BBL Big Bash live scores, blog: Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder

The Hobart Hurricanes will be looking to pick up their first victory of BBL07, but they will have to contend against a Sydney Thunder side looking to halt a two-game losing streak. Join The Roar for live scores from 7:10pm (AEDT).
It’s an all too familiar story for the Sydney Thunder.
After winning their opening match, the Thunder have since dropped their next two games, and at the heart of their losses is an inability to hit the big scores.
Thunder captain Shane Watson has been superb scoring two half-centuries in three matches. In the match he failed to score runs, Sydney were bundled out for a 110.
Just three games into their season the Thunder seem to be adhering to a worrying trend – if you get Watson early, you are half way to victory against the men in green.
The Thunder are not without batting talent however.
Young opener Kurtis Patterson has looked dangerous at times and new acquisition Callum Ferguson was impressive against the Heat with a 26-ball 37.
But the Thunder are yet to get much return from big-name import Jos Butler.
The English gloveman still looked out of sorts against the Heat and although he scrapped an innings of 23, it was struck at less than a run a ball.
After playing a close affair against Brisbane, the Thunder will now travel to Launceston to face the Hurricanes, an opponent which has dominated them – with Hobart winning five of their six meetings.
Hobart have had plenty of time to lick their wounds after losing by seven wickets to the Renegades back on the 21st of December.
Unlike the Thunder, the Hurricanes batting line-up looks strong, with the top five all scoring more than 20 against the Renegades.
The bowling, on the other hand, seems to be a bit thin.
Despite the brilliant debut of lightning quick Jofra Archer, in which he claimed figures of 2/17, every other Hobart bowler conceded more than nine runs an over.
Prediction
Both the Hurricanes and Thunder seem to be flawed teams and the contest could be decided by the side that rectifies or mitigates their weakness best.
Playing their first match on University of Tasmania Stadium, the Hurricanes may not have the same home ground advantage they enjoy, compared to when they play at Blundstone Arena.
However, Hobart’s strong top order and speed demon duo Tymal Mills and Jofra Archer may be too much for the Thunder to overcome.
Hobart to win their first match of the season in a tight contest.
10:35pm
Josh Elliott said | 10:35pm | ! Report
Geez. Not a great season to be a Canes fan so far :/
10:29pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 10:29pm | ! Report
That’s all from me tonight, good night!
10:28pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 10:28pm | ! Report
Jos Butler is named Man of the Match for his 67 of just 41 deliveries.
10:27pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 10:27pm | ! Report
The Thunder have got their second win from four matches after thoroughly outplaying the Hurricanes.
Jos Butler was fantastic at the top of the order, taking a particular liking for Tom Rogers, smashing him for four sixes in one over.Ably supported by a well made 41 from Shane Watson, the Thunder posted a competitive total but it could’ve been bigger had it not been for a few self inflicted dismissal.
D’Arcy Short and Alex Doolan got the innings of to a promising start but the Hurricanes innings never took off with constant wickets slowing the run rate. Spin trio Fawad Ahmed, Arjun Nair and Chris Green brought Hobart’s innings to crawl taking 6 wickets between them, as the home team were dismissed for just 109.
The loss means the Hurricanes will enter 2018 without a win from their two games, but they won’t have to wait long to get a chance to exact their revenge with the two teams playing again on New Year’s day
10:22pm
fred nerk said | 10:22pm | ! Report
And so ends another drab match,The Big Bash is a bit of a Big Dud this year.
10:18pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 10:18pm | ! Report
OUT
It’s all over! Sandhu finishes the match off in style for the Thunder as Mills edges the ball onto leg stump. Sydney win by 57 runs
Mills b Sandhu 1 (7)
109/10 after 19.3 chasing 167
Archer 25
10:16pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 10:16pm | ! Report
Sandhu gets the last over
10:16pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 10:16pm | ! Report
Two from the over – McClenaghan finishes with figures of 2/19 from his four – another top performance from the Kiwi quick.
9/109 after 19.0 chasing 167
Archer 25
Mills 1