Rugby’s Top 10 influencers of 2017

There’s a buzz word in the marketing world for those with the ability to shape the opinions, actions and buying habits of others. They’re called ‘Influencers’.
Who have been the influencers in the world of rugby in 2017?
This year has been another dramatic one for rugby, with the Women’s Rugby World Cup, the British and Irish Lions Tour of New Zealand, the Six Nations and the World Sevens Series driving global interest in rugby union to unprecedented levels.
We’ve taken a look back over the year, and compiled a list of who we think were rugby’s top ten influencers.
10. Sonny Bill Williams, New Zealand
Williams was never far from the headlines again this year. His red card in the second Lions Test was the turning point in a highly-charged and controversial series. The shoulder charge on Lions wing Anthony Watson led to a four-week suspension.
He returned for the Rugby Championship, where his form was, at times, sublime. Off the field, his massive social media following will always ensure that he is among rugby’s top influencers.
9. Joy Neville, Ireland
Neville, a former Irish women’s rugby international, made history by becoming the first woman to referee a men’s professional match (Bath v Bristol). She officiated the final of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2017 in Belfast (New Zealand v England), and has also refereed a full men’s international match (Norway v Denmark) in the European Nations Cup.
She also became the first woman to officiate a men’s European club fixture – Bordeaux-Begles (France) v Enisei STM (Russia). She was named World Rugby Referee of the Year at the 2017 World Rugby awards in Monaco. Her achievements are pioneering, and will inspire many women, and men, to follow in her footsteps, and take up the whistle.
8. Perry Baker, USA
Perry Baker was named 2017 World Sevens Player at the World Rugby awards. The 31-year-old flyer from Florida scored some scintillating tries out wide for the USA 7s team.
With ball in hand, and in space, he is uncatchable. Rugby’s growth rate in America is impressive, and looks set to continue next year with the inaugural Major League Rugby competition, to be broadcast across America on CBS sports.
Baker (along with others) are at the forefront of this massive opportunity for rugby, and as a consequence, he is one of our influencers of 2017.
7. Beauden Barrett, New Zealand
The man is a points-scoring, award-winning machine. 2017 was another year in which he delivered for the rugby-loving public of New Zealand. Not much more needs to be said about him.
6. Portia Woodman, New Zealand
Winner of the Women’s Player of the Year Award, Woodman was unstoppable at the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup in Ireland, where she scored a bucket-load of tries, including four in the semi-final against 1991 Champions, the USA.
Her exploits have won her a clutch of awards, both in New Zealand and internationally. She is, for the moment, the face of women’s rugby, and as such has the platform to inspire others into the sport.
5. Steve Hansen, New Zealand
Despite a less-than-perfect season, the All Blacks remain comfortably at the top of the World Rugby rankings. Hansen has truly cemented himself in the affections of All Blacks fans, a position which he has had to work hard to get.
We saw a different, charming, side to him this year, when he took part in the quirky ‘Don’t Lose Your Biscuit’ marketing campaign for food giant Arnotts. The All Blacks are one of world sport’s premier teams, and, ex officio, the coach of them is one of the rugby world’s top influencers.
4. Bill Pulver, Australia
Pulver may be leaving Rugby Australia, but he has had to make some monumental decisions this year. These decisions will have a major bearing on the fate of rugby in Australia for many years, and for this reason he makes our influencers list.
The axing of the Western Force was the toughest call any rugby CEO has had to make in a long time. He deserves credit for remaining dignified under intense pressure.
His decision to quit will have ramifications beyond the norm. His replacement, Raelene Castle, is not a paid-up member of the private schoolboys brigade. Expect the operation of Rugby Australia to be very different under her leadership.
3. Eddie Jones, England
The former Wallaby coach continues to work wonders with England, losing only one match of 23 in charge so far. He guided England to a consecutive Six Nations Championship this year, followed by an impressive 2-0 series win in Argentina with most of his front-line players out of contention on Lions duty.
Rugby is booming in England, and much of this is tied to the success of the national team, for which Jones can take a lot of the credit.
2. Bill Beaumont, England
Beaumont, Chairman of World Rugby, comes in at second on our influencer’s list. Rugby’s global growth is continuing at a remarkable rate. The sums of money being invested in the development of the sport in all corners of the globe are substantial.
There was some controversy when World Rugby awarded France hosting rights to the Rugby World Cup 2023 over South Africa, but the decision was in fact a good one for rugby – it showed the World Rugby Council will not simply rubber-stamp the recommendations of a stale, bureaucratic report. As chairman of the governing body of rugby, he is, ex officio, a major influencer.
