction

In saying that, there are just too many if’s around the Scorchers and their ability to score enough runs. Their bowling has saved them so far, but the experience in the Renegades line-up should ensure they land on a good enough score.

Renegades to remain undefeated.

