2018 Brisbane International live stream: When does the tournament start? Dates, venue, players, broadcast information

The Australian summer of tennis continues to heat up, with the Brisbane International getting underway on Sunday, December 31. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to streaming the tournament online and watching it on TV.

The tournament will conclude on Sunday, January 7 with the men’s final and is being played at the Queensland Tennis Centre with the main matches on its centre court – the Pat Rafter Arena.

The Brisbane International is the first ATP and WTA tournament of the year, attracting some of the best players from around the world as they ramp up preparations for the Australian Open.

How to watch the tournament on TV

The tournament will be broadcast exclusively by the Seven Network. They will have coverage of all eight competition days on 7TWO.

7TWO can be found on Channel 72 for digital users or 127 for Foxtel users.

Their coverage will include the biggest matches of each day. These would normally be matches played on Pat Rafter Arena, but could also include Australians on outside courts.

How to live stream the tournament online

The tournament can be live streamed through any of Seven’s stremaing apps. If you are looking to watch it on a desktop or laptop, then you will need to use the 7tennis website. This is free to use and allows you to stream every match which is on a court with TV coverage facilities equiped.

If you are looking to stream from a mobile or tablet device, you will need to download an app in the same name from either the apple or google play store, depending on your device. Again, this is free to use.

Which players are coming?

Men

Unfortunately, world No.1 Rafael Nadal had to pull out of the tournament, but former world No.1 Andy Murray will play.. They are joined by Australian Nick Kyrgios and defending champion Grigor Dimitrov on the men’s side.

Player Nation ATP rank Andy Murray Great Britain 3 Grigor Dimitrov Bulgaria 16 Nick Kyrgios Australia 21 Kei Nishikori Japan 22 Milos Raonic Canada 24 Gilles Muller Luxembourg 25 Diego Schwartzman Argentina 26 Damir Dzumhur Bosnia and Herzegovina 30 Mischa Zverev Germany 33 Alexandr Dolgopolov Ukraine 38 Steve Johnson USA 44 Ryan Harrison USA 47 Kyle Edmund Great Britain 50 Denis Shapovalov Canada 51 Leonardo Mayer Argentina 52 Jared Donaldson USA 54 Denis Istomin Uzbekistan 56 Hyeon Chung South Korea 59 Horacio Zeballos Argentina 66 Federico Delbonis Argentina 68 Matthew Ebden Australia 76 Jordan Thompson (WC) Australia 94 John Millman (WC) Australia 128 Alex De Minaur (WC) Australia 208 Qualifier TBC TBC Qualifier TBC TBC Qualifier TBC TBC Qualifier TBC TBC

Note – rank as of December 20

Women

Garbine Muguruza and Karolina Pliskova headline the field, while Australians Ashleigh Barty and Samantha Stosur will look to get their seasons off to strong starts.

Player Nation WTA rank Garbine Muguruza Spain 2 Karolina Pliskova Czech Republic 4 Elina Svitolina Ukraine 6 Caroline Garcia France 8 Johanna Konta Great Britain 9 Kristina Mladenovic France 11 Sloane Stephens USA 13 Anastasija Sevastova Latvia 16 Ashleigh Barty Australia 17 Elina Vesnina Russia 18 Madison Keys USA 19 Magdalena Rybarikova Slovakia 20 Daria Kasatkina Russia 24 Petra Kvitova Czech Republic 29 Kiki Bertens Netherlands 31 Mirjana Lucic-Baroni Croatia 32 Anett Kontaveit Estonia 34 Sorana Cristea Romania 37 Alize Cornet France 38 Carla Suarez Navarro Spain 40 Samantha Stosur Australia 41 Lesia Tsurenko Ukraine 42 Destanee Aiava (WC) Australia 154 Ajla Tomljanovic (WC) Australia 118 Qualifier TBC TBC Qualifier TBC TBC Qualifier TBC TBC Qualifier TBC TBC

Note – rank as of December 20

Tournament schedule