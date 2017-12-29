Five takes from Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers

The Strikers beat the Sixers by six runs at The SCG last night to make it two wins from two to start BBL07. Here are my five main takeaways.

1. Strikers hold their nerve to go two from two

The Adelaide Strikers made it back-to-back victories to their start of BBL07 last night with a tense six-run victory over the Sydney Sixers at the SCG last night.

The Strikers defended a solid score of 3/167 from their 20 overs, with only a late rush from Steven O’Keefe (28) and Ben Dwarshuis (15) ensuring a tense final over, with Michael Neser denying the 16 runs the Sixers required for victory. Neser landed four fantastic yorkers to snuff out the Sixers chances after his first ball had sailed into the crowd for six.

Earlier in the night the Strikers’ Alex Carey once again relished his new role of opening batsman, carrying his bat throughout the innings and scoring 83 from 59 balls. Carey was well supported by a late cameo from Jonathan Wells (33 from 19).

The loss puts the Sixers at 0-3, and they have a long road back if they want to make it to the finals this season.

2. Carey is adapting well to opening

Alex Carey put his name up in lights again last night with a man of the match performance in the Strikers’ win. His 83 from 59 balls backed up his 44 from 26 balls against the Thunder, as Carey has made a seamless transition to opening the batting.

Carey has a strong leg side game, picking up the ball and managing four sixes in the midwicket region already this season. I have been impressed by his busy nature at the crease, and he has looked equally adept batting against pace as spin.

Carey also took a spectacular one-handed keeper’s catch to get rid of Sixers danger man Nic Maddinson. Carey’s name was mentioned as a shock contender for the Ashes Tests this year, and more performances like this will put him firmly in the frame as number two behind Tim Paine.

3. Sixers shake things up at the selection table

The Sixers shook things up last night, dropping experienced players Doug Bollinger and Peter Nevill and not bowling veteran left-arm orthodox spinner Steven O’Keefe.

Both Bollinger and Neville had struggled in T20 cricket in the past 12 months, and I wouldn’t expect them to be rushed back into the side given their replacements performed reasonably well.

Ben Dwarshuis was expensive at 2/41-4 but was given the tough job of bowling in both the powerplay and at the death, with the left-handers targeting the short leg boundary against him.

Sam Billings provided a couple of really silky moments with the gloves as he showed off his all-round talents. Captain Moises Henriques was forced out of the game with illness, which led to Johan Botha taking the reins. Botha raised eyebrows by not bowling Stephen O’Keefe, yet giving both himself and Will Somerville four overs each.

4. Sixers imports are failing to deliver

Many people are calling for changes to the Sixers batting line-up given their limp display at the top of the order. However, they have the best players there and it’s simply a case of their best batsmen under delivering and lacking in confidence.

Both Jason Roy and Sam Billings have been big disappointments, with Roy scoring 42 runs from three innings and Billings managing just 40. Both were out in limp fashion last night, with Roy spooning a simple catch to midoff, while Billings ran past a full toss from Rashid Khan with a ball he would usually hit in his sleep.

Nic Maddinson was also out to a nothing shot for a duck trying to run the ball down to third man. Johan Botha is really struggling with the bat and, despite scoring 25, his strike rate is not up to standard at the moment. I would be batting him a lot further down the order.

5. Khan fires again for the Strikers

While the Sixers overseas imports continue to flounder, Rashid Khan has proved his weight in gold in just two games in Strikers colours. The leg spinner from Afghanistan managed 2/22 last night, the exact same figures for the second game running, picking up two key wickets while going for less than six runs per over.

Khan is your typical modern-day T20 leg spinner in many ways, bowling fast and flat with a run up full of energy. Where Khan excels is in his variations, which are very hard to read, with his wrist positions for his wrong un and sliders looking very similar to his regular leg break.

Khan clean bowled Sam Billings before picking up the crucial wicket of half-century maker Jordan Silk as he chopped one on to his stumps with a ball that cramped him for room and rushed on to him.