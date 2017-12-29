Why is cricket’s non-striker forced to be a second umpire?

When David Malan inside edged the ball onto his pad and was given out LBW early on day 3 of this MCG Test, and decided not to review the decision, some of the blame seemed to fall upon his batting partner, Alastair Cook.
Talk of Cook keeping the reviews for himself, and not helping his partner out with proper advice were being spoken about. Cook was basically being accused of either being selfish or being a poor umpire.
Let’s look at Cook, the umpire.
Last time I looked, Cook’s trousers were white, and not black, which in cricket means he is a player, and not an umpire. But what the game of cricket has done is turn cricket’s non striker into a second umpire. This is simply unfair.
Cook’s job isnt to umpire. It’s not his responsibility to say ‘I think you hit it, or you are outside the line, I think you are not out,’ this is the umpires role, or with DRS in it’s current form, the batsman’s role.
Cricket has allowed this to happen. It has allowed a batsman, in the desperation to not have to walk back to the pavilion, to look for a way out. And almost always when given out LBW, he will talk to his partner, who will help decide his fate. Not fair.
Cricket should not allow this to happen. The non striker’s role in umpiring should be zero. He is out there to bat, not umpire.
So what is the solution?
Either you make the batsman stand his ground and not wander down to the non-striker’s end for a chat. If he thinks he is not out then say so, don’t go asking anyone. If the non striker wants to lend a hand, he can, but it should be discouraged.
By making him stand his ground and decide for himself, the responsibility would have fallen more on Malan, and less so on Cook.
The other solution is to remove the batsman from the equation all together.
Perhaps someone can review all close LBW’s. If the third umpire sees a close LBW shout on TV, he can stop play and review it himself.
All decisions given out on the field would be reviewed automatically. At least this would prevent the batsman getting involved in decisions, and it would leave it totally with the umpires on and off the field.
At the moment the batsman becomes an umpire, and also quite farcically, the non striker is being forced to be a second umpire.
He is not there to umpire, he is there to bat.
Linphoma said | December 29th 2017 @ 5:22am | ! Report
I fail to see why there was emphasis on the non-striker’s part in the two non-referrals. The batsmen is holding the bat. Why can’t he feel the edge? Michael Clarke positing that the modern bat makes it difficult to feel those skinny edges…that doesn’t wash with me.
Beardan said | December 29th 2017 @ 11:08am | ! Report
Absolutely. For Michael Vaughan, and others, to come out and blame Alaistair Cook for ‘being a bad umpire’was farcical and ridiculous.
Not so super said | December 29th 2017 @ 7:09am | ! Report
I’ve missed you Beardan. This would have to be close to the most nonsensical concern ever
Beardan said | December 29th 2017 @ 11:10am | ! Report
Thought I’d have to make a return once i saw a batsman was umpiring…
Not so super said | December 29th 2017 @ 12:45pm | ! Report
The people want more of your brilliance
Beardan said | December 29th 2017 @ 1:00pm | ! Report
I’m starting to understand why you are named ‘not so super’…
paul said | December 29th 2017 @ 9:36am | ! Report
I’m sorry Bearden but this is a storm in a teacup article. I’ve seen well over 50% of referrals made by batsmen without any thought of discussing it with the non-striker.
If the batsman chooses to have a yarn with the non-striker – so what? The non-striker can either offer an opinion or simply say “mate, I have no idea”, in which case the batsman can make up their own mind whether to review or not.
As for Cook being partially to blame for Malan and Vince’s “non-decisions”; me thinks you’v had too much Christmas cheer.
Beardan said | December 29th 2017 @ 11:14am | ! Report
Incorrect. I am focussing on LBW’s and well over 50% of LBW referals the player will ask him partner what he thinks. As the laws have it, there is no drama with the player chatting with the non striker, however he shouldnt and the non strikers role in making decisions should be zero. He isnt there to umpire.
I wasnt blaming Cook, but plenty were. Cricket should leave decisions in the hands of the umpires like it has always been. This idea of a batsman challenging an umpire is sad for sport.
Pope Paul VII said | December 29th 2017 @ 11:44am | ! Report
The Malan one was a dud one let alone the edge, didn’t look out live.
Beardan said | December 29th 2017 @ 11:49am | ! Report
Malan’s bat goes out to point thanks to the inside edge. How he didnt know he hit it only he will (not) know…