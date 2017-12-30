The Moeen Ali conundrum: Is the beard no longer feared?

Coming in to bat at No.7 at 279-5 and Alastair Cook, the double centurion of the day holding on to one end as his partners fell, Moeen Ali cut loose from word go.

However, after hitting a six he fell next over to a great catch by Shaun Marsh at short extra cover off the bowling of Nathan Lyon, who took Ali’s wicket for the sixth time in the series.

It’s was really surprising considering the situation he walked in to bat. If anything was needed, it was his ability to occupy the crease and give the strike back to Cook. With no movement or spin in the air or off the pitch, it was the best chance for Moeen Ali to contribute useful runs which would have helped himself and the team.

It raised the question – what he is in the team for? Is it his batting or bowling?

Moeen has scored 136 runs with the bat at an average of 19.42. His bowling average is not that great – he averages 124 a wicket.

Broad and Woakes wore few bouncers at the other end to combine with Cook to put on 159 runs. The same sort of approach was expected from Moeen Ali, if not a very big score.

Moeen had always been susceptible to short balls but here his vulnerability to spin has been exposed.

In all likelihood, he will be backed for the remainder of the tour but an improved performance will be expected out of him at Sydney, the pitch which could offer some turn.

It was just a few months back against the mighty South Africans where he scored 261 runs and picked 25 wickets in four-match series including a hat trick and ten wicket haul.

This announced himself as number one spinner of the England line-up. Ali made a laughing stock of those comments by his performance throughout that series. But everything seems to be falling apart on this tour.

He has looked a pale shadow of himself, his approach always has been to attack from the word go. But when it does not come off, it’s often termed irresponsible. That’s what Moeen is a victim of right now.

Is it just a bad phase or something about Moeen that has been exposed is best left to answer by England management. While the calls have been for Mason Crane to be handed the debut, if the team sees Ali as a man for the future, he should stay on unless for an injury.

If England can solve Ali’s identity crisis, he may well reach his aim of being a batting all-rounder. With more overs under his belt he will keep on improving as offie, but Ashes pressure and injuries seem got to him.

Moeen Ali certainly can play a big part in the future. His ability as all-rounder does give England that edge but if there are fitness issues it’s better to allow his fingers or body to rest and come back rejuvenated for shorter formats.