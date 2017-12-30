BBL Big Bash live scores, blog: Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder

The Hobart Hurricanes will be looking to pick up their first victory of BBL07, but they will have to contend against a Sydney Thunder side looking to halt a two-game losing streak. Join The Roar for live scores from 7:10pm (AEDT).

It’s an all too familiar story for the Sydney Thunder.

After winning their opening match, the Thunder have since dropped their next two games, and at the heart of their losses is an inability to hit the big scores.

Thunder captain Shane Watson has been superb scoring two half-centuries in three matches. In the match he failed to score runs, Sydney were bundled out for a 110.

Just three games into their season the Thunder seem to be adhering to a worrying trend – if you get Watson early, you are half way to victory against the men in green.

The Thunder are not without batting talent however.

Young opener Kurtis Patterson has looked dangerous at times and new acquisition Callum Ferguson was impressive against the Heat with a 26-ball 37.

But the Thunder are yet to get much return from big-name import Jos Butler.

The English gloveman still looked out of sorts against the Heat and although he scrapped an innings of 23, it was struck at less than a run a ball.

After playing a close affair against Brisbane, the Thunder will now travel to Launceston to face the Hurricanes, an opponent which has dominated them – with Hobart winning five of their six meetings.

Hobart have had plenty of time to lick their wounds after losing by seven wickets to the Renegades back on the 21st of December.

Unlike the Thunder, the Hurricanes batting line-up looks strong, with the top five all scoring more than 20 against the Renegades.

The bowling, on the other hand, seems to be a bit thin.

Despite the brilliant debut of lightning quick Jofra Archer, in which he claimed figures of 2/17, every other Hobart bowler conceded more than nine runs an over.

Prediction

Both the Hurricanes and Thunder seem to be flawed teams and the contest could be decided by the side that rectifies or mitigates their weakness best.

Playing their first match on University of Tasmania Stadium, the Hurricanes may not have the same home ground advantage they enjoy, compared to when they play at Blundstone Arena.

However, Hobart’s strong top order and speed demon duo Tymal Mills and Jofra Archer may be too much for the Thunder to overcome.

Hobart to win their first match of the season in a tight contest.