1. Warren Gatland, Wales
Gatland has been a walking headline all year. In a Lions series which captivated the imagination of millions, at the centre of it all was this bloke from Hamilton.
His comments evoked every emotion possible: from disgust (by threatening to reveal dirt on some All Blacks), to joy (for Lions fans), to scorn (revealing how he ‘hated’ the Lions tour). His book, released earlier this month, In the Line of Fire has been widely praised for its candid, honest look behind the scenes of the series. Love him or hate him, there’s no denying Warren Gatland has made a significant contribution to what has been a remarkable year for world rugby.
Honourable mentions: Maro Itoje (England), Reiko Ioane (New Zealand), Kieran Read (Captain, New Zealand), Augustine Pichot (World Rugby Vice-Chairman, Argentina), Michael Cheika (Coach, Australia), Gregor Townsend (Coach, Scotland).
December 29th 2017 @ 4:47am
Harry Jones said | December 29th 2017 @ 4:47am | ! Report
Thanks, RR.
I nominate Philip Browne, the Chief Executive of IRFU since 1998, for the professionalism and effectiveness of his efforts. Other CEOs should copy him.
Joe Schmidt for teaching and creating a template for rugby success in Ireland, despite smallish player ranks. Other coaches are trying to copy him.
And CJ Stander, as an emblem of a larger trend: an undersized Saffa who became a Lion and a mainstay of Munster and Ireland. A lot of young players will copy him.
December 29th 2017 @ 9:56am
hello said | December 29th 2017 @ 9:56am | ! Report
Agree Harry
Ireland have really been putting together a good all round program for rugby – Aus should take notice especially
December 29th 2017 @ 10:37am
Rebellion said | December 29th 2017 @ 10:37am | ! Report
Vern Cotter, then the current team of Gregor Townsend & Matt Taylor supported by John Barclay’s breakdown prowess for turning the Scottish team into a force to be reckoned with
Next year’s 6 nations is going to be an absolute cracker
December 29th 2017 @ 11:48am
Bakkies said | December 29th 2017 @ 11:48am | ! Report
Cotter had players to work with due to the skills development and playing style implemented by Townsend and Sean Lineen at Glasgow. This improved their try scoring tally out of sight which has been a problem for a long while in Scottish Rugby. Both coaches also increased the profile of the game in Glasgow and attracted a new fan base.
The current improvement with the national team wouldn’t have happened if that didn’t occur at Glasgow due to the fact of Edinburgh one of the few playing hotbeds in Scottish Rugby is a shambles.
December 29th 2017 @ 12:27pm
Poth Ale said | December 29th 2017 @ 12:27pm | ! Report
Agreed. The Scottish turnaround has been highly instructive in what domestic talents and skills can achieve at management and coaching level. And their player development programme is starting to show some green shoots.
December 29th 2017 @ 12:57pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | December 29th 2017 @ 12:57pm | ! Report
As amazing as Scotlands turnaround is, I can still forsee dips in the future. They are very dependent on imported players and to operate the core of the national team from only two pro teams is tricky.
Irelands foundation, that looks more and more like a carbon copy of NZR’s structure, promises a lot more sustained performances I believe.
December 29th 2017 @ 1:16pm
Poth Ale said | December 29th 2017 @ 1:16pm | ! Report
Hi Neutral – In what way do you think Ireland’s foundation looks like a carbon copy of NZ’s structure?
And why do you think it promises a lot more sustained performances?
December 29th 2017 @ 1:38pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | December 29th 2017 @ 1:38pm | ! Report
Both countries provinces/franchises are owned by their respective Unions with NZ franchises receiving some private investment while Ireland’s provinces don’t receive any
Because their Unions are in complete control this allows them to centrally contract all of their players, therefore, managing thing’s like Player Welfare and restricting the number of foreigners allowed to play for the provinces they can also influence the player development pathway which gives young players a high standard of coaching in each of the provinces academies.I could go on….but I think you know all about this already
And why do you think it promises a lot more sustained performances?
It guarantees a certain standard over time. NZ current dominance and SH recent dominance confirms it. Rightly managed and funded it is the most effective way/system.
December 29th 2017 @ 12:20pm
Rugby Republik said | December 29th 2017 @ 12:20pm | ! Report
The Calcutta Cup can’t come soon enough!
