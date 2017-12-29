Melbourne Rengades vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash preview and prediction

Two undefeated teams go head to head as the Melbourne Renegades host the Perth Scorchers at Etihad Stadium.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers at Etihad Stadium

Head-to-head: Perth Scorchers 6, Melbourne Renegades 0

Last five: Perth Scorchers 5, Melbourne Renegades 0 Melbourne Renegades 13-man squad

Aaron Finch (C), Dwayne Bravo, Tom Cooper, Marcus Harris, Brad Hodge, Brad Hogg, Jon Holland, Tim Ludeman+, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Richardson, Chris Tremain, Cameron White, Jack Wildermuth Perth Scorchers 13-man squad

Adam Voges (c), Ashton Agar, Will Bosisio, Hilton Cartwright, Tim David, Michael Klinger, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Johnson, James Muirhead, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, David Willey

The Scorchers were written off by many coming into this series, with a raft of injured and unavailable senior players, however have brushed aside both the Sixers and Stars to show they remain a force to be reckoned with this season.

While the Scorchers have managed a couple of relatively narrow victories, the Renegades have been dominant, beating both the Hurricanes and the Heat by seven wickets to lead the competition after two rounds.

Big batting battle – Hilton Cartwright vs Cameron White

The man they call the Bear looks in career best form at the moment as he has coasted to two half centuries in the Renegades first two games to press his claims for a return to white ball cricket for Australia.

Hilton Cartwright couldn’t crack a game for the Scorchers last year, however with both Marsh brothers and Michael Klinger missing he has stepped into the No.3 role.

Cartwright played a composed innings of 58 from 53 balls to steady the ship for the Scorchers after they had slumped to 3/8 inside the first four overs against the Stars.

Big bowling battle – Jake Wildermuth vs Andrew Tye

I have gone for a young gun here up against an experienced pro. Jake Wildermuth was outstanding against the Brisbane Heat, claiming 3/16 off his 4 overs, whilst Andrew Tye is the hottest bowler in the BBL right now having claimed the amazing figures of 5/23 and 4/21 in his opening two games.

Tye has an amazing nine wickets at an average under 9. Tye has been outstanding in both the bowling Powerplay up front, and deadly at the death with his variations and nailing of his yorkers.

Ground dynamic – Eithad Stadium

Etihad Stadium wasn’t the greatest batting surface in the opening round with the drop-in wicket driving slow and a bit two-paced when the Renegades hosted the Heat last Saturday.

I think the side batting first will be very competitive with a score of around 160, which is probably 10-15 runs lower than other grounds around the country.

The Prophet’s pick (5-4) – Melbourne Renegades

“It’s dangerous tipping against Perth but the Gades are firing and have a class edge on paper. 5-5 would stink so I get a W tonight.”

The Prophet’s 10-unit bank (Running Tally is -21 Units)

3 Units on Aaron Finch to Score 25+ Runs at $1.80

2.5 Units on Hilton Cartwright to score 25+ runs at $2

2 Units on the Renegades by 1-20 runs or 1-4 wickets at $5.50

1.5 Units on Kane Richardson most wickets for the Renegades at $5

1 Unit on Voges/Willey high bat/bowler double for Scorchers at $33