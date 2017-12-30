Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Big Bash preview and prediction

Both the Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder will be desperate for a win when they clash at Blundstone Arena tonight. Here is my full preview and The Prophet’s pick.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder at Blundstone Arena

Head-to-head: Hobart Hurricanes 5, Sydney Thunder 1

Last five: Hobart Hurricanes 4, Sydney Thunder 1 Hobart Hurricanes 13-man squad

George Bailey (C), Dan Christian, Cameron Boyce, Alex Doolan, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Simon Milenko, Tymal Mills, Tom Rogers, Clive Rose, D’Arcy Short, Jofra Archer, Matthew Wade. Sydney Thunder 13-man squad

Shane Watson (c), Kurtis Patterson, Aiden Blizzard, Callum Ferguson, Ben Rohrer, Ryan Gibson, Joe Buttler, Chris Green, Fawad Ahmed, Nathan McAndrew, Arjun Nair, Mitch McClenaghan, Andrew Fekete.

The Hurricanes lost their opening game by 7 wickets at this venue and have had a full nine days to prepare for this, their second game.

The Thunder have dropped back-to-back games, after winning their opener, and will be desperate to avoid three straight road losses, so there is a lot of play for in this one.

The Thunder finally broke through for a win over the Hurricanes last year in their sixth attempt. The Hurricanes heavily dominate the head-to-head standings between the two franchises.

Big batting battle – Ben McDermott vs Shane Watson

I have opted for both NO.3’s here, with both these boys capable of clearing the ropes square of the wicket at the small Blundstone Arena.

Watson was in imperious form with his 56 from 34 balls against the Brisbane Heat in his last start, as he continued to carry the Thunder batting line up.

This score gives him 145 runs from his first three games at an average just under 50. McDermott looked in good touch in his first innings of BBL7, scoring 34 from 24 balls including two steepling sixes.

Big bowling battle – Jofra Archer vs Mitch McClenaghan

Jofra Archer showed great potential on debut for the Hurricanes with a highly impressive spell of 2/17 from four overs.

Archers bowled with great pace and bounce and will certainly hurry up opposition batsman who have not seen a lot of him this season.

Mitch McClenaghan is a genuine strike bowler and while he might be expensive at times he has picked up two wickets in each of his opening three games with his aggressive and in your face approach.

Ground dynamic – Blundstone Arena

Despite the Hurricanes only scoring 164, I thought the wicket at Blundestone in the opener down there was worthy of a score of 180.

The Renegades cruised to 3/165 with 9 balls to spare, and they did that in second gear with the run rate well in hand.

The team batting first will be looking for a score of around 175-180 to feel they are ahead of the game.

The Prophet’s Pick (5-5) – Hobart Hurricanes

“It’s been a tough couple of days for The Prophet and this game is a genuine coin flip between two battling sides. I’ll go with the Canes at home to lift and throw us a bone.”

The Prophet’s 10-unit bank (Running Tally = -29 Units)