Aussies bat out draw in fourth Ashes Test

Australia’s bid for an Ashes whitewash is over but they escaped with a draw in the fourth Test at the MCG thanks to yet another Steve Smith century.
Smith produced his third ton of the series and the 23rd of his Test career, occupying the crease for 437 minutes to be the most imposing element in a successful stonewall.
Smith finished 102 not out, striking six boundaries as he slowly lifted Australia to 4-263 when stumps were pulled at 4.48pm (local time) on Saturday.
The hosts held a 99-run lead when captains Smith and Joe Root agreed a draw was inevitable on the flat pitch.
“I thought we did everything we could .. it was not a very responsive wicket which makes things a little bit harder,” Root said.
“We exhausted every option … on a wicket like that it’s difficult to get him (Smith) out. We have to make sure we make different plans in place for Sydney.”
Australia coach Darren Lehmann conceded victory for his side was all but impossible after Alastair Cook’s record-breaking knock of 244 not out on day three.
Cook was named man of the match.
“He played beautifully. Any time you get 200 you’ve played well,” Smith said.
Smith, ably assisted by David Warner then later Mitch Marsh, dug in desperately as England pushed for a consolation prize after they relinquished the urn at the WACA in the third Test.
Australia will take an unassailable 3-0 lead to Sydney, where the five-Test series finale starts on January 4.
England’s hopes of a dead-rubber victory were hampered by rain on day four that washed out approximately one and a half sessions.
But the visitors denied Warner a record-breaking century then dismissed Shaun Marsh with the final ball in Saturday’s morning session, tucking into lunch with genuine belief they could force a result.
England failed to conjure a breakthrough with the second new ball after the meal break, with Root then struggling for ideas on a docile deck that hardly deteriorated at all.
Smith reached three figures after 259 deliveries. Two more balls and it would have equalled the slowest century of his Test career, achieved at the Gabba in the series opener.
The world’s best batsman has now batted for 1882 minutes in this series.
Mitch Marsh reined in his natural aggression, scoring 29 runs from 166 deliveries.
To put those numbers in perspective, Marsh required 130 balls to bring up his maiden Test ton during the previous game in Perth.
Warner also showed uncharacteristic caution, taking 48 overs to compile a 107-run stand with Smith.
That was until the vice-captain was on 86 and threw away his wicket – and a chance to become the first batsman to score a hundred in both innings of four different Tests.
Warner lashed at the first delivery he faced from part-timer Root, with James Vince gleefully accepting the skied edge to create some nerves in Australia’s dressing room.
Jimmy Anderson delivered 59 overs in the match, while Stuart Broad sent down 52 overs.
December 30th 2017 @ 5:49pm
dave said | December 30th 2017 @ 5:49pm | ! Report
Another great innings from Mitch.Perfect from a number 6,If Maxwell had got out cheaply in the same situation England would have had a small but unlikely chance of victory.
I still think after India Maxwell hadn’t done much wrong and shouldn’t have been dropped for Shaun or overlooked for Mitch but the Marsh boys have been great and a big help to us winning the ASHES.
So the selection was right but dont much care for the process.
Test team should be hard to get in and hard to get dropped but now its confusing.
Player A hard to get in easy to get dropped.
Player B easy to get in hard to get dropped.
December 30th 2017 @ 6:01pm
Chris Love said | December 30th 2017 @ 6:01pm | ! Report
I think Maxi would have likely gone large in the first innings on this pitch. His the form he’s in.
December 30th 2017 @ 6:16pm
Larry1950 said | December 30th 2017 @ 6:16pm | ! Report
I continue to be amazed by the effectiveness of Steve Smith’s technique, it just looks weird. I’m an oldie and my dad used to tell me stories about Bradman when I was a kid. He saw a bit of him as a young cricketer & spectator and what I vividly recall was dad telling me Bradman loved nothing more than hitting a four through a spot where the opposition had just taken the fielder away, irrespective of where the ball pitched. He reckoned the Don drove opposition captains mad.
The other thing I recall is a top coach comparing technicians to eye batsmen, suggesting that the eye players are better but the technically correct players have longer lasting careers (I think he compared Doug Walters to Greg Chappell). It will be interesting to see how long Smith’s golden form continues, and enjoy it while it’s happening.
December 30th 2017 @ 6:18pm
Mick_Lions said | December 30th 2017 @ 6:18pm | ! Report
Smith’s scores this Ashes series:
Gabba: 141*
Adelaide: 40, 6
WACA: 229
MCG: 76, 102*
Total: 594 @ 148.5
Wow. That’s impressive.
December 30th 2017 @ 7:34pm
Rob JM said | December 30th 2017 @ 7:34pm | ! Report
That was 239, 600+ with a test to go 🙂
December 30th 2017 @ 8:55pm
Mick_Lions said | December 30th 2017 @ 8:55pm | ! Report
Wow. That’s really impressive.
December 30th 2017 @ 10:13pm
Ryan H said | December 30th 2017 @ 10:13pm | ! Report
So Smith has 604 with one test to play. I remember thinking how extraordinary Cook’s effort of 766 runs in a series in 2010/11 was, and yet Smith is every chance to better that by the end of the Sydney test.
Cook’s 766 is the 5th most runs scored in an Ashes series.
December 30th 2017 @ 6:29pm
Geoff from Bruce Stadium said | December 30th 2017 @ 6:29pm | ! Report
Smith is the most confident batsman I have ever seen who at the moment is in total control of his game. Its rare for a player to be in such command. He just doesn’t look like getting out. I think he played and missed once in the 438 balls he faced in the second innings and skied one pull shot. Apart from that – faultless. While he may not have a classical technique the way he prepares himself and can adjust to every ball is amazing.
And full marks to Mitch Marsh for reconstructing himself as a batsman. A very composed performance today against some pretty good bowling from Anderson and Broad. I’m sure he would have been very satisfied with this performance. Mitch has taken some frightful stick from posters on The Roar and other social media but he has silenced a lot of the critics with his performances in this series.
December 30th 2017 @ 6:38pm
Geoff from Bruce Stadium said | December 30th 2017 @ 6:38pm | ! Report
Actually Smith batted for 438 minutes – and faced 275 balls.
December 30th 2017 @ 7:10pm
Norad said | December 30th 2017 @ 7:10pm | ! Report
AFL drop in pitches are slowly killing test cricket. Only the SCG will be a real cricket ground and contest.
December 30th 2017 @ 9:52pm
John Erichsen said | December 30th 2017 @ 9:52pm | ! Report
The Gabba and WACA pitches weren’t drop in wickets, hence the WACA cracks widening up as the game progressed. The Gabba pitch preparation was hampered by coudy, rainy weather in the week leading up to the start of play. Less sunshine preventing the pitch from hardening as much as the curator intended.
The reluctance of have green grass on the test pitch for the start of day one is killing test cricket. Drop in pitches don’t deteriorate the way traditional pitches do as the trays prevent soil spreading so it becomes more and more compact with rolling. This holds the soil together too well limiting natural variance off the surface. The MCG has had a lower and slower characteristic to some of the other Australian test venues for years.