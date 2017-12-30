The BBL’s fun police strike again

When Cameron White popped one up on the leg-side off Mitchell Johnson, the klaxons sounded around Etihad. The BBL’s fun police had arrived.

The Scorchers are the parents who let you have a party provided it’s over by 10:30 and there’s no alcohol. They are your once loose friend who insists on bringing their girlfriend to the lads night. They believe that the only fun is good, clean family fun, the type that comes with a zealous adherence to the rules and a commitment to winning. In short, the Scorchers are the San Antonio Spurs.

The Big Bash League is our NBA and the Scorchers, like the Spurs, have hacked the competition. In a league marketed on personalities and entertainment, Perth boast an amazing consistency of performance (they’ve never finished out of the playoffs) without any big name star to draw the crowd.

Maxy Klinger is their Tony Parker. The deep ball is king in the NBA and the BBL, but Klinger doesn’t pull the trigger too often. He’s not dynamic, and doesn’t dominate a game, but he sets the tempo for the team and despite advancing years, you still know what you’re going to get.

Andrew Tye is their Manu Ginobili. He does some really weird stuff with the pill that you’ll spend two hours trying to figure out the next day. Come those clutch end of game moments, his fingerprints are all over the wins.

Mitch Johnson is their Kawhi. Dude’s just a wrecking ball.

They’re even winning without some of their best players in the Marsh boys, Behrendorff and Coulter-Nile.

Yet given that Australia loves a winner, why is it that we don’t celebrate their success? The simple answer is that Australians have never really liked the cerebral, consistent, high performing champion. The Sydney Swans always score well, but are never cavalier in their attacks on goal.

Cadel Evans drove the peloton to breaking point to win the freakin’ Tour de France, but without the crazy attacks and trash talking of Lance Armstrong, his deeds are not fully celebrated in this country.

Australian champions are either aggressive, dominating performers or backs to the wall heroes, underdogs fighting until their last breath. They’re not calculating, controlled, or committed to fundamental excellence.

The Scorchers don’t beat teams, they strangle them. Audiences are comfortable watching 200 beat 190 because at least the rope is going to be cleared. Not so with the Scorchers. The Perth attack can beat you with pace (Johnson), swing (Willey), discipline (Richardson), trickery (Tye) or spin (Agar). And that list doesn’t include Behrendorff or Coulter-Nile.

Despite all the glitz and glam of the Bash Brothers or Aaron Finch, the irrefutable truth is that wickets win T20 cricket. One might say it’s fundamental principle. Perhaps even The Big Fundamental.

When Perth bat, they don’t grind you down. There’s no slow batsman in their line up. Yet there’s no explosive scorer either. A quick look at the Perth Scorchers all time runscorers reveals one notable stat: of the players to score more than 500 runs, only one (Herschelle Gibbs) has a strike rate above 128, yet no player has a strike rate less than 120. Every player can score. Sure, some score more than others, but when it comes time to make a shot, every player can make it. Spurs all over again.

All this is fine for the Scorchers and their fans – they win, so why should they care? But it’s a worry for every other team and fan in the country. The Big Bash League doesn’t attract the best cricketers in the world for a variety of reasons nor the best players in Australia.

The fact that Shane Watson is the best player in the competition is an indictment on every franchise. So far, the Big Bash League has relied upon the novelty of T20 cricket and the occasional outstanding finish to keep eyeballs on the pitch. That novelty will wear off if the level of play doesn’t improve.

The Scorchers success will soon be copied by franchises desperate for on-field success. States will more jealously guard their talent, and seek to replicate the ultra deep, risk-averse consistency of the Scorchers.

The Perth Scorchers should be celebrated for their elite performance in a competition where a thick edge can make the difference between the finals and failure. But would you watch a whole league of them?

For the record, here’s how the rest line up.

Hurricanes – Orlando Magic. You had like one good year but you’re left with a roster and playing style best fitted for 2012. Why are you even in the competition?

Sixers – Celtics. Competition blue-bloods, you’ve been to the big dance three times and have a Champions League title in your back pocket.

Strikers – Wizards. You’ve got a couple of young studs (Head + Carey) and everyone says you’re going to take that “next step”, but you’ve got no bench depth when they leave to play some meaningless ODIs.

Heat – Rockets. Yeah you won ages ago and now you play the most exciting brand in the league, but will they get it done in the playoffs?

Stars – The Paul/Griffin/DJ Clippers. Great in the regular season then…CHOKE!

Renegades – 2011 Mavs. Mired in mediocrity, you’ve rallied around a bunch of old dudes and the Great (Cameron) White Hope to lead you to the promised land.

Thunder – 2019 Cavs. You’ve been horrendous for most of your history except for that brief period when LeBron (see second GOAT – Shane Watson) came back but he’s going to leave and you’re going to be atrocious again (yes LeBron is leaving, don’t hate me).