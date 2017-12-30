2018 Brisbane International live stream: When does the tournament start? Dates, venue, players, broadcast information

The Australian summer of tennis continues to heat up, with the Brisbane International getting underway on Sunday, December 31. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to streaming the tournament online and watching it on TV.
The tournament will conclude on Sunday, January 7 with the men’s final and is being played at the Queensland Tennis Centre with the main matches on its centre court – the Pat Rafter Arena.
The Brisbane International is the first ATP and WTA tournament of the year, attracting some of the best players from around the world as they ramp up preparations for the Australian Open.
How to watch the tournament on TV
The tournament will be broadcast exclusively by the Seven Network. They will have coverage of all eight competition days on 7TWO.
7TWO can be found on Channel 72 for digital users or 127 for Foxtel users.
Their coverage will include the biggest matches of each day. These would normally be matches played on Pat Rafter Arena, but could also include Australians on outside courts.
How to live stream the tournament online
The tournament can be live streamed through any of Seven’s stremaing apps. If you are looking to watch it on a desktop or laptop, then you will need to use the 7tennis website. This is free to use and allows you to stream every match which is on a court with TV coverage facilities equiped.
If you are looking to stream from a mobile or tablet device, you will need to download an app in the same name from either the apple or google play store, depending on your device. Again, this is free to use.
Which players are coming?
Men
Unfortunately, world No.1 Rafael Nadal had to pull out of the tournament, but former world No.1 Andy Murray will play.. They are joined by Australian Nick Kyrgios and defending champion Grigor Dimitrov on the men’s side.
|Player
|Nation
|ATP rank
|Andy Murray
|Great Britain
|3
|Grigor Dimitrov
|Bulgaria
|16
|Nick Kyrgios
|Australia
|21
|Kei Nishikori
|Japan
|22
|Milos Raonic
|Canada
|24
|Gilles Muller
|Luxembourg
|25
|Diego Schwartzman
|Argentina
|26
|Damir Dzumhur
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|30
|Mischa Zverev
|Germany
|33
|Alexandr Dolgopolov
|Ukraine
|38
|Steve Johnson
|USA
|44
|Ryan Harrison
|USA
|47
|Kyle Edmund
|Great Britain
|50
|Denis Shapovalov
|Canada
|51
|Leonardo Mayer
|Argentina
|52
|Jared Donaldson
|USA
|54
|Denis Istomin
|Uzbekistan
|56
|Hyeon Chung
|South Korea
|59
|Horacio Zeballos
|Argentina
|66
|Federico Delbonis
|Argentina
|68
|Matthew Ebden
|Australia
|76
|Jordan Thompson (WC)
|Australia
|94
|John Millman (WC)
|Australia
|128
|Alex De Minaur (WC)
|Australia
|208
|Qualifier
|TBC
|TBC
|Qualifier
|TBC
|TBC
|Qualifier
|TBC
|TBC
|Qualifier
|TBC
|TBC
Note – rank as of December 20
Women
Garbine Muguruza and Karolina Pliskova headline the field, while Australians Ashleigh Barty and Samantha Stosur will look to get their seasons off to strong starts.
|Player
|Nation
|WTA rank
|Garbine Muguruza
|Spain
|2
|Karolina Pliskova
|Czech Republic
|4
|Elina Svitolina
|Ukraine
|6
|Caroline Garcia
|France
|8
|Johanna Konta
|Great Britain
|9
|Kristina Mladenovic
|France
|11
|Sloane Stephens
|USA
|13
|Anastasija Sevastova
|Latvia
|16
|Ashleigh Barty
|Australia
|17
|Elina Vesnina
|Russia
|18
|Madison Keys
|USA
|19
|Magdalena Rybarikova
|Slovakia
|20
|Daria Kasatkina
|Russia
|24
|Petra Kvitova
|Czech Republic
|29
|Kiki Bertens
|Netherlands
|31
|Mirjana Lucic-Baroni
|Croatia
|32
|Anett Kontaveit
|Estonia
|34
|Sorana Cristea
|Romania
|37
|Alize Cornet
|France
|38
|Carla Suarez Navarro
|Spain
|40
|Samantha Stosur
|Australia
|41
|Lesia Tsurenko
|Ukraine
|42
|Destanee Aiava (WC)
|Australia
|154
|Ajla Tomljanovic (WC)
|Australia
|118
|Qualifier
|TBC
|TBC
|Qualifier
|TBC
|TBC
|Qualifier
|TBC
|TBC
|Qualifier
|TBC
|TBC
Note – rank as of December 20
Tournament schedule
|Day
|Session
|Start time (AEDT)
|Matches
|1 – Sunday Dec 31
|Day
|2:00 PM
|First round
|2 – Monday Jan 1
|Day
|12:00 PM
|First round
|2 – Monday Jan 1
|Night
|8:00 PM
|First round
|3 – Tuesday Jan 2
|Day
|12:00 PM
|First round
|3 – Tuesday Jan 2
|Night
|8:00 PM
|First round
|4 – Wednesday Jan 3
|Day
|12:00 PM
|Second round
|4 – Wednesday Jan 3
|Night
|8:00 PM
|Second round
|5 – Thursday Jan 4
|Day
|12:00 PM
|Men’s second round, women’s quarter-finals
|5 – Thursday Jan 4
|Night
|8:00 PM
|Men’s second round, women’s quarter-finals
|6 – Friday Jan 5
|Day
|12:00 PM
|Men’s quarter-finals, Women’s semi-finals
|6 – Friday Jan 5
|Night
|8:00 PM
|Men’s quarter-finals, Women’s semi-finals
|7 – Saturday Jan 6
|Day
|12:30 PM
|Men’s semi-finals
|7 – Saturday Jan 6
|Night
|8:00 PM
|Women’s final
|8 – Sunday Jan 7
|Night
|7:30 PM
|Men’s final