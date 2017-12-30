Scorchers beat Renegades to go top of BBL table

The Perth Scorchers remain undefeated in the BBL after Mitchell Johnson and Michael Klinger combined to steer them to a three-wicket win over the Melbourne Renegades at Etihad Stadium.

The game appeared in the Scorchers’ keeping from a long way out, but the visitors lost late wickets.

Ashton Turner held his nerve, scoring the winning runs when he carved a six over deep point off the last ball of the 19th over.

Johnson was the Scorchers’ best bowler with 3-13 from his four overs as the Renegades struggled to 9-130 after being sent in on Friday night.

The Scorchers finished on 7-133, with Klinger anchoring the innings with 37 runs from 37 balls in front of 30,108 fans.

The result kept the Scorchers’ perfect winning record against the Renegades in seven Big Bash League tournaments intact and was the first loss of BBL07 for Aaron Finch’s team.

Johnson was on song early, removing the Renegades skipper in his first over and Cameron White, who was coming off back-to-back half-centuries, in his second.

“It’s always good to knock over old teammates … they’re world-class players and it’s nice to be able to start well,” Johnson said.

“I feel like I can sometimes go for early runs, but I was pretty tight early and was backed up at the other end.”

Andrew Tye, the BBL’s leading wicket-taker, opened the bowling with Johnson. He was expensive but took his tally to 12 wickets with figures of 3-37 from his four overs.

Finch is off to a poor start in BBL07 having made just 12 runs from his three innings.

“I’ve just been a bit tentative and not looked to take it on as much,” Finch said.

“But three innings in T20 is not a lot (to judge).

“I’d love some runs (though) – 12 runs from an opener and the captain isn’t really acceptable – but I think the next game (they’ll come).”

Marcus Harris (32 runs from 25 balls) and Tom Cooper (34 from 24) combined for an important 63-run partnership before Harris was desperately unlucky to be given out lbw.

The Renegades’ vaunted batting depth was put under pressure for the first time in the tournament and their middle order crumbled.

The home side needed early wickets if they were to defend the small target, but they didn’t come.

David Willey (31 from 21) and Klinger set the run chase up with a 58-run opening partnership.

Brad Hogg sparked the late revival and finished with 2-16 from his four overs.