Alastair Cook can set an unbreakable record today

Depending on what happens at the MCG today, England’s opening batsman Alastair Cook can set a record that can’t be broken.
He’s already set a new record of 244 not out in this Test as the highest score in history to carry his bat, erasing the previous mark of 223 not out set by Kiwi opener Glenn Turner against the West Indies at Kingston in 1972.
But if everything falls Cook’s way today, he can become the only cricketer in 2289 Tests to be on the field for every minute of the five days play.
He’s already fielded throughout Australia’s first dig of 327, carried his bat in England’s 491, and has so far fielded throughout Australia’s second dig of 2-103.
There are three obvious alternatives today: Australia bats all day, Australia declares and Cook remains not out at stumps in reply, or it rains all day.
The first and third options gift Cook the every minute record on a platter, but he’ll have to work for the second option.
If the unheard of record does fall Cook’s way, it will rank as one of the most amazing.
Pakistani opener Hanif Mohammad went close in 1958 against the West Indies at Bridgetown.
He was second out in Pakistan’s first dig for 17, but he batted for 16 hours 10 minutes, a tick under three days, for his unbeaten 337. Scorers didn’t count the balls faced in that era – just the 970 minutes, and 24 boundaries.
That is still the longest Test dig in history.
Eight others have batted on all five days of a Test, but haven’t been on the field for every minute.
Indian Motganhalli Jaisimha was the first in 1960 against the Australians at Calcutta, with scores of 20* and 74.
Geoff Boycott was the second against the Australians at Trent Bridge in 1977, with scores of 107 and 80*.
Kim Hughes scored 117 and 84 against England at Lord’s in the 1980 Centenary Test, and became the only Test batsman in history to smack at least one six on all five days.
Allan Lamb scored 23 and 110 for England against the Windies at Lord’s, in 1984.
Ravi Shastri scored 117 and 7* for India against England at Calcutta, also in 1984.
West Indian Adrian Griffith scored 114 and 18 against the Kiwis at Hamilton, in 1999.
Englishman Andrew Flintoff scored 70 and 51 against India at Mohali, in 2006.
And South African Alviro Petersen’s 156 and 39 completed the eight batting on all five days at Wellington, in 2012.
So this final day of the fourth Ashes Test at the MCG is full of interest for so many reasons.
It’s up to Mother Nature to butt out, and let it happen.
December 30th 2017 @ 5:17am
Ritesh Misra said | December 30th 2017 @ 5:17am | ! Report
what a super piece. thanks
December 30th 2017 @ 8:09am
Atawhai Drive said | December 30th 2017 @ 8:09am | ! Report
Will Cook be the first to be on the field for an entire Test match?
Desmond Haynes might have cause to disagree.
In February 1980, West Indies met New Zealand at Dunedin in the first Test of a three-Test series.
Haynes was last out for 55 in the West Indies’ first innings of just 140.
He was also last out, for 105, in their second-innings total of 212.
Wisden does not record whether he was off the field at any time in New Zealand’s two innings, but I watched every ball of that Test on television and don’t remember the West Indies using any sub fielders.
So Haynes was almost certainly the first player to achieve the remarkable feat of being on the field for every ball of a five-day Test.
December 30th 2017 @ 8:31am
Kangajets said | December 30th 2017 @ 8:31am | ! Report
Desmond haynes
What a batsman.
That fact kind of ruined the article, but well done cook all the same .
December 30th 2017 @ 8:35am
Camo McD said | December 30th 2017 @ 8:35am | ! Report
I vaguely recall the Sri Lankan Brendan Kuruppu might have done this too.
December 30th 2017 @ 8:57am
Atawhai Drive said | December 30th 2017 @ 8:57am | ! Report
You’re quite right, Camo McD.
In April 1987, Sri Lanka played New Zealand at Colombo in what was the first Test of an intended three-Test series.
Brendon Kuruppu opened the batting for Sri Lanka and scored 201 not out in his team’s total of 9 (dec) for 397. Slow going _ it took him 777 minutes.
He then pulled on the wicketkeeping gloves and stood behind the stumps as New Zealand racked up 406 runs for the loss of five wickets. The Test was drawn.
So Desmond Haynes was first, Brendon Kuruppu was second and Alastair Cook presumably will become the third player to be on the field for every ball of a five-day Test.
December 30th 2017 @ 9:20am
Rellum said | December 30th 2017 @ 9:20am | ! Report
Assuming Haynes’s game lasted 5 days. Also if we are counting rsin delays there are loads more.
December 30th 2017 @ 9:38am
Atawhai Drive said | December 30th 2017 @ 9:38am | ! Report
The Haynes and Kuruppu Tests both lasted for five days.
December 30th 2017 @ 11:10am
Mattyb said | December 30th 2017 @ 11:10am | ! Report
Makes the article kind of silly if it’s incorrect regarding actual facts.
December 30th 2017 @ 9:33am
Brainstrust said | December 30th 2017 @ 9:33am | ! Report
There is only one problem, I would say those matches were interrupted unless the over rates were really low and scoring as well . 777 minutes is a lot 2 days and an hour but not 2 and a half.. This match is interrupted but not as much. I would be backing odds on the record is still on as the one who spent the most minutes doing it if you get a complete days play today.
December 30th 2017 @ 12:52pm
mattyb said | December 30th 2017 @ 12:52pm | ! Report
Taslim Arif from Pakistan was also on the field for the entire test match vs Australia in 1980.
Bryan Young was on the field for NZ for the entire test match vs SL in 1997
December 30th 2017 @ 1:24pm
mattyb said | December 30th 2017 @ 1:24pm | ! Report
Just checked the scorecards and Young wasn’t on the field for day 5 as NZ won in 4 days.
December 30th 2017 @ 11:45am
DaveJ said | December 30th 2017 @ 11:45am | ! Report
Man, what a memory, if you can recall whether or not Windies used sub fielders 37 years ago!
December 30th 2017 @ 8:13am
BigMick0001 said | December 30th 2017 @ 8:13am | ! Report
Great to see Mitch Starc’s bunny filling his boots, should ensure he plays on for the next ashes series.
Cook could also get the record for “most team mates convinced not to review when they were not out”.
December 30th 2017 @ 12:06pm
DaveJ said | December 30th 2017 @ 12:06pm | ! Report
Interesting David, do you concur that Haynes and Kuruppu might have done it too?
But some of those examples of people batting every day of a Test look odd – eg Shastri 117 and 7*? Only makes sense if he started at the end of day one, got out on Day 3, then his 7* spanned days 4 and 5 with a declaration or washout presumably. In fact most of those scores only look possible with weather interruptions so they seem to be a statistical quirk rather than having any significance. In fact a look at the Shastri match confirms it – India scored only 6 runs on Day 2 with the rest being washed out, so Shastri’s first innings spread over 4 days.
December 30th 2017 @ 12:06pm
JohnR said | December 30th 2017 @ 12:06pm | ! Report
BBC test match special discussed the same topic and stated that 27 players have been on the field for the duration of a test match and if Cook does succeed in achieving this today it will be the 3rd time he’s done it. He actually did it earlier this year.
So unsure how that lines up with the premise of the article
December 30th 2017 @ 12:30pm
Gormon Kinchley said | December 30th 2017 @ 12:30pm | ! Report
It’s amazing how you can go from ‘terrible batting average after three tests’ to ‘great average after 4 tests’ by one not out innings.