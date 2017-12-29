The Roar’s A-League expert tips and predictions: Round 13

There is a reason why we all love writing for, and interacting with, The Roar. That reason being, the voice of the crowd.

The depth of knowledge of the millions of people who visit the site each month has never been more on show that in this year’s A-League tipping, as the crowd has joined the lead with Daniel Jeffrey.

It was a strong week for all tipsters with Adelaide and Victory proving to be my downfall after picking the first three winners.

Good luck this week and don’t forget to insert your tips into the sheet below to have your say. Here is how the experts see things this week.

Mike Tuckerman

Victory, Adelaide, Sydney FC, Central Coast, draw

Could the A-League be any tougher to predict? I knew I was off to a flying start last weekend when Brisbane Roar conceded a second goal within the space of 90 seconds!

I can’t pretend this week will be any easier to tip, though I would like to close the gap on Dan Jeffrey. I reckon last week’s derby win over City might just kick-start Melbourne Victory’s season, and they’ll take all three points off surprise high fliers Newcastle Jets at AAMI Park.

Adelaide United should prove too strong for injury-hit Brisbane Roar at Coopers Stadium, while Sydney FC should claim another win against Perth Glory at home – although the visitors remain one of the league’s more unpredictable outfits.

The Central Coast Mariners should claim another home win against the Wellington Phoenix in a New Year’s Eve fixture the hosts are always more than up for, while Western Sydney Wanderers will simply have to respond with some sort of performance against Melbourne City lest new coach Josep Gombau is handed an early exit. Expect that one to finish in a draw.

Stuart Thomas

Newcastle, Adelaide, Sydney, Central Coast, City

The weekend starts with a tough match as the Victory host Newcastle at AAMI Park. Home ground may count here, however, I am tipping the Jets to continue their run, with sky high confidence after their thumping win over the Wanderers last week.

Adelaide will account for Brisbane at home late Saturday afternoon and continue to be the most unappreciated Club in discussions around title contention. Brisbane look a rabble at time and I can’t see them turning this around.

Sydney’s record against Perth in recent years is astonishing, having put numerous goals through them on regular occasions. Saturday night at Allianz should be no different and despite Perth playing well and coming off a win, the Sky Blues will get the job done once again.

The Mariners and the Phoenix do battle in an intriguing clash at Gosford on New Year’s Eve. This is a tough one to gauge and the Phoenix have been anything but impressive. The Mariners were decent against Adelaide last week yet need to start finding the back of the net. With no confidence at all, I tip Central Coast.

Melbourne City will beat the Wanderers on Monday an ANZ and let’s just hope the home fans turn up and avoid another embarrassing crowd. It would be tough to pick the home team after their recent form and City need to use this game to re-ignite their season.

Daniel Jeffrey

Newcastle, Adelaide, Sydney, Central Coast, Draw

The Victory finally find themselves in the right half of the ladder, but they’re going up against a side who’ve been there all year. Making the trip to face Melbourne in their backyard is rarely easy, but Newcastle are in good enough form to come back to the Hunter with all three points.

Brisbane travelling to face Adelaide on the Reds’ home track? Can’t see much hope for the Roar here, whose capitulation last round saw their season go from bad to worse.

I’ve similarly few doubts about the following game. Perth have been so-so throughout the year, while Sydney have been, well, Sydney. As was the case this time last year, the Sky Blues are the clear championship favourites, and they should have few troubles against the Glory.

Central Coast have fallen from the top four awfully quickly, but they have the perfect chance to arrest their run of three straight losses against a Wellington side that seems set to claim this season’s wooden spoon. The Mariners should cruise home on New Year’s Eve.

Hard to pick this last game of the round. The Wanderers under Josep Gombau have been thoroughly uninspiring, but there are justified concerns around Melbourne City’s ability to score after they failed to hit the back of the net in the absence of all their recognised strikers against the Victory.

With a fit front man, Warren Joyce’s men wouldn’t have much trouble against Western Sydney, but they could well have to settle for a draw this time around.

Alan Kearney

Victory, Draw, Sydney, Central Coast, Draw

Victory are fresh off the back of a last minute winner in the Melbourne Derby and Newcastle Jets continued their fine form dismantling the Wanderers 4-0.

This is the game of the round for me, Victory managed to put back to back wins together last week for the first time this season and were impressive against City dominating possession and another win here would position them firmly in the top six.

The Jets seem to be the only team capable of staying within touching distance of Sydney at the top and they have been the most enjoyable to watch for me this season. Victory will see this an opportunity to show that they are still a force to be reckoned with and I can see them just getting over the line in this one.

Are Victory back?? Let’s wait and see…

It has been a real struggle for the Roar this season and their record against Adelaide in recent times would suggest their poor form against the Reds will continue, Adelaide have won four and drawn one of the last five meetings between the two sides.

Adelaide had a good win over Central Coast and Ryan Kitto continued his rich vein of form scoring the deciding goal in the game. He could prove to be the difference in this game. The one factor that could swing this game in Brisbane’s favour is that the Reds only played four days ago and Roar will certainly be coming into this a lot fresher having played last on the 21st giving them nine days between games.

I’m sitting on the fence here with this game and feel it will end in a draw.

Sydney’s form is on another level to the rest of the league and you just feel they can’t be stopped. They might not play the expansive football that Man City are producing in the EPL but the way in which they are swatting teams aside and getting results certainly reminds me of the team from the blue half of Manchester.

It has been total domination from both at the moment and I can’t see Perth standing in the Sky Blues way in this game. Even though Perth picked up a second win on the spin, Sydney will prove too much for the away side.

The Mariners and The Nix are in horrible form at the moment, both will see this as an opportunity to pick up some valuable points. Paul Okon’s team have fallen off the wagon in the last three weeks after showing glimpses that they have turned the corner. They still play a decent brand of football but the lapses of concentration that have plagued his side in recent times seem to have crept back.

Wellington are a side playing with a complete lack of confidence and look like a team that is rooted to the foot of the table. The Mariners should get the win here and I will back them, but only just.

The last game of the round I feel is a must win for both clubs. City have been stuttering lately and need a win to keep the pressure off, they have lost back to back games and have lost touch with the top two and will be nervously looking over their shoulder at the teams beneath them.

Josep Gombau has endured a difficult start to life in the WSW hot seat and I was not expecting his side to be playing so badly under his leadership. He is definitely a man under pressure so early in his reign and a loss here will put him further under the microscope. It’s a hard one to pick and I think both teams will be desperate not to lose so I am going with a draw.

Round 13 Mike Stuart Daniel Alan The Crowd MVC vs NEW MVC NEW NEW MVC ? ADE vs BRI ADE ADE ADE DRAW ? SYD vs PER SYD SYD SYD SYD ? CCM vs WEL CCM CCM CCM CCM ? WSW vs MCY DRAW MCY DRAW DRAW ? Last week 3 3 4 4 4 Previous Total 24 17 24 20 24 New Total 27 20 28 24 28