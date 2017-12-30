Alastair Cook can set an unbreakable record today

Depending on what happens at the MCG today, England’s opening batsman Alastair Cook can set a record that can’t be broken.

He’s already set a new record of 244 not out in this Test as the highest score in history to carry his bat, erasing the previous mark of 223 not out set by Kiwi opener Glenn Turner against the West Indies at Kingston in 1972.

But if everything falls Cook’s way today, he can become the only cricketer in 2289 Tests to be on the field for every minute of the five days play.

He’s already fielded throughout Australia’s first dig of 327, carried his bat in England’s 491, and has so far fielded throughout Australia’s second dig of 2-103.

There are three obvious alternatives today: Australia bats all day, Australia declares and Cook remains not out at stumps in reply, or it rains all day.

The first and third options gift Cook the every minute record on a platter, but he’ll have to work for the second option.

If the unheard of record does fall Cook’s way, it will rank as one of the most amazing.

Pakistani opener Hanif Mohammad went close in 1958 against the West Indies at Bridgetown.

He was second out in Pakistan’s first dig for 17, but he batted for 16 hours 10 minutes, a tick under three days, for his unbeaten 337. Scorers didn’t count the balls faced in that era – just the 970 minutes, and 24 boundaries.

That is still the longest Test dig in history.

Eight others have batted on all five days of a Test, but haven’t been on the field for every minute.

Indian Motganhalli Jaisimha was the first in 1960 against the Australians at Calcutta, with scores of 20* and 74.

Geoff Boycott was the second against the Australians at Trent Bridge in 1977, with scores of 107 and 80*.

Kim Hughes scored 117 and 84 against England at Lord’s in the 1980 Centenary Test, and became the only Test batsman in history to smack at least one six on all five days.

Allan Lamb scored 23 and 110 for England against the Windies at Lord’s, in 1984.

Ravi Shastri scored 117 and 7* for India against England at Calcutta, also in 1984.

West Indian Adrian Griffith scored 114 and 18 against the Kiwis at Hamilton, in 1999.

Englishman Andrew Flintoff scored 70 and 51 against India at Mohali, in 2006.

And South African Alviro Petersen’s 156 and 39 completed the eight batting on all five days at Wellington, in 2012.

So this final day of the fourth Ashes Test at the MCG is full of interest for so many reasons.

It’s up to Mother Nature to butt out, and let it happen.