December 29th 2017 @ 12:08pm
Poth Ale said | December 29th 2017 @ 12:08pm | ! Report
I’d actually nominate David Nucifora ahead of Joe Schmidt in his role as Performance Director in Irish Rugby. He is driving the age-grade/sub academy/academy programme pathway that is feeding the four Irish provinces. Jordan Larmour the 20-year old Leinster 15 who scored the stunning 60m try in the Munster-Leinster inter pro derby at the weekend just wouldn’t have been involved 4-5 years ago under the old system.
And on a more personal note, my huge sympathies go to him and his family for their tragic loss just before Xmas – a terrible pain to bear.
December 29th 2017 @ 7:04am
Not so super said | December 29th 2017 @ 7:04am | ! Report
A Usa sevens player? Keep dreaming
December 29th 2017 @ 8:25am
Rugby Republik said | December 29th 2017 @ 8:25am | ! Report
Not just a USA sevens player, but actually the top sevens player in the world this year. There’s a reason he won the award you know
December 29th 2017 @ 9:28am
Taylorman said | December 29th 2017 @ 9:28am | ! Report
Agree, plus the sport needs ‘influence’ by those not from the mainstream 15’s to generate wider interest. Its great seeing a wider range of players in action.
On that, itll be interesting if Sevens were to take off professionally at levels that match 15’s and the priority it gets given by NZ, Oz etc. If Sevens becomes a better option financially thats changes the landscape completely.
December 29th 2017 @ 10:18am
PeterK said | December 29th 2017 @ 10:18am | ! Report
with sevens being an olympic sport far more women get paid playing sevens than xv’s , and even in countries that pay womens xv they get paid less than the sevens players (aust and nz).
England may be the exception and pay the womens xv’s more than their sevens.
December 29th 2017 @ 7:16am
Kia Kaha said | December 29th 2017 @ 7:16am | ! Report
Good work on your first post and nice topic.
My favourite attempt at influencing was Michael Cheika after responding to the Israel Folau collar / hair pull.
‘You’ve got to watch the vision.’
Actually, i think you need to watch your own vision, Michael. It seems to be failing you.
December 29th 2017 @ 8:06am
bluffboy said | December 29th 2017 @ 8:06am | ! Report
Happy News to all.
I think your right KK , it is a good topic, plenty to agree/disagree.
What maybe needed is a pole.
My nomination – Phil Kearns
He has shown the world disabilities are no obstruction in rugby.
It can be played and commentated with just eye………..
December 29th 2017 @ 7:27am
English twizz said | December 29th 2017 @ 7:27am | ! Report
Super mario itoje the biggest name in rugby the most marketable in the world
December 29th 2017 @ 8:08am
Rhys Bosley said | December 29th 2017 @ 8:08am | ! Report
He is a menace and a World Cup winner with a bit of luck going England’s way.
December 29th 2017 @ 9:30am
Taylorman said | December 29th 2017 @ 9:30am | ! Report
Most marketable? Really?
December 29th 2017 @ 10:40am
Rebellion said | December 29th 2017 @ 10:40am | ! Report
Itoje has been the best player in the world this year, like Beauden Barrett was last year, David Pocock was in 2015 and Brodie Retallick before him in 2014
December 29th 2017 @ 11:02am
Rhys Bosley said | December 29th 2017 @ 11:02am | ! Report
Marketable attributes for a rugby player in 2017.
Outstanding player – check
Physically spectacular – check
Socially and politically informed – check
Minority background demonstrates rugby’s inclusiveness – check
I can’t think of another player that has all that other than Itoje, he is like Pocock but better.
December 29th 2017 @ 1:17pm
English twizz said | December 29th 2017 @ 1:17pm | ! Report
Will put
December 29th 2017 @ 8:54am
Machooka said | December 29th 2017 @ 8:54am | ! Report
Nice read RR… and congrats on your first published article here on da ROAR.
Ummm… for human headlines wouldn’t Cheika crack a mention?
Nothing parochial on my part but… 😉
December 29th 2017 @ 11:31am
Rhys Bosley said | December 29th 2017 @ 11:31am | ! Report
Cheika certainly influences me to be embarrassed.
December 29th 2017 @ 12:25pm
Rugby Republik said | December 29th 2017 @ 12:25pm | ! Report
Thanks for the compliment Machooka! Cheika was certainly up there, and made our ‘honourable mentions’ list, but was maybe just one good result away from making the top 10. We look forward to watching his antics in action next year!
December 29th 2017 @ 11:13am
Philip O'Donovan said | December 29th 2017 @ 11:13am | ! Report
How can you possible mention Michael Cheika who has only stood out for his penchant to vulgarity.