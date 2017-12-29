It does matter, to say otherwise is wrong

While sat in a deserted office, the consequence of using all your holiday allocation before the Christmas period, and having an idle perusal of the reaction to day three at the MCG in the hope of dreaming up some inspiration for a column, these three sentences stood out.
‘You will hear certain people grousing, from certain sheltered quarters, that none of this really mattered, because the series is already over. This is a bit like saying there is no point reading Twelfth Night because Shakespeare is dead. Under no circumstances listen to them.’
The Independent’s excellent sportswriter Jonathan Liew was the author, the comment forming part of his match report which naturally revolved around Alastair Cook’s outstanding double century.
Forget, just for a second, about Cook’s effort and pay attention to the first line of the paragraph about the attitude of some who fail to see any relevance to a contest that occurs once the spoils have been taken.
It’s an interesting conundrum because, if you want to look at everything in a literal manner and through a very narrow lens of the series score being the only barometer then no, it doesn’t mean anything.
But there is always a bigger picture to view and to take such an opinion is churlish at best and downright ignorant at worst.
I’m pretty sure David Warner was bothered when he reached three figures on the opening day; Tom Curran won’t forget his Test debut in a hurry; Jackson Bird might beg to differ on any perceived lack of importance if his comeback proves to be short-lived; today it’ll mean something to Cameron Bancroft who could do with some second innings runs if he’s to avoid emulating George Bailey’s one Ashes series and out.
I could go on.
In a nutshell, it does matter, as Liew pointed out, and from an English perspective you only have to think back four years to see why. The 5-0 hiding incorporated the end of careers both in an immediate sense and in the aftermath and if nothing else that gives relevance.
Which, rather aptly, brings us to back to Cook. Many a judge before Melbourne had, if not already written, had been loading up the ink well in order to pen his international cricketing obituary.
A lack of desire, an end to his hunger, a technique shot to pieces, a series too far; it was all there and while some of it was justified – any sportsman at that level is prone to criticism especially when they aren’t producing – plenty of it was badly misguided.
In excess of 11,000 Test runs, more than 30 centuries and, as seems to have been forgotten, just a few innings since a double hundred, should have provided a bit of insurance against the doubters but that isn’t the way it works.
If you’re out there you’re a target and heading into England’s reply Cook was very much in the proverbial sights. Another low score and the clamour for the end would’ve gone up a significant notch and the pressure increased the next time it was his turn to bat. There is the relevance.
And please don’t come with the argument of ‘he didn’t do it when it mattered’ as this offers scant credit to the Australians whose job, as is always the case in a sporting match-up, is to prevent the opposition from performing – a job which they have done very effectively.
How long Cook intends to keep playing is a matter for another time because, on this evidence, he still has plenty to offer and England, lost series or not, are hardly in a position to jettison one of the few world-class players they possess.
To conclude, one of the best passages of cricket I’ve watched down the years was Steve Waugh reaching a century from the final ball of the day in the fifth Ashes Test at the SCG in January 2003.
A man under intense pressure, despite all he had achieved, showing that there was still fire in the belly and a desire to keep doing what he did best. It was easy to forget that Australia were 4-0 up at the time
So it didn’t really count, did it?
December 29th 2017 @ 6:45am
riddler said | December 29th 2017 @ 6:45am | ! Report
cheers alec..
your brother and vaughan did a very good interview with cook on bt after play this morning.. well worth a watch for anyone a fan of sport and humility..
more class from someone who had just broken so many records i have not seen in over 30 years of loving cricket..
December 29th 2017 @ 7:33am
Richard Islip said | December 29th 2017 @ 7:33am | ! Report
It is a DEAD rubber, very dead.
Three nothing, ” when it counted”, to the Aussies.
But this is the English media. Write the 4th test up like YOU had won the Ashes.
Just like rugby. You come within a point or 12 of the All Blacks, and suddenly it is The English with the best side for the past 50 years.
Well done Australia.
December 29th 2017 @ 12:09pm
ozinsa said | December 29th 2017 @ 12:09pm | ! Report
I really don’t think that happened. Cook was lauded for a fine innings when his place in the team was in question. Seems fair to me.
The series was decided but a significant part of the global cricket calendar took place in front of 80k people. It matters.
December 29th 2017 @ 8:07am
Kangajets said | December 29th 2017 @ 8:07am | ! Report
It matters a little bit , but not a lot
Too little , too late
December 29th 2017 @ 9:01am
John said | December 29th 2017 @ 9:01am | ! Report
It matters to the individuals but to the general public the series is over.
December 29th 2017 @ 9:19am
paul said | December 29th 2017 @ 9:19am | ! Report
I think your article highlights the importance of each Test as an individual contest Alec, versus the importance of this and the next Test in terms of winning the Ashes.
I assume there’s not a player on either side who would not welcome the chance of making a big hundred, taking a swag of wickets or doing something spectacular in the field, because they all have pride in playing for their country. Sth Africa just beat Zimbabwe in 2 days but I’m sure the guys on both sides who did well, will take great pride from their accomplishments.
It safe to say England will be having a red hot go at trying to win this Test while Australia will be hell bent on stopping them. In terms of the contest, the next couple of days should provide great viewing.
December 29th 2017 @ 9:35am
Oingo Boingo said | December 29th 2017 @ 9:35am | ! Report
I think people tend to write it off due to thinking that the Aussies would have had a bit more spark had the series still been on the line, and I for one would agree .
But of course it means plenty to Cook and the Barmy Army .
Cook has been a magnificent asset for the Poms over the years and should be treated with respect. Spending almost two days at the crease and in the process breaking a number of records held by some of the games finest shouldn’t be cheapened.
As far as the travelling gaggle of beer swilling, trumpet playing , vocal lads in the stands goes , I’m sure they don’t look on this as a waste of their time either.
5 zip looked like a given before this test and that could still happen , but , I’m sure Steve Smith and his teammates won’t be held in high regard if they get a spanking and reply with ” we’ll it didn’t really matter did it , the series was over anyway”.