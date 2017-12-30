 

2018 Brisbane International live stream: When does the tournament start? Dates, venue, players, broadcast information

    The Australian summer of tennis continues to heat up, with the Brisbane International getting underway on Sunday, December 31. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to streaming the tournament online and watching it on TV.

    The tournament will conclude on Sunday, January 7 with the men’s final and is being played at the Queensland Tennis Centre with the main matches on its centre court – the Pat Rafter Arena.

    The Brisbane International is the first ATP and WTA tournament of the year, attracting some of the best players from around the world as they ramp up preparations for the Australian Open.

    How to watch the tournament on TV

    The tournament will be broadcast exclusively by the Seven Network. They will have coverage of all eight competition days on 7TWO.

    7TWO can be found on Channel 72 for digital users or 127 for Foxtel users.

    Their coverage will include the biggest matches of each day. These would normally be matches played on Pat Rafter Arena, but could also include Australians on outside courts.

    How to live stream the tournament online

    The tournament can be live streamed through any of Seven’s stremaing apps. If you are looking to watch it on a desktop or laptop, then you will need to use the 7tennis website. This is free to use and allows you to stream every match which is on a court with TV coverage facilities equiped.

    If you are looking to stream from a mobile or tablet device, you will need to download an app in the same name from either the apple or google play store, depending on your device. Again, this is free to use.

    Which players are coming?

    Men
    Unfortunately, world No.1 Rafael Nadal had to pull out of the tournament, but former world No.1 Andy Murray will play.. They are joined by Australian Nick Kyrgios and defending champion Grigor Dimitrov on the men’s side.

    Player Nation ATP rank
    Andy Murray Great Britain 3
    Grigor Dimitrov Bulgaria 16
    Nick Kyrgios Australia 21
    Kei Nishikori Japan 22
    Milos Raonic Canada 24
    Gilles Muller Luxembourg 25
    Diego Schwartzman Argentina 26
    Damir Dzumhur Bosnia and Herzegovina 30
    Mischa Zverev Germany 33
    Alexandr Dolgopolov Ukraine 38
    Steve Johnson USA 44
    Ryan Harrison USA 47
    Kyle Edmund Great Britain 50
    Denis Shapovalov Canada 51
    Leonardo Mayer Argentina 52
    Jared Donaldson USA 54
    Denis Istomin Uzbekistan 56
    Hyeon Chung South Korea 59
    Horacio Zeballos Argentina 66
    Federico Delbonis Argentina 68
    Matthew Ebden Australia 76
    Jordan Thompson (WC) Australia 94
    John Millman (WC) Australia 128
    Alex De Minaur (WC) Australia 208
    Qualifier TBC TBC
    Qualifier TBC TBC
    Qualifier TBC TBC
    Qualifier TBC TBC

    Note – rank as of December 20

    Women
    Garbine Muguruza and Karolina Pliskova headline the field, while Australians Ashleigh Barty and Samantha Stosur will look to get their seasons off to strong starts.

    Player Nation WTA rank
    Garbine Muguruza Spain 2
    Karolina Pliskova Czech Republic 4
    Elina Svitolina Ukraine 6
    Caroline Garcia France 8
    Johanna Konta Great Britain 9
    Kristina Mladenovic France 11
    Sloane Stephens USA 13
    Anastasija Sevastova Latvia 16
    Ashleigh Barty Australia 17
    Elina Vesnina Russia 18
    Madison Keys USA 19
    Magdalena Rybarikova Slovakia 20
    Daria Kasatkina Russia 24
    Petra Kvitova Czech Republic 29
    Kiki Bertens Netherlands 31
    Mirjana Lucic-Baroni Croatia 32
    Anett Kontaveit Estonia 34
    Sorana Cristea Romania 37
    Alize Cornet France 38
    Carla Suarez Navarro Spain 40
    Samantha Stosur Australia 41
    Lesia Tsurenko Ukraine 42
    Destanee Aiava (WC) Australia 154
    Ajla Tomljanovic (WC) Australia 118
    Qualifier TBC TBC
    Qualifier TBC TBC
    Qualifier TBC TBC
    Qualifier TBC TBC

    Note – rank as of December 20

    Tournament schedule

    Day Session Start time (AEDT) Matches
    1 – Sunday Dec 31 Day 2:00 PM First round
    2 – Monday Jan 1 Day 12:00 PM First round
    2 – Monday Jan 1 Night 8:00 PM First round
    3 – Tuesday Jan 2 Day 12:00 PM First round
    3 – Tuesday Jan 2 Night 8:00 PM First round
    4 – Wednesday Jan 3 Day 12:00 PM Second round
    4 – Wednesday Jan 3 Night 8:00 PM Second round
    5 – Thursday Jan 4 Day 12:00 PM Men’s second round, women’s quarter-finals
    5 – Thursday Jan 4 Night 8:00 PM Men’s second round, women’s quarter-finals
    6 – Friday Jan 5 Day 12:00 PM Men’s quarter-finals, Women’s semi-finals
    6 – Friday Jan 5 Night 8:00 PM Men’s quarter-finals, Women’s semi-finals
    7 – Saturday Jan 6 Day 12:30 PM Men’s semi-finals
    7 – Saturday Jan 6 Night 8:00 PM Women’s final
    8 – Sunday Jan 7 Night 7:30 PM Men’